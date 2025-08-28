8 best coffee makers, tried and tested by a former barista

Coffee remains one of the most consumed drinks nationally, so it’s no surprise that finding the best coffee machines has become popular, not only as a way to save money, but also due to the rising interest in the art of coffee making itself. To meet consumer demand, nearly every type of machine imaginable is on the market.

If you’re new to the world of coffee machines, allow me to explain: drip coffee makers are the original machines and are likely what your parents used to brew their morning cup of Joe. They’re the most basic and often the most affordable kind of machines that heat up water and slowly drip it over pre- or freshly ground beans.

Single-serve coffee makers use individual pods to make single-serve coffee beverages. They’re preferable for those who value ease and convenience, and brewing coffee at the press of a button. Espresso machines are ideal for those interested in stepping up their coffee game beyond a single-serve coffee maker. Instead of popping in a pod, they require more intention: grinding the beans, prepping and pulling the espresso shot, and frothing the milk.

For the purpose of finding the best coffee machine, I tested out all three kinds of machines, plus a few special all-in-one options.

How I tested

I’ve spent hours making and tasting coffee to find the best machines ( Inga Parkel/The Independent )

Over the years, I’ve cycled through many of the popular coffee machine brands on the market. I revisited some of my old favorites as well as several new coffee makers to find the machines that truly delivered the best brew. For context, I’m a picky coffee drinker (and a former barista), so I was especially critical of the taste and made sure to note which machines produced the smoothest drinks. I alternated between each machine to concoct my favorite drinks, carefully weighing flavor against price, effort, and design.

When it comes to drip coffee makers, they are all pretty similar. Personally, I appreciate when a drip option is included as an added feature on a single-serve or espresso machine. Ultimately, I was looking for something that could brew a bold yet smooth cup of coffee.

As for single-serve machines, I focused on the pods — their quality vs their cost — because, at the end of the day, the overall price of the machines themselves wasn’t all that different. For me, it really came down to whether I liked the flavor of the pods and whether they were worth the price.

Espresso machines are far more complex. So with these, I focused not only on the quality of the shots they pulled but also on the process required to prepare them. What really made a machine worth it to me was the inclusion of tools to assemble the puck — including a built-in grinder and tamper, for example — and whether pulling a shot felt fairly intuitive. An added bonus was a steam wand that could froth milk easily, even with little experience or effort.

Why you can trust IndyBest U.S. reviews

IndyBest U.S. is the ultimate destination for product reviews from The Independent, all of which are a result of real-world testing. For this review, Inga Parkel was enlisted. She is a journalist for The Independent based in New York. But in a previous life, she worked as a coffee shop barista. Her love of coffee has never wavered, and now she considers herself an amateur coffee enthusiast, so you can trust her to filter the wheat from the chaff.

The best coffee machines for 2025 are: