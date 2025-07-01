Whether you’re posting up beside a campfire, lounging by a lake, or tailgating before a game, a reliable camping chair makes spending time outside much more enjoyable. Today’s chairs go beyond the old-school folding seat — they’re lighter, tougher, and often packed with clever features, from built-in coolers and breathable mesh panels to cup holders, reclining frames, and more.

After many weekend trips testing countless camping chairs, we’ve whittled it down to the top eight. We’ve found an option for every scenario or need. Our favorite — the RTIC ultra-tough chair — is foldable, supportive, and comfortable, checking all of the boxes of a great camping chair. But we’ve also found a hammock-inspired seat that is perfect for stargazing, a two-person loveseat for lounging in by the fire, a heavy-duty chair that can withstand the elements, and a recliner for ultimate relaxation. So, whatever is on your wishlist for the perfect camping chair, our outdoor gear testers have you covered.

How we tested

During a series of weekend trips, we carried and set up camping chairs on bumpy grass, uneven dirt, and smooth concrete, assessing how each one handled the different surfaces. We subjected each chair to a group of testers that ranged in size and body type — for reference, the testers ranged from 5ft 5in to 6ft.

We recruited a team of testers to assess lots of different camping chairs to whittle it down to our top eight ( Rachel Cavanagh/The Independent )

When testing, we considered six key factors:

Comfort: It’s no surprise that everyone’s opinion of comfort is different, which is why we enlisted the help of multiple testers for this review. We considered whether the seat and backrest provided support, and if there was a headrest or the chair had reclining features.

Portability and setup: If you're lugging the chair on your back, you need it to be easy to carry, so we favored those that had a carrying case or a strap. Similarly, we assessed how quickly each one was to assemble or break down, timing ourselves with a stopwatch.

Weight capacity: We tested each chair to its claimed weight capacity and considered how stable it felt. We have also featured only those that can withstand over 300lbs.

Durability: You want something to last a long time, so materials were analysed and tested — for example, we tugged fabrics to see if seams easily pulled apart. We also considered if each chair felt sturdy or well-constructed, prioritizing those that could handle heavy weights and felt steady on uneven ground.

Additional features: We also looked for useful features — this went beyond simply assessing if it has a cup holder, for example. Instead, we assessed the size of said cup holder and whether it was able to hold a travel mug in it with ease, and whether it felt stable. We also looked for those that had pockets and considered their durability.

Price: As with all of IndyBest's product review round-ups, we considered price and value for money. We assessed whether the added features were worth the higher price point and favored those that checked all of the boxes, yet wouldn't break the bank.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

At IndyBest, all our reviews are based on real-world testing. As an outdoor gear tester with nearly a decade of experience, Rachel Cavanaugh (and her team of reliable testers) has reviewed everything from hiking boots and tents to backpacking stoves and travel coolers. When it comes to camping chairs, she knows what to look for when tracking down high-quality models that will be practical and comfortable and will stand the test of time.

The best camping chairs for 2025 are: