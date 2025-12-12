I got my hands on M&S x Tom Kerridge cookware and these are the standouts

M&S’s partnership with Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge has moved beyond gourmet ready meals and into the heart of the kitchen, with a brand new, extensive cookware range.

Kerridge is a big personality who doesn’t do anything by halves, and it shows through the cookware he has produced with with M&S. Big (literally) ticket items in the range include a hefty butcher’s block, a very wide and deep stainless steel saucepan and a cast iron casserole dish that will give Le Creuset a run for its money.

The range may not have tiny kitchens in mind, but enthusiastic home cooks will certainly appreciate how thoughtful and versatile each piece is.

For a week, I’ve cooked nearly every single meal, every single day, using the hero products from the range. For the most part, I have been impressed by how each piece performed - even if some of them are a little unwieldy in my little London kitchen.

Nevertheless, the range offers superb quality at extremely friendly prices. I’ve even got rid of several pots and pans that I’ve clung onto for years in favour of it, which is really saying something.

How I tested

I cooked up a storm when testing the pots and pans ( Kate Ng/The Independent )

Each saucepan, frying pan and cast iron pot or grill was tested over two weeks with a variety of dishes, to assess how they fared with several cooking techniques. This included simple daily cooking tasks like frying an egg or sautéing vegetables, as well as a braising method for cabbage that required starting the dish on the hob before moving the pot into the oven. I even used the cookware to make a one-pot apple crumble, which saw apples being stewed on the hob before the crumble was baked in the oven.