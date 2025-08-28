The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
8 best coffee makers, tried and tested by a former barista
As a former barista, I know what to look for when buying a coffee maker
- 1Best coffee maker overallNinja luxe café premier three-in-one espresso drip coffee and cold brew makerRead review$5992Best budget coffee makerL’Or barista coffee and espresso systemRead review$189
- 3Best coffee maker for small spacesBreville bambino plusRead review$4994Best single-serve coffee makerChefman caffeinatorRead review$179
- 5Best professional coffee makerProfitec ride espresso machineRead review$2,4906Best iced coffee makerKeurig K-brew and chillRead review$199
- 7Best pod coffee makerNespresso vertuoplus deluxeRead review$1998Best fully automatic coffee makerPhilips lattego series 3300Read review$899
Coffee remains one of the most consumed drinks nationally, so it’s no surprise that finding the best coffee machines has become popular, not only as a way to save money, but also due to the rising interest in the art of coffee making itself. To meet consumer demand, nearly every type of machine imaginable is on the market.
If you’re new to the world of coffee machines, allow me to explain: drip coffee makers are the original machines and are likely what your parents used to brew their morning cup of Joe. They’re the most basic and often the most affordable kind of machines that heat up water and slowly drip it over pre- or freshly ground beans.
Single-serve coffee makers use individual pods to make single-serve coffee beverages. They’re preferable for those who value ease and convenience, and brewing coffee at the press of a button. Espresso machines are ideal for those interested in stepping up their coffee game beyond a single-serve coffee maker. Instead of popping in a pod, they require more intention: grinding the beans, prepping and pulling the espresso shot, and frothing the milk.
For the purpose of finding the best coffee machine, I tested out all three kinds of machines, plus a few special all-in-one options.
How I tested
Over the years, I’ve cycled through many of the popular coffee machine brands on the market. I revisited some of my old favorites as well as several new coffee makers to find the machines that truly delivered the best brew. For context, I’m a picky coffee drinker (and a former barista), so I was especially critical of the taste and made sure to note which machines produced the smoothest drinks. I alternated between each machine to concoct my favorite drinks, carefully weighing flavor against price, effort, and design.
When it comes to drip coffee makers, they are all pretty similar. Personally, I appreciate when a drip option is included as an added feature on a single-serve or espresso machine. Ultimately, I was looking for something that could brew a bold yet smooth cup of coffee.
As for single-serve machines, I focused on the pods — their quality vs their cost — because, at the end of the day, the overall price of the machines themselves wasn’t all that different. For me, it really came down to whether I liked the flavor of the pods and whether they were worth the price.
Espresso machines are far more complex. So with these, I focused not only on the quality of the shots they pulled but also on the process required to prepare them. What really made a machine worth it to me was the inclusion of tools to assemble the puck — including a built-in grinder and tamper, for example — and whether pulling a shot felt fairly intuitive. An added bonus was a steam wand that could froth milk easily, even with little experience or effort.
Why you can trust IndyBest U.S. reviews
IndyBest U.S. is the ultimate destination for product reviews from The Independent, all of which are a result of real-world testing. For this review, Inga Parkel was enlisted. She is a journalist for The Independent based in New York. But in a previous life, she worked as a coffee shop barista. Her love of coffee has never wavered, and now she considers herself an amateur coffee enthusiast, so you can trust her to filter the wheat from the chaff.
The best coffee machines for 2025 are:
- Best overall — Ninja luxe espresso machine: $599.99, Amazon.com
- Best budget buy — L’Or barista coffee and espresso system: Was $189, now $145.99, Walmart.com
- Best iced coffee maker — Keurig K-brew and chill: Was $199.99, now $135.99, Amazon.com
- Best single-serve coffee maker — Chefman caffeinactor: Was $179.99, now $129.99, Target.com
1Ninja luxe café premier three-in-one espresso drip coffee and cold brew maker
- Best: Coffee maker overall
- Type: Bean-to-cup
- Dimensions: H14.57-inch x W13.39-inch x L12.99-inch
- Weight: 25.73lbs
- Makes: Espresso, coffee, and cold brew
- Milk steam wand: Yes
- Warranty: One year
- Why we love it
- Comes with additional accessories
- Perfectly stores accessories
- Brews espresso, cold brew, and drip coffee
- Automatic milk frother
- Bean grinder
- Take note
- Interface isn’t super intuitive
Ninja has certainly given Breville a run for its money with its luxe café premiere three-in-one. Considering its price point, this machine surprised me the most with its range of capabilities. It makes espresso, drip coffee, and cold brew, all while coming in at $100 less than even Breville’s most affordable barista model, which only makes espresso. Its high-quality integrated conical bur grinder is almost identical to Breville’s, but with a built-in scale that perfectly doses the right amount of coffee needed for every drink. The machine also automatically recommends the optimal grind size for each brew — but you can choose from 25 grind settings.
It also features an incredible hands-free milk steam wand. The included pitcher is clearly marked inside with recommended milk levels and a mini whisk at the bottom that spins to create silky-smooth froth every time. You can even choose between plant-based or dairy milk and customize the amount of microfoam you’d like.
Another standout feature is that it includes helpful accessories that you’d often have to purchase separately with other brands of machines, including a dosing funnel, spring-loaded tamper, and a bottomless portafilter with both double and quad baskets. Everything has a dedicated storage spot, adding to the machine’s thoughtful design.
I can’t say more good things about the Ninja luxe. It’s an easy recommendation — either for your first coffee maker or if you’re looking to upgrade your basic machine to a versatile three-in-one setup.
2L’Or barista coffee and espresso system
- Best: Budget coffee maker
- Type: Single-serve coffee and espresso machine
- Dimensions: H11-inch x W7-inch x D16-inch
- Weight: 11lbs
- Makes: 6 cup sizes, ranging from 1.4oz to 12.1oz
- Milk steam wand: No
- Warranty: Unspecified
- Why we love it
- First order comes with complimentary pods
- Recyclable pods
- Take note
- Small water reservoir
- Loud
- Cup tray is not adjustable
The French-made L’OR is a lesser-known brand in the U.S., but hopefully not for long. It’s an ideal machine for anyone looking to get more bang for their buck. Functionally, it’s similar to a single-serve Keurig or Nespresso machine. What sets it apart, though, is the generous assortment of complementary pods included with each first-time machine purchase — enough to last you several months.
When it comes time to restock, L’Or pods are relatively affordable. They’re not quite as inexpensive as K-Cups, but noticeably more cost-effective (and tastier) than Nespresso capsules (more on that below).
The machine does have some limitations. It’s definitely on the louder side when brewing, and it doesn’t offer customizable temperature or brew-strength settings. The only variable you can adjust is the size, but there’s no display showing exact measurements, so you’re left guessing whether a small, medium, or large pour will fit your mug.
That said, nothing is deal-breaking here. My only real gripe is that the space beneath the coffee spout is pretty minimal, meaning many of my favorite cups didn’t fit underneath. Still, that’s a minor inconvenience. If you’re looking for a solid, affordable, and stylish single-serve machine with a great starter pod bundle, the L’Or is arguably a top contender.
3Breville bambino plus
- Best: Coffee maker for small spaces
- Type: Espresso machine
- Dimensions: H12.2-inch x W7.7-inch x D12.6-inch
- Weight: 4.95kg
- Makes: Espresso
- Milk steam wand: Yes
- Warranty: Two years
- Why we love it
- Compact
- Pulls manual shots
- Fast heat-up time
- Take note
- Single boiler
- No grinder
- Steam wand is tricky to use
The bambino plus is arguably one of Breville’s most underrated models. It may be compact, but it is still mighty. While it doesn’t have a built-in bean grinder like many of Breville’s fancier models (such as the barista express), I actually consider this an advantage, as it gives you the freedom to invest in a higher-quality bean grinder.
After grinding the beans and prepping the puck, you’ll be able to insert the portafilter into the grouphead before choosing between a single, double, or manual shot.
It’s important to note that the steam wand can be finicky because it doesn’t have much of a range of motion or a dial on the side unlike other Breville machines, so it can be challenging to use manually. It does, however, have an automatic milk steaming function, which does a decent job.
Since it’s a single-boiler machine, you won’t be able to steam the milk and pull a shot simultaneously; you’ll have to do one before the other.
4Chefman caffeinator
- Best: Single-serve coffee maker
- Type: Single-serve and drip coffee machine
- Dimensions: L13.98-inch x W4.53-inch x H12.64-inch
- Weight: 5.73 lbs
- Makes: 5 cup sizes (4oz, 6oz, 8oz, 10oz, and 12oz)
- Milk steam wand: No
- Warranty: Five years
- Why we love it
- Brews both K-Cups and drip coffee
- Ice coffee setting
- Perfect for small spaces
- Speedy
- Easy to clean
- Take note
- Can feel wobbly
- Small water reservoir
Fairly new to the market is the Chefman caffeinator. It has a clean, sleek design, and it’s compatible with K-Cups, making it ideal for those who prefer the ease of single-serve coffee.
One particular feature that I appreciated was that it includes a reusable pod insert for people who favor a more traditional pour-over coffee made using grounds. A small but noteworthy detail is its manual platform lift — I noticed that compared to other machines that splattered when they brewed into smaller mugs, the caffeinator’s adjustable platform cut back on the mess. Plus, its over-ice setting — which brews coffee at a lower temperature so that your iced coffee isn’t completely watered down by ice — is a surprising and impressive feature for a basic machine.
However, what makes it truly stand out from a traditional Keurig machine is its customization. Before brewing every drink, you have the option to choose your preferred strength (light, classic, or strong), temperature (warm, hot, or piping hot), and serving size (from 4oz to 12oz).
Still, with all that said, I worry about its durability. It seems a bit flimsily made, and I’d question how long it would last before breaking down.
5Profitec ride espresso machine
- Best: Professional coffee maker
- Type: Espresso machine
- Dimensions: W11.8-inch x D17.7-inch x H14.6-inch
- Weight: 62lb
- Makes: Single, double and triple espresso shots
- Milk steam wand: Yes
- Warranty: Three years
- Why we love it
- Dual boiler system allows for milk frothing and pulling shots simultaneously
- Includes commercial 58mm bottomless portafilter
- Powerful steam wand
- Cup warming tray
- Take note
- Not well-suited for beginners
- Water reservoir inconveniently located
Meticulously handcrafted in Germany and Italy, the Profitec ride is a downright beauty. Then again, for nearly $2,500, it better be. With levers to control a powerful steam wand and a hot water faucet, this dual-boiler machine lets you use either one while pulling a shot.
I’m not sure I’ve tasted better at-home espresso shots than those pulled by this machine — the 58mm portafilter, which is usually reserved for pro-level machines, seems to make a noticeable difference. Its larger size allows for the grinds to saturate more evenly than a standard 54mm, resulting in a smoother, more balanced flavor. Using this machine does require a bit of forethought, as it takes some time to heat up. That said, an easy solution is to turn it on about 10 minutes before you plan to use it, and by then, it’ll be ready and waiting.
One small design-related recommendation I’d make for future models is that a more secure lid be added to the water reservoir. At the moment, the cup heating tray sits on top, covering the tank, but there’s a sliver of space in between the two, and I’d worry that anything spilled on top would easily leak into the water.
It’s a sizable piece of equipment that does take up a great deal of counter space, but it still feels impressively compact for a machine of its caliber. So, if you’re in the market (and have the budget) for a truly high-end machine, the Profitec ride is a fantastic bet.
6Keurig K-brew and chill
- Best: Iced coffee maker
- Type: Single-serve machine
- Dimensions: H12.16-inch x D15.35-inch x W9.8-inch
- Weight: 17.39lbs
- Makes: Four cup sizes (6oz, 8oz, 10oz, and 12oz)
- Milk steam wand: No
- Warranty: One year
- Why we love it
- Two-in-one iced and hot coffee maker
- Recyclable pods
- Take note
- Bulky
- Takes hours for the cold chamber to “charge”
- Emits a light humming sound when the cooling function is activated
One of the pioneering brands in single-serve coffee machines is Keurig. Its rise in popularity among coffee drinkers rose in the early 2000s, and for good reason. The machines are versatile in crafting coffee and tea.
Just last fall, Keurig upped the ante with the launch of its innovative brew and chill model. While it still brews hot beverages, it also features a special technology that perfectly brews cold drinks. At the back of the machine is a cooling chamber that chills water ahead of time. So when you’re in the mood for an iced coffee, you can pop in a regular K-Cup and it will brew and flash-chill the coffee, delivering a cold drink that retains its flavor without the need for ice, which will eventually water it down. You can also select from four different cup sizes — 6oz to 12oz — and whether you want a “strong”, bold-flavored cup of coffee.
The one drawback I found was that the internal cooling system needs to “charge”. The machine must remain plugged in and running for at least six hours to fully charge the chilling chamber. Once charged, you can brew up to four iced drinks. The first one will be the coldest, with each subsequent drink gradually less cold. After that, you’ll need to wait again for it to charge to brew additional cups.
Although this is inconvenient if you’re looking to brew several iced coffees back to back, it’s manageable if you plan on brewing one or two cups at a time, because you can leave it plugged in to recharge overnight. And given this is Keurig’s first model with quickchill technology, I’m sure future models will improve on the charging time.
7Nespresso vertuoplus deluxe
- Best: Pod coffee maker
- Type: Single-serve machine
- Dimensions: H12.8-inch x W8.7-inch x D12.7-inch
- Weight: 10.1lbs
- Makes: Wide range of cup sizes (5oz, 8oz), as well as single and double espresso shots
- Milk steam wand: No
- Warranty: One year
- Why we love it
- Automatic brew settings
- Recyclable capsules
- Take note
- Capsules can get pricey
- Capsules have a strangely similar taste, no matter the flavor
Nespresso is Keurig’s biggest rival in the coffee pod industry. Both are popular brands, with the former considered higher-end, mostly because of its focus on espresso-based drinks.
The vertuo line differs slightly from its original line, mostly due to its capsule offerings. Vertuo machines are only compatible with vertuo capsules, which are dome-like and larger than the original. They are also embedded with a barcode that the machine reads and automatically adjusts the settings necessary to brew the perfect drink. So, if you’ve purchased an espresso, latte, or iced coffee vertuo capsule, there’s no need to manually input the size, flavor, or temperature of the brew. The machine will do it for you.
Since Nespresso vertuoplus machines are only compatible with vertuo capsules, maintaining your stockpile can get a bit pricey. Another thing that I noticed is that all the capsules seemed to have a strangely distinct aftertaste, so regardless of the flavor, they all ended up tasting the same. Yet it’s pretty impressive that Nespresso’s vertuoplus can make café-style drinks from a capsule.
Read more: Best Nespresso machines, compared
8Philips lattego series 3300
- Best: Fully automatic coffee maker
- Type: Espresso machine
- Dimensions: H17-inch x W9.6-inch x D14.6-inch
- Weight: 17.6lbs
- Makes: Six drinks (black and milk bases, hot and cold coffees)
- Milk steam wand: Yes
- Warranty: Two years
- Why we love it
- Automates entire drink-making process
- Crafts lattes, cappuccinos, espresso, drip and iced coffee
- Take note
- A lot of trial and error to dial in the settings
- Buttons are a bit fussy
The Philips lattego was my first time using a fully automatic coffee machine at home. I’ve certainly encountered them in offices and other public places, but I’d never considered getting one for personal use.
While I understand the appeal — they’re marketed as advanced systems that will make your favorite coffee and espresso-based drinks from start to finish at the push of a button — they definitely wouldn’t be my first choice.
I found it more difficult, time-consuming, and more wasteful trying to calibrate the grinder just right. If the settings weren’t perfect, the puck came out too loose, resulting in weak, watery espresso. The machine grinds the beans into a built-in basket, then automatically tamps and pulls the shot. And while that sounds great in theory, I find it much easier and more reliable to prep a puck manually.
That wasn’t the only issue I ran into. Its haptic buttons were finicky, and I would often have to push them several times to activate the setting I wanted.
A nice hidden perk of this machine, however, is that it has the capability to brew pre-ground coffee. At the top, near the built-in grinder, is a little slot where you can pour in scoops of pre-ground espresso or coffee beans. And on the side, where a traditional steam wand would typically be, is a small container you can fill with milk. Once your espresso is brewed, the machine automatically steams and funnels the milk directly into your cup. And it does make a mean latte once you’ve got the settings right.
I will say, the idea of having coffee made for you at the push of a button does sound nice. But in practice, the convenience didn’t outweigh the hassle, especially when making coffee by hand can be a peaceful and meditative part of the morning.
What is the best coffee maker?
At the end of the day, it all comes down to what you’re looking for in a machine, your go-to coffee order, and your budget. If you’re looking for a no-fuss pod machine, I’d recommend the Keurig K-brew and chill simply because it brews both hot and iced coffee and won’t break the bank.
If you prefer espresso-based drinks like lattes and cappuccinos, the Breville bambino plus is a fantastic choice for less than $500. But if you’ve got a bit more to spend on an all-inclusive espresso system, go for the Ninja luxe café premier. It’s an excellent machine that I cannot find fault with.