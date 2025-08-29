L’Or coffee and espresso system setup and design

L’Or’s barista coffee and espresso system follows the standard single-serve machine design, featuring a lid that opens to reveal the pod compartment. After inserting your desired pod (it’s compatible with two capsule sizes: espresso pods or coffee capsules, the latter of which creates longer drinks), you’ll close the lid and hear the sound of the metal prongs puncturing the top. At the back of the machine is a 40-oz water reservoir that slides in. The water reservoir did feel quite small, and I had to refill it quite often, but that’s owing to the machine’s compact size.

The four buttons on top of the machine let you make different sized coffees (Inga Parkel/ The Independent)

There are four buttons on top of the machine — one for power, and three for brew size: small (1.4oz espresso/5oz coffee), medium (2.7oz espresso/8oz coffee), and large (3.7oz espresso/12oz coffee). After the pod is done brewing, it will drop down into a small collection bin behind the spout. You’ll have to keep an eye on the tray to know when it's time to empty it — I found that it needed emptying quite frequently. Again, this is due to the small size of the machine.

My only minor gripe with the L’Or’s design is that the space between the spout and the drip tray is too short to fit some of my favorite mugs underneath. And when I tried brewing iced coffee directly into a standard mason jar, I had to tilt it awkwardly just to make it fit. Obviously, this wasn’t a major issue, and overall, I’d say the machine is well-designed and thoughtfully crafted.

L’Or coffee and espresso system performance

The first thing I noticed when brewing a pod was how loud the machine was. I didn’t necessarily have an issue with the volume because it only lasts a few seconds, but I could potentially see it being a problem for someone living with roommates and wanting to make coffee early in the morning.

I preferred the taste of L'Or pods to Nespresso’s more expensive capsules (Inga Parkel/ The Independent)

Other than that, I had no other complaints. All the coffee flavors tasted solid — nothing groundbreaking, but still enjoyable. I actually preferred them over Nespresso capsules, which are nearly double the price. L’Or capsules are comparable to Keurig pods in flavor, quality, and value. The only flavor I wasn’t a fan of was the iced coffee pod. This is especially true after using the Keurig brew and chill’s ($135.99, Amazon.com) innovative flash-chill technology, which cools the coffee before it hits your cup, eliminating the need for ice that would just water it down. After using Keurig’s machine, I found it hard to go back to regular brewed coffee that needs to be iced or refrigerated to become iced coffee.

One thing that will appeal about this machine is that when it comes to restocking, L’Or pods are relatively affordable. They’re not quite as inexpensive as K-Cups, but noticeably more cost-effective than Nespresso capsules. But you can buy other brands’ capsules to keep costs down.

Cleaning L’Or’s coffee and espresso system

The upkeep of the L’Or’s maker is quite simple. Since it’s a basic pod machine, the brand says it only needs to be descaled about four times a year. You’ll know it’s time when the small and large beverage buttons blink simultaneously. L’Or sells its own brand of liquid descaling solution that can be combined with water in the reservoir. From there, you’ll follow the steps to begin the descaling process. Regular descaling is essential to keep the machine running smoothly.

Additionally, the drip tray and used capsule bin are both plastic, making it an easy machine to keep clean using warm water and dish soap.

I also appreciate that L’Or has a pod recycling program, which allows you to order a pre-paid mailer that you can fill up with approximately 100 coffee capsules or 200 espresso capsules. Once the bag is filled, you can drop it off at a UPS location, and L’Or handles the rest, ensuring the grounds are composted and the aluminum pods are recycled.

