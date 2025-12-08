8 best kitchen bins that you won’t mind having on show

Choosing a new kitchen bin may not be the most glamorous household purchase, but it is an important one. The best kitchen bin will keep things looking tidy, control odours and will likely be one of the most hard working items you have in your home. From compact bins to large options with recycling sections included, there’s more to consider when buying a kitchen bin than you may think.

Firstly, you need to think about the size of your kitchen bin and where you’re going to store your bin. Bins can range in capacity from 10l to 60l (and even bigger). If you have a busy household then you may want to opt for a larger bin with different compartments for your rubbish, but if you have a smaller space, opting for a slimline bin that neatly tucks in to a corner is a better choice.

Then there’s how the bin opens – pedal bins are hygienic as you never have to touch the top, but you can also get motion sensor designs for hands-free convenience. There are touch-top bins, which are quick, simple and often a lot cheaper. You can also find built-in bins, that sit neatly inside your cupboard.

With recycling becoming mandatory in many areas, dual-compartment bins are also becoming more popular. This gives you the choice of separating and sorting your rubbish at the source. Some even come with special features such as charcoal filters, bin liner holders and removable inner bins.

So, as you can see the humble kitchen bin is a little more in-depth than you may first think. I’ve put a designs through their paces, looking at everything from ease of use to design and value of money to help you choose the best kitchen bin.

The best kitchen bins for 2025 are:

Best overall – Brabantia bo touch bin: £187, Robertdyas.co.uk

How I tested

To find the best kitchen bin, I tested a range of models in my home. I noted how well each bin performed during everyday use, over the course of a week, while considering the design, ease of use and value for money. Head to the end of this review for my full testing criteria.