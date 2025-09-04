The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
I was an air fryer skeptic until I tried this model
Ninja’s dual zone air fryer feels like one of the brand’s most well-thought-out appliances
Even as air fryers took home kitchens by storm in the late 2010s, I was never fully convinced. But, my partner eventually persuaded me to add one to our lineup of counter-stagnant appliances. Still, I had a couple of non-negotiables: it couldn’t take up too much space in our tiny New York City apartment, and it couldn’t be a total eyesore. After research, we decided on the compact Cosori, which fit snugly between our rice cooker and oven.
For over a year, it handled several of our favorite dishes, including dumplings, late-night fries, and meatballs. But eventually, we wanted something that offered a bit more versatility. Enter the Ninja foodi two-basket air fryer — a machine that’s the opposite of the Cosori in just about every way: bigger, bolder, and undeniably more powerful. I thought I’d hate the bulk. Yet, to my surprise, it’s been a joy to work with, and its footprint is something I’ve (mostly) come around to.
How I tested
Despite having a Corsori air fryer for years, I’m a bit of an air fryer sceptic. I was keen to see if using Ninja’s dual air fryer would change my mind. I got to work preparing some of my favorite dishes in the Ninja air fryer — from fish and chips to chicken, gnocchi, pork chops, and dumplings.
Over a month, I got very familiar with its six modes: air fry, bake, roast, reheat, air broil, and dehydrate, along with its most exciting, standout feature — the innovative smart finish technology, which allows you to program each basket with different cook times and temperatures so both dishes finish at the same time. I even prepared dishes I traditionally would’ve made in my oven to see how it compared.
In particular, I assessed the machine by the following criteria:
- Cooking speed: Air fryers are known for being faster at cooking food than ovens. I paid close attention to whether this was true with the Ninja foodi dual air fryer.
- Noise: Air fryers are notoriously noisy — I paid close attention to this.
- Cooking versatility: To assess its cooking ability and versatility, I put a range of foods in the air fryer and compared the results with how they cook in an oven.
- Functions: Air fryers can now do a lot more than just air fry, so I tested every one of the six cooking functions, including air boil and dehydrate.
- Size: Living in an apartment in New York City, kitchen space is premium. I assessed its size and whether it felt compact enough to sit on the countertop.
- Cleaning: There’s nothing worse than having to scrub at tough residue to I noted down how easy it was to clean.
Why you can trust IndyBest U.S. reviews
IndyBest U.S. is the ultimate destination for product reviews from The Independent, all of which are a result of real-world testing. Inga Parkel is a reporter at The Independent based in New York City. She applies the same eye for detail and analysis to her features as she does to her product reviews. Beyond her work, Inga considers herself an adventurous home cook, so she knows the importance of having excellent appliances on hand.
1Ninja foodi six-in-one smart 10qt two-basket air fryer
- Capacity: Two separate 5qt baskets
- Dimensions: L17.1-inch x W13.9-inch x H12.8-inch
- Weight: 19.8lb
- Temperature range: 105F-450F
- Wattage: 1,690W
- Why we love it
- Includes meat thermometer
- Dishwasher safe
- Low noise
- Simultaneously cooks two separate dishes
- Take note
- Not ideal for small spaces
- Pricey
- Modes have temperature restrictions
Ninja foodi design and setup
Compared to other basic air fryer models, the Ninja Foodi dual basket air fryer is a hefty machine. I won’t go so far as to write it off as an eyesore, because surprisingly, even with its enormous size, it doesn’t look that bad. Plus, its flat top surface doubles as a mini shelf for spices or random other knick-knacks. And while I eventually came around to its size, it still takes up a lot of precious counter space. So I have to dock some points.
Its interface is fairly intuitive, although I would suggest checking in with its manual to really understand how to use all of its settings. Buttons for its special smart finish and match cook settings, along with its six cooking modes — air fry, bake, roast, reheat, air broil, and dehydrate — are prominently displayed front and center. You can manually control the temperature for each mode, but there are restrictions. For example, the air fry setting doesn’t go below 300F. I understand this is for safety reasons, but it was frustrating when I wanted to hard-boil eggs at 270F.
On one side of the machine sits the meat thermometer probe (a great hidden feature), which I found to be a clever placement — hooray for machines that include built-in storage for additional tools. There’s a plug-in next to the left basket, where a meat dish is intended to cook if you’re looking to use the probe. The top of that particular basket has a small divet where the wire is supposed to go, so it doesn’t get crushed when it’s closed.
Additionally, the baskets have a capacity of 5qt, making a total of 10qt. They felt a bit small in comparison to my Cosori’s 6qt basket, but in the end, they were spacious enough for every dish I prepared. I generally liked that there were two separate baskets that both conveniently included crisper plates and a removable tray that allowed heat to circulate around food to create a crispy texture.
One feature that I missed from my Cosori was its “shake” timer, which allows you to program a basket to alert you when it’s time to flip or shake its contents for more even cooking. Of course, the simple solution for this is to set a separate timer for the Ninja foodi.
Ninja foodi’s cooking ability
Packed with six different cooking modes, the Ninja foodi could be an easy replacement oven for those living in a place without one. I personally favored the air fry and reheat modes, as I don’t often need to do much more than that, as I prefer to defer to my oven when possible.
To put the smart finish technology to the test, I cooked pork chops and fries. On the left side, I baked the pork chops, using the probe thermometer to alert me when they hit the desired medium-well-done temperature I was looking for. (I followed the manual’s suggestion to reduce the temperature by 25F when converting traditional oven recipes.) On the right side, I air-fried waffle-cut fries.
After programming both baskets at different temperatures and cook times, I let the machine do its thing. It started by cooking the pork chops. Then, when just 15 minutes remained on the clock, the fry side kicked in, so that both could finish at the same time.
Once the timer went off, the pork chops were perfectly cooked, but the fries needed a little more time, likely because there wasn’t enough room in the basket to cook them in a single layer. By the time dinner was served, everything tasted solid. The fries were nicely crispy, though slightly overdone in some spots. And the pork chops turned out a bit drier than they would’ve been if I had cooked them in the oven, but still flavorful.
This was definitely a trend I noticed whenever I cooked meat in the air fryer — it tended to lack that juice I usually get from oven or stovetop cooking. Though honestly, an air fryer would never be my first choice for cooking meat, anyway.
Its reheat setting was nifty and convenient when I needed to warm up a pesto chicken sandwich and didn’t want it getting soggy in the microwave. However, admittedly, I had no idea how long or at what temperature to set it, so it also came out a bit crispier than intended.
After cooking several more dishes, I started to realize that Ninja’s air fryer might be a bit more powerful than my Cosori. The temperatures and cook times that worked perfectly in the latter usually needed some tweaking to get right in the foodi. But with a little more time — and a few minor adjustments — this will become an indispensable kitchen companion.
Cleaning the Ninja foodi
This machine is one of the easiest things to clean. The baskets are made of a certain non-stick material that makes it quite easy for you to wash away any mess, either by hand or in the dishwasher.
After simpler recipes, I washed both baskets and crisper plates in the sink with warm water and soap. But when it came to cooking a more messy meal or when I felt it required deeper cleaning, I used the dishwasher, and it came out spotless.
The verdict: Ninja foodi six-in-one smart air fryer
Overall, this air fryer feels like one of Ninja’s most well-thought-out appliances. It has every cooking setting you could possibly need. I could easily recommend this beast of a machine. It’s great for those who prefer a more hands-off cooking approach. It is a smart and definitely worthwhile investment that takes much of the guesswork out of timing and temperature, making mealtime feel less like a chore and more like an experience.