Nothing ruins a good day outside like warm beer and soggy sandwiches. But, there’s a solution: a great cooler. The best coolers are tough, reliable, and thoughtfully designed with durable exteriors, leak-resistant lids, and smart compartments that make packing and cleanup feel effortless. But with so many options on the market, it’s not always obvious which ones are worth hauling along.

From rugged rotomolded tanks built for serious adventures to lightweight soft-sided bags perfect for picnics and park days, today’s coolers come in more sizes, shapes, and insulation levels than ever. Some prioritize portability, while others opt for all-in-one multi-day ice retention — and a few even have extra features like built-in cutting boards, gel packs, cup holders, and off-road wheels.

To help you find the best fit for your camping trips, tailgates, game days, fishing excursions, or long-haul road trips, I tested a wide range of top-rated coolers across styles, sizes, and price points. Below are the ones that impressed me the most.

How I tested

I split my cooler testing into two parts. First, I spent an afternoon in my backyard evaluating each model for design, build quality, and ease of use, assessing how smoothly the zippers opened, how comfortable the straps felt, and how intuitive the closure systems were. I paid attention to the materials, layout, and small details that impact day-to-day usability.

I took coolers on a group camping trip and gathered audio feedback from those I was with ( Rachel Cavanaugh/The Independent )

Then, to really put the insulation to the test, I took the full lineup on a group camping trip. The forecast hit 95 degrees Fahrenheit, making it the perfect setting for an ice retention showdown. I packed each cooler with ice, left them in direct sun, and checked in periodically throughout the day to see how long they kept things cold. I gathered audio feedback from three friends, who shared their thoughts on how each cooler looked, felt, and performed.

The group and I evaluated each model based on:

Cooling performance: True to its name, a cooler must keep content cold. I assessed how long the ice lasted in the heat and if the contents stayed cold.

True to its name, a cooler must keep content cold. I assessed how long the ice lasted in the heat and if the contents stayed cold. Comfort and carry: I noted overall weight, balance, and how portable it felt. I considered whether the straps were soft or stiff and if the handles dug in during long walks. I also looked for additional design features that would make it more comfortable to carry, including padded grips, backpack straps, and wheels.

I noted overall weight, balance, and how portable it felt. I considered whether the straps were soft or stiff and if the handles dug in during long walks. I also looked for additional design features that would make it more comfortable to carry, including padded grips, backpack straps, and wheels. Usability: Similarly important, I looked at how easy each one was to open, close, and pack. I also considered the closure and how well it worked. For example, with a zipper system, I opened and closed it repeatedly to see if anything got caught. But I also looked out for coolers with magnetic closure and latching mechanisms to assess which performed best.

Similarly important, I looked at how easy each one was to open, close, and pack. I also considered the closure and how well it worked. For example, with a zipper system, I opened and closed it repeatedly to see if anything got caught. But I also looked out for coolers with magnetic closure and latching mechanisms to assess which performed best. Quality: I considered whether the materials felt sturdy, durable, and built to last. I checked zippers, buckles, stitching, seams, plastic components, and hardware, including latches and hinges.

I considered whether the materials felt sturdy, durable, and built to last. I checked zippers, buckles, stitching, seams, plastic components, and hardware, including latches and hinges. Features and extras: I also looked out for any additional smart design touches, such as a built-in bottle opener, separate dry compartments, stash pockets, or drink holders. I tested each feature to see if they were a must-have.

I also looked out for any additional smart design touches, such as a built-in bottle opener, separate dry compartments, stash pockets, or drink holders. I tested each feature to see if they were a must-have. Style: A cooler must keep your drinks and snacks cold, but it should also look the part. I considered shape, color, texture, and overall look when selecting this list.

In the UK? The IndyBest team has also found the best cool bags and ice boxes

Why you can trust IndyBest U.S. reviews

As an outdoor gear tester with nearly a decade of experience, Rachel Cavanaugh has reviewed everything from the best camping tents to the bug sprays. Beyond her work, Rachel spends a lot of time camping, hiking, and simply enjoying the outdoors, so she has a personal interest in finding the coolers that actually work — both for her own benefit and yours. Much like the rest of us, she does not enjoy a warm pop or soggy sandwiches,

The best coolers for 2025 are: