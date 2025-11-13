Best cookware sets for 2025, tested and reviewed

Copper and cast iron have long since been the most common materials for cookware sets. However, new materials, including aluminum and stainless steel, were introduced to pots and pans, followed by nonstick and ceramic coatings.

These days, it can be tricky to shop for cookware when you have so many materials, designs, and technologies to choose from. Things like style, storage, and ease of cleaning are equally important as how well the cookware heats.

To help find the best cookware, I tested a variety of sets that can be used on different types of stoves, in ovens, and even on the grill. This included cooking different dishes and cleaning them by hand. I wanted to know how these pots and pans perform and ultimately who they would be a fit for. Keep reading to learn more.

The best cookware sets for 2025 are:

Best overall – Caraway 12-piece cookware set: Was $534, now $399, Amazon.com

– Caraway 12-piece cookware set: Was $534, now $399, Amazon.com Best for versatility – Our Place cookware duo: $229.95, Amazon.com

– Our Place cookware duo: $229.95, Amazon.com Best ceramic cookware set – GreenPan essence ceramic non-stick 10-piece: $229.99, Greenpan.us

– GreenPan essence ceramic non-stick 10-piece: $229.99, Greenpan.us Best stainless steel cookware set – Cuisinart 12-piece stainless steel cookware set: $377.99, Amazon.com

– Cuisinart 12-piece stainless steel cookware set: $377.99, Amazon.com Best for heat conductivity – Viking 3-ply hammered copper pots and pans set: $549.99, Amazon.com

– Viking 3-ply hammered copper pots and pans set: $549.99, Amazon.com Best cast iron cookware set – Staub enameled cast iron stackable cookware set: $599.95, Amazon.com

– Staub enameled cast iron stackable cookware set: $599.95, Amazon.com Best hybrid cookware set – Hell’s Kitchen hybrid 5-piece set: $399.99, Hellskitchenstore.com

– Hell’s Kitchen hybrid 5-piece set: $399.99, Hellskitchenstore.com Best budget cookware set – T-Fal ingenio essentials nonstick: $129.99, Amazon.com

How I tested

I tried a wide range of foods in the pans I tested ( Alex Temblador/The Independent )

I tested the cookware sets over the course of many weeks on a gas stove. By using the sets to cook a variety of foods from over-easy eggs to soup, asparagus, squash, steak, and even pork loin, I got an understanding of how quickly and evenly the cookware heated at low and medium temperatures.

I made sure to pay attention to how evenly the food cooked in the pans, whether the handles or knobs remained cool, if food stuck, and how easy it was to clean the sets by hand. This allowed us to see the overall value of the cookware sets and determine where they best fit in this list.