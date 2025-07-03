Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
From easy setup family tents to lightweight designs for backpacking, we’ve found the best tents for all campers
Whether you’re heading out on a family camping vacation, planning a backpacking trip, or are looking to embark on a solo adventure, the best camping tents play a huge role in how comfortable (and dry) you’ll stay.
There are tents for every scenario. Ultralight options are perfect for hikers, while spacious domes you can stand up in are great for those who value livability. To help you find the best tent for your needs, our outdoor gear expert has spent months researching and testing a wide range of top-rated designs, looking at everything from setup speed and weatherproofing to size, ventilation, and packability.
The best all-rounder from our testing is The North Face’s stormbreak 3 tent, but we’ve also found a larger tent best-suited to families, options for solo trips, and a rooftop tent that’s like a mobile escape pod. So wherever your next adventure takes you, we’ve handpicked the best camping companions.
Read more: Best camping chairs
After researching and consulting fellow camping enthusiasts, we took 18 different tents — from minimalist backpacking shelters to oversized glamping-style designs — on a trip to the Willamette Valley, Oregon, to whittle it down to our top 10.
For each tent we tested, we assembled and disassembled it on different terrains, including grass and dirt campsites. We noted how intuitive the setup felt and how well each option handled various weather conditions, including rain and breezy days. We paid close attention to interior space, ventilation, build quality, and overall design, testing everything from zippers to fabrics.
We considered the following criteria:
After a weekend of pitching, unzipping, lounging, and discussing feedback with our fellow testers, these were the tents that made the final cut.
At IndyBest, all our reviews are based on real-world testing. As an outdoor gear tester with nearly a decade of experience, Rachel Cavanaugh has reviewed everything from hiking boots and camping chairs to backpacking stoves and travel coolers. When it comes to tents, she knows what to look for when tracking down high-quality options that are practical and durable.
The North Face stormbreak 3 tent was the best camping tent in our tests. It has a stylish design, high-quality materials, easy setup, and thoughtful extras that deliver serious bang for your buck.
The tent feels sleek and modern, but more importantly, it’s built with durable materials that outperform its mid-range price tag. The dual doors, with stuffable mesh panels, make entry and exit smooth and convenient, and there’s a generous amount of headroom for sitting up, changing clothes, or just stretching out. The tent is fully seam-taped, so it should withstand rainy weather.
There’s a color-coded system to guide setup, which is a great feature, though it isn’t the most obvious – we didn’t notice it the first time around. Still, for campers who want something roomy, durable, and polished at a decent price, this tent is hard to beat.
Coleman’s sundome four-person tent is best if you’re on a budget or looking for a beginner-friendly option that can withstand all weather conditions.
Our testers found it easy to set up, with snag-free pole sleeves and a lightweight build that makes assembly fast, even for a camping novice. The tent has two windows, a ground vent, and two small awnings, which help it stay cool and well-ventilated even during warmer weather. The tent also has inverted seams, welded corners, and a bathtub-style floor to keep it dry in the rain.
The biggest downside? The carry case. It feels flimsy, and getting everything back inside required tight rolling and some strategic squashing. That said, for car campers on a budget, it offers dependable performance, straightforward design, and great value at less than $120.
For campers who value livability, the Zempire aerospeed 4 tent excelled in our tests thanks to its spacious design — it has enough headroom for most people to stand upright. We recommend this to those who plan on going on long camping trips or car campers in particular.
The tent is breathable and is made from a sturdy fabric that feels like it’ll last. As for the setup, the brand claims that the inflatable air-frame style has been chosen for its fast solo setup, easier pitching in wet weather, and greater durability in wind. Some of our testers weren’t fully sold on the concept, though. A few noted that the setup wasn’t as intuitive as they expected and questioned what advantage the inflatable frame offered over traditional poles. Still, they appreciated the overall comfort and design.
When it comes to packing up, despite its large size, it’s easy to do. The smart carry bag is complete with compression straps and thoughtful organizational details that make the whole process a breeze.
For something lightweight, packable, and impressively roomy, Gossamer Gear’s the two tent is our pick as the best backpacking tent.
It’s designed to be pitched with tension and staked corners. While it comes with ultralight segmented poles, you can also use your own trekking poles (set to 49.2 inches), which can save even more weight when you’re out on the trail. We tested the tent with a pair of Gossamer Gear trekking poles and found setup worked smoothly once we got the hang of it.
Like with many backcountry shelters, the structure relies entirely on tension rather than pole sleeves or hubs, so getting everything taut requires some adjusting. Once it’s dialed in, though, this tent offers a stable, well-ventilated, fully enclosed shelter that’s built for real trail miles.
There’s something undeniably fun about sleeping suspended off the ground, which is part of the appeal of this all-in-one hammock tent system that includes everything you need to stay dry and bug-free.
The hammock comes with a bug net, rainfly, straps, and stuff sack. It’s modular, so you can skip the fly when it’s sunny or ditch the net when bugs aren’t a problem. That flexibility — plus Eno’s no-knots-needed design and off-the-ground protection from rain, mud, and uneven terrain — makes it a great entry point for anyone curious about hammock camping.
Backpackers in forested areas will also appreciate the expanded campsite options. This style of shelter isn’t for everyone (it suits back sleepers best), but if you’re already into hammocks, this is one of the best hammock tents. If you’re not already a convert, it might just be your new favorite way to camp after you give this one a go.
The Aurora highrise lives up to its name — it has a full 75-inch peak height that lets pretty much anyone under 6ft 3in stand upright anywhere inside. When testing, this tent felt refreshingly spacious, even beyond its height, making it perfect not only for taller campers but families who want room to move, change clothes, or hang out comfortably.
It’s built tough, too, with a 150D polyester floor and robust aluminum poles that held steady during testing in windy conditions.
Setup was fast and intuitive, and our testers appreciated little details such as the vibrant printed floor, oversized duffel bag for easy pack-up, and special pockets that diffuse your headlamp glow.
At nearly 16lbs, it’s definitely a car-camping tent, and you won’t want to carry it too far, but it’s a standout for those who prioritize comfort, quality materials, and smart design for group or family trips.
This tent is extremely easy to pitch (we didn’t need instructions), and the compact design makes it ideal for solo adventurers, first-time backpackers, or anyone tagging along on a group trip with their own setup.
The rectangular floor fits a modern wide sleeping pad with ease, while the mix of mesh and solid fabric offers just the right balance of ventilation and privacy. A mesh pocket near the ceiling gives you an overhead spot to stash small essentials such as a headlamp or sunglasses, keeping gear accessible and off the floor. Lastly, it’s full of thoughtful extras such as cable ports and a rain gutter. For solo trips where low weight, fast setup, and quality construction matter most, this tent gets it right.
If you’re the kind of camper who packs throw pillows and fairy lights, White Duck’s regatta bell tent is likely to be your dream basecamp. We tested the 13ft version (8ft, 10ft, 16ft, and 20ft), which comfortably sleeps three (but the brand claims capacity is for six) and has room to stand, stretch, and organize gear without tripping over it.
Despite its size, the setup is refreshingly straightforward, and we appreciated the detailed instruction manual with color photos, smooth guyline adjusters, and added touches such as the included mallet, which has a soft grip and just the right amount of heft. Wrestling the tall center pole into place was the hardest part (when assembling solo) the first time, but it’s worth the effort for the comfort you get in return. For campers who value comfort, aesthetics, and a little glam, this tent is a real showstopper.
Designed for hikers tackling buggy trails or unpredictable weather, this tent is a well-made two-piece shelter that combines a mesh inner with a waterproof rainfly.
The interior of the Six Moons haven ultralight is spacious enough to sleep two people, with vertical sidewalls and enough headroom to sit up comfortably.
Setup is simple and intuitive: stake the rectangular floor, raise the canopy at both ends, and tension the guylines. The one downside is that the stakes and poles are sold separately. We didn’t receive them with our test unit, so we had to sub in poles from another tent, which stretched the seams slightly and limited our ability to fully evaluate the setup.
The overall design is still fantastic and well-suited to thru-hikes, backcountry treks, and minimalist trips, making it a smart pick for experienced hikers who want coverage without extra weight.
As first-time rooftop tent testers, we expected a bulky and overcomplicated setup, but this tent exceeded expectations in every way. The entire system arrived fully assembled and was ready to go out of the box. Once unwrapped, it was light enough for three people to lift easily (we could’ve managed with two), and, once mounted, the day-to-day setup takes less than three minutes. Simply unzip the travel cover, unfold the base, and voilà. The built-in ladder extends smoothly; the interior is sleek and spacious; and the dual-layer mattress included is soft, supportive, and seriously cozy. For those who want to go all in, you can purchase an annex or awning separately for the ultimate camping setup.
Due to a last-minute vehicle change, we weren’t able to fully secure it for a drive during testing, but it’s been praised for having a snug fit, quiet ride, and road-tested durability.
With features such as panoramic windows, a removable rainfly, and sharp, modern styling, this tent feels less like camping gear and more like a mobile escape pod — we can’t wait to keep using it.
If you’re looking to spend less, the Coleman sundome was found to be the best budget-friendly camping tent during our tests. It’s a reliable, straightforward shelter that provides fantastic value at less than $120. For anyone craving a higher-end experience, the Zempire aerospeed 4, the White Duck regatta, and the Thule approach all offer exceptional comfort, sleek aesthetics, and premium camp setups that go well beyond the basics.
But, the best camping tent overall is The North Face stormbreak 3. It’s perfect for campers who want the best balance of quality, space, and value. It’s durable, easy to pitch, and looks sleek and stylish.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in