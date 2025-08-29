The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
L’Or’s single-serve coffee maker is affordable — but is it worth buying?
As a former barista, I put the coffee maker to the test
Single-serve coffee makers, which use individual capsules to make single-serve coffee beverages, excel at being easy to use and convenient, brewing coffee at the press of a button. When you’re up against Keurig, America’s best-known single-serve coffee maker, though, it’s difficult to make a splash. But the French-made L’Or is attempting to do just that.
Founded in 1992, the company’s initial focus was on producing the best-tasting coffee. In 2010, it expanded beyond French borders, with the launch of its L’Or espresso, the first coffee capsule compatible with Nespresso. It wasn’t until 2022 that L’Or released its first machine, in collaboration with Philips.
While it’s a fairly new system, it has managed to gain popularity among coffee drinkers looking for a reasonably priced machine that brews both espresso and coffee. And, as a former barista, I was intrigued to find out how it performed.
How I tested
I spent a month trying every flavor of pod, including a ristretto espresso, iced coffee, and Peet’s Coffee French roast. When evaluating the machine, I considered the following criteria:
- Brewing performance and consistency: You buy a single-serve coffee maker, such as L’Or’s, for convenience. But you also want the coffee to taste consistently good. I kept an eye out for any issues or quirks in the brewing process and performance.
- Design: A coffee maker is something you have to display on your countertop, so it needs to be stylish and blend well next to other kitchen appliances. So, not only did I take note of the coffee itself, but I also made note of the machine’s aesthetics and its size.
- Price: When buying a coffee maker, it’s important to consider the upfront price. But I also assessed how much the pods cost, and whether they were compatible with other brands’ capsules.
- Maintenance: Although pod coffee machines are known to be fuss-free, I took note of how easy it was to clean the drip tray, capsule bin, and water reservoir.
- Flavors: I’m a picky coffee drinker and a former barista, so I was especially critical of the taste and the smoothness of drinks. I compared the L’Or coffee pods to Keurig’s top-rated original donut shop coffee pods and its Green Mountain pumpkin spice pods to see if L’Or’s flavors lived up to the market leader.
Why you can trust IndyBest U.S. reviews
IndyBest U.S. is the ultimate destination for product reviews from The Independent, all of which are a result of real-world testing. For this review, Inga Parkel was enlisted. She is a journalist for The Independent based in New York. But in a previous life, she worked as a coffee shop barista. Her love of coffee has never wavered, and now she considers herself an amateur coffee enthusiast, so you can trust her to filter the wheat from the chaff.
L’Or barista coffee and espresso system
- Dimensions: H11-inch x W7-inch x D16-inch
- Weight: 11lbs
- Makes: Six cup sizes ranging, from 1.4oz to 12.1oz
- Milk steam wand: No
- Warranty: Unspecified
- Why we love it
- First order comes with complimentary pods
- Recyclable pods
- Take note
- Small water reservoir
- Loud
- Cup tray is not adjustable
L’Or coffee and espresso system setup and design
L’Or’s barista coffee and espresso system follows the standard single-serve machine design, featuring a lid that opens to reveal the pod compartment. After inserting your desired pod (it’s compatible with two capsule sizes: espresso pods or coffee capsules, the latter of which creates longer drinks), you’ll close the lid and hear the sound of the metal prongs puncturing the top. At the back of the machine is a 40-oz water reservoir that slides in. The water reservoir did feel quite small, and I had to refill it quite often, but that’s owing to the machine’s compact size.
There are four buttons on top of the machine — one for power, and three for brew size: small (1.4oz espresso/5oz coffee), medium (2.7oz espresso/8oz coffee), and large (3.7oz espresso/12oz coffee). After the pod is done brewing, it will drop down into a small collection bin behind the spout. You’ll have to keep an eye on the tray to know when it's time to empty it — I found that it needed emptying quite frequently. Again, this is due to the small size of the machine.
My only minor gripe with the L’Or’s design is that the space between the spout and the drip tray is too short to fit some of my favorite mugs underneath. And when I tried brewing iced coffee directly into a standard mason jar, I had to tilt it awkwardly just to make it fit. Obviously, this wasn’t a major issue, and overall, I’d say the machine is well-designed and thoughtfully crafted.
L’Or coffee and espresso system performance
The first thing I noticed when brewing a pod was how loud the machine was. I didn’t necessarily have an issue with the volume because it only lasts a few seconds, but I could potentially see it being a problem for someone living with roommates and wanting to make coffee early in the morning.
Other than that, I had no other complaints. All the coffee flavors tasted solid — nothing groundbreaking, but still enjoyable. I actually preferred them over Nespresso capsules, which are nearly double the price. L’Or capsules are comparable to Keurig pods in flavor, quality, and value. The only flavor I wasn’t a fan of was the iced coffee pod. This is especially true after using the Keurig brew and chill’s ($135.99, Amazon.com) innovative flash-chill technology, which cools the coffee before it hits your cup, eliminating the need for ice that would just water it down. After using Keurig’s machine, I found it hard to go back to regular brewed coffee that needs to be iced or refrigerated to become iced coffee.
One thing that will appeal about this machine is that when it comes to restocking, L’Or pods are relatively affordable. They’re not quite as inexpensive as K-Cups, but noticeably more cost-effective than Nespresso capsules. But you can buy other brands’ capsules to keep costs down.
Cleaning L’Or’s coffee and espresso system
The upkeep of the L’Or’s maker is quite simple. Since it’s a basic pod machine, the brand says it only needs to be descaled about four times a year. You’ll know it’s time when the small and large beverage buttons blink simultaneously. L’Or sells its own brand of liquid descaling solution that can be combined with water in the reservoir. From there, you’ll follow the steps to begin the descaling process. Regular descaling is essential to keep the machine running smoothly.
Additionally, the drip tray and used capsule bin are both plastic, making it an easy machine to keep clean using warm water and dish soap.
I also appreciate that L’Or has a pod recycling program, which allows you to order a pre-paid mailer that you can fill up with approximately 100 coffee capsules or 200 espresso capsules. Once the bag is filled, you can drop it off at a UPS location, and L’Or handles the rest, ensuring the grounds are composted and the aluminum pods are recycled.
Is L’Or’s barista coffee and espresso system worth buying?
The L’Or barista coffee and espresso system is one of the more affordable single-serve coffee makers available, not simply because of the machine’s baseline price, but because of the array of complimentary pods each order comes with, which are sure to keep you stocked for at least a month. And though it’s not the most aesthetically designed machine, it’s not a total eyesore either. It’s also not too bulky, meaning it can slot seamlessly on a small countertop, and the matte black or white colorway is sleek enough to blend in with even the most modern-style kitchens.
In terms of whether it’s worth buying, it’s an excellent entry-level coffee maker. So if you’re looking for a solid, affordable, and stylish single-serve machine with a great starter pod bundle, the L’Or is arguably a top contender.