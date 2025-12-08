The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
8 best kitchen bins that you won’t mind having on show
These are the most stylish kitchen bins to dispose of your food waste
Choosing a new kitchen bin may not be the most glamorous household purchase, but it is an important one. The best kitchen bin will keep things looking tidy, control odours and will likely be one of the most hard working items you have in your home. From compact bins to large options with recycling sections included, there’s more to consider when buying a kitchen bin than you may think.
Firstly, you need to think about the size of your kitchen bin and where you’re going to store your bin. Bins can range in capacity from 10l to 60l (and even bigger). If you have a busy household then you may want to opt for a larger bin with different compartments for your rubbish, but if you have a smaller space, opting for a slimline bin that neatly tucks in to a corner is a better choice.
Then there’s how the bin opens – pedal bins are hygienic as you never have to touch the top, but you can also get motion sensor designs for hands-free convenience. There are touch-top bins, which are quick, simple and often a lot cheaper. You can also find built-in bins, that sit neatly inside your cupboard.
With recycling becoming mandatory in many areas, dual-compartment bins are also becoming more popular. This gives you the choice of separating and sorting your rubbish at the source. Some even come with special features such as charcoal filters, bin liner holders and removable inner bins.
So, as you can see the humble kitchen bin is a little more in-depth than you may first think. I’ve put a designs through their paces, looking at everything from ease of use to design and value of money to help you choose the best kitchen bin.
- Best overall – Brabantia bo touch bin: £187, Robertdyas.co.uk
- Best budget buy – Argos Home 25l bullet bin: £10, Argos.co.uk
- Best sensor design – Tower 50l rectangular sensor bin, £39.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Best large capacity – Tower 65l ozone sensor bin: £139.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Best pedal design – Simplehuman pedal bin 45l: £79.99, Amazon.co.uk
How I tested
To find the best kitchen bin, I tested a range of models in my home. I noted how well each bin performed during everyday use, over the course of a week, while considering the design, ease of use and value for money. Head to the end of this review for my full testing criteria.
1Brabantia bo touch bin
- Best Kitchen bin overall
- Capacity 34l (11l + 23l)
- Size 31cm x 54cm x 68cm
- Number of compartments Two
- Why we love it
- Elevated from the floor
- Two compartments
- Easy to keep clean
- Large bin opening
- Take note
- You have to touch the lid to open it
The bo touch is one of those bins that manages to effortlessly blend style and substance. It has two separate inner buckets – one is 23l, the other 11l – and both have a generous capacity. It’s ideal if you don’t want multiple bins for your household and recycling waste.
The inner bins are also removable – this is perfect for recycling, as you can carry it out to yours recycling bins without having to waste time sorting it in your kitchen. It doesn’t have a sensor, which you’d expect from a bin of this price range. However it has a soft touch opening, so you only have to gently press on it for it to open up, which is ideal if you have your hands full.
I really loved how large the opening of this bin was, as it meant you could throw your rubbish in and not have to worry about it spilling over the top. It comes with some Brabantia bags too, which neatly fit inside the bin so you don’t have to see them flowing over the sides.
The side of the bin you use for rubbish depends on how much you produce – we’re a small household and found that the larger compartment was too big for our waste but perfect for the recycling. That’s the beauty of this bin, it can be used for any size household as you can switch and change the buckets to whatever suits.
Another thing I loved was its click-on legs, which give it some height off the floor. Not only does that mean it’s easy to clean around and under the bin, but you don’t have to bend down to use it.
This bin comes in a range of different colours to suit your kitchen. I tested out the black, which had a matte finish that didn’t leave any pesky fingerprint marks. Whilst it’s an investment, it’s a bin that’s going to last and with a 10-year guarantee, Brabantia is confident about that too.
2Tower 50l rectangular sensor bin
- Best Sensor kitchen bin
- Capacity 50l
- Size 63.5cm x 38cm x 26cm
- Number of compartments One
- Why we love it
- Hands-free opening
- Generous capacity
- Easy to clean
- Take note
- The bag retainer ring didn’t work well
This budget-friendly option from Tower has a 50l capacity, which makes it a great choice for medium to large households. It’s rectangular shape means it sits neatly against the wall, which would also work well in a narrow, galley style kitchen.
It has a sensor, so you can enjoy a hygienic, hands-free experience. The sensor worked well too – just wave your hand over the top and it’ll open up, and self-close when you walk away. Tower says that you just have to approach it but I found that I needed to wave in front of it to get it open. Nonetheless, this feature makes it feel like a more premium bin, especially given the price.
There’s a bin bag retainer but it didn’t really clip the bin bags well, as the bulk then left the lid not quite fitting flush. It did well handling nearly two weeks worth of household waste, so it’s big enough that you won’t have to empty it all the time. Overall, it’s an excellent choice for anyone looking for a sensor bin without wanting to break the bank.
3Tower 65l ozone sensor bin
- Best Large capacity kitchen bin
- Capacity 65l
- Size 36cm x 48cm x 70.5cm
- Number of compartments One
- Why we love it
- Raised design
- Built-in filters to reduce odours
- Sensor for hands-free opening
- Take note
- Requires x4 AA batteries
If you’re running a busy household and need a bin that will make things a bit easier, then Tower’s ozone sensor bin will do the job. This bin has a 65l capacity, which is plenty for larger households and can comfortably handle two weeks’ worth of non-recycling waste. On top of that, you won’t have to worry about bad smells thanks to filters that sit inside the bin and lid.
Of course, the real bonus of this bin is that you don’t have to touch it. The infrared sensor lid opens with a wave, which is ideal if you’ve got your hands full. It also automatically closes after a few seconds. Keep in mind that it does need four AA batteries, and you need to hold the power switch for quite a while to activate the sensor, something I didn’t do at first and then spent too much time thinking it was broken.
The footprint of this bin is fairly large, so you will need a dedicated spot for it. But in terms of style, it looks pretty sleek; with a matte black body and stainless steel lid. One feature I loved was the removable wooden legs, ideal if you want space under your bin so you can keep the floor clean.
4Argos Home 25l bullet bin
- Best Budget kitchen bin
- Capacity 25l
- Size 59.5cm x 32cm x 32cm
- Number of compartments One
- Why we love it
- Simple design
- Compact
- Roll top lid
- Take note
- Narrow opening
Basic is sometimes best when it comes to kitchen bins. This bullet bin from Argos doesn’t have any fancy bells or whistles, but it does have a 25l capacity that makes it ideal for small to medium households.
I found that it did a good job of holding a little over a week’s worth of rubbish. Its round shape means you can tuck it away in the corner. It’s also made from plastic, so it’s easy to clean and it’s light enough that it can be moved around if needed.
The downside is that you have touch the bin lid to open it, and this can get a bit mucky. I also didn’t love that you had to have the bin bag on display, as it doesn’t have any internal bag holders to keep it looking neat. However, if you’re looking for a no-frills, budget-friendly bin, it certainly does the job.
5Simplehuman pedal bin 45l
- Best Pedal kitchen bin
- Capacity 45l
- Size 32cm x 63.5cm x 88.5cm
- Number of compartments One
- Why we love it
- Built-in compartment for bin liner
- Soft opening and close lid
- Foot pedal for opening
- Take note
- Takes up a bit of room
The Simplehuman pedal bin is great for small to medium households, with a generous 45l capacity. I found this to be plenty for around two weeks’ worth of non-recyclable rubbish.
It’s a pretty stylish bin – it has a stainless steel body with a powdered finish, so you won’t be constantly battling fingerprints or marks. Plus, it feels very stable and durable. The hands-free opening system is operated by a foot pedal, so it’s also more hygienic than some rivals.
One key feature that makes this bin deserve a spot in this round-up is the built-in liner pocket. You won’t have to waste any more time searching for bags because they are right there, attached to the bin when you need them. It makes things much more organised, especially for busy households.
Overall, this bin strikes the perfect balance of being slender enough to fit neatly against a wall, whilst large enough to handle a good amount of rubbish.
6Eko madison recycling pedal bin 25+20l
- Best Designed kitchen bin
- Capacity 45L (25L + 20L)
- Size 65cm x 43cm x 37cm
- Number of compartments Two
- Why we love it
- Two removable bins
- Built-in deodoriser
- Sleek design
- Take note
- Narrow bins, so recycling fills up quickly
If you want to make separating your rubbish and recycling a breeze, the Eko madison is one of the best kitchen bins out there. It comes with two inner buckets, one 25l and one 20l, so it’s a good size for medium to large households. The buckets are removable, so they are easy to transport to your outside bin and to keep clean.
The bin looks good too, it’s made from stainless steel and comes in a matte black finish – ideal for busy kitchens and when you don’t want to waste time cleaning off handprints. It also comes with a bag holder, so you don’t have to have the bin bags flowing over the side, helping it to look neat and tidy.
Considering this bin has such a large capacity, it doesn’t take up too much space. The shape of the bin means it’ll stand flush against a wall, but there is a built-in handle at the back if you need to move it. It handled a little over a week’s worth non-recyclable rubbish with ease, although I did have to empty the recycling a little more frequently, as the inner buckets are narrow and long, so filled up quickly.
It comes with a built-in deodoriser compartment, so you can keep any nasty smells at bay. The bin lid opens by using a foot pedal at the front, which is a lot more hygienic as you don’t have to touch the bin lid and, of course, handy when your hands are full.
7Vonhaus matte cream triple bin
- Best Kitchen bin for recycling
- Capacity 45l (15l x3)
- Size 61.5cm x 34.5cm x 72.5cm
- Number of compartments Three
- Why we love it
- Three bin compartments
- Hands-free operation
- Soft close lids
- Take note
- Bins can be fiddly to get in to place
If you’re serious about recycling and want to make life easy, then this triple bin from VonHaus is perfect. It has three separate buckets, which means you can have one for your general waste, plastics, and cardboard.
Each bin has a 15l capacity, so it’s better suited for smaller households. It held around a week’s worth of rubbish when testing, but the recycling did need emptying a little more frequently. Each bin section has its own foot pedal, so you don’t have to touch the bin lid or open the whole thing up if you want to just throw an empty can away.
Design-wise, it comes in a matte cream, which looks lovely but is also easy to keep clean. It isn’t very tall, but it is wide, so you will need a dedicated space for it. The only real downside I found was that the bins needed to be slotted in the right way otherwise, the lid wouldn’t close, and this was a little fiddly. Otherwise, it’s the perfect bin for anyone who takes recycling seriously.
8Habitat 30l domed pedal bin
- Best Basic kitchen bin
- Capacity 30l
- Size 67cm x 29cm x 29cm
- Number of compartments One
- Why we love it
- Compact design
- Operated by a foot pedal
- Easy to remove inner bin
- Take note
- Bin bag doesn’t fit neatly inside
The Habitat dome bin has a generous 30l capacity, making it a solid choice for smaller kitchens or utility rooms. Its rounded shape also means that it doesn’t take up as much floor space as some of the rectangular bins I tested.
The inner bucket is removable, so I found it easy to clean and carry to my outside bin when there wasn’t much rubbish to justify a new black bag. It has a hands-free opening too, with a foot pedal at the bottom of the bin that opens the lid. Plus, when you release your foot, the lid has a soft close mechanism.
This bin is really lightweight, which does make it feel a little more basic than some of the premium models I’ve tried in this review. However it’s a great option for a small to medium-sized household, who need a bin that doesn’t take up too much floor space.
Your questions on kitchen bins answered
What is the best kitchen bin?
Choosing the best kitchen bin can make all the difference in your kitchen. I chose the BO touch bin from Brabantia as my top pick, because it was everything that I think a good kitchen bin should be. It has a section for recycling and it’s raised from the ground – this makes it easy to clean around and ergonomic, as you’re not having to bend down to put items in. It’s expensive, but it’s an investment that’s sure to last.
If you’re on a budget then I think that the Tower 50L sensor bin is perfect. It has hand-free opening, so is very hygienic and there’s plenty of space for a week’s worth or more of rubbish. I also loved the Eko recycling bin, which has a sleek looking design and is great for anyone who wants an easy way to keep their recycling separate.
How the best kitchen bins were selected
While putting a range of premium, mid-range and budget kitchen bins to the test, I assessed the following factors:
- Design: I judged build quality and how sturdy the bins felt, whether they retained odours, and how much room they took up.
- Ease of use: I noted how easy the bins were to open, especially in real-life conditions during cooking sessions. I also looked at how easy they were to empty and to clean. For those with recycling compartments, I tested how easy it was to sort waste.
- Value for money: I compared features and performance against price, to help you discover which would be the best investment.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Rachael Penn is a journalist specialising in home appliances. She’s tried, tested and found the best toasters, best microwaves, and more, so she’s well placed to choose the kitchen bins that are worth your money. Rachael’s reviews are honest and realistic to help you make the best purchase for your home. The wider IndyBest team has put a range of other kitchen essentials to test including the best air fryers, best slow cookers, best kettles and more, so you can trust us for solid advice and honest reviews.
