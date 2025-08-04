The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
The best bug sprays to keep mosquitoes and other insects at bay, tried and tested
These DEET, citriodiol, and picaridin formulas will help you avoid mosquito and tick bites this summer
Nothing ruins a summer night faster than a swarm of mosquitoes or the maddening itch of bug bites that show up out of nowhere. Whether you’re camping in the woods, gardening in the backyard, hiking deep into the wilderness, or just hanging on the front porch with friends, the best bug sprays will help keep the usual suspects (mosquitoes, ticks, sand flies) at bay. Not to mention protecting you from nasty potential diseases such as West Nile virus, Zika, and Lyme disease.
With so many options on the market, it is tricky to know which ones actually work and won’t leave you sticky or smelling like a science lab. Insect repellents also come in a wide range of application methods, including aerosols, pump sprays, lotions, and roll-ons, adding another layer to the decision-making process.
To help guide you, I spent two months testing bug sprays in a range of conditions, from daily use around my RV at a campsite (where mosquito activity is high and bugs love me) to a camping trip with friends. Below is a curated list of the top performers — formulas that stood out not just for their ability to keep bugs away, but also for their comfort, scent, application method, and overall wearability.
How I tested
As a longtime gear tester who’s reviewed everything from the best tents and camping chairs to travel coolers and camping stoves, I know how important it is to trial products in real-life conditions. For this guide, I stayed in my camper on a friend’s property — a wide-open grassy field that turns into a mosquito haven each evening — making it the perfect place to evaluate how well each formula held up under heavy bug pressure. I also brought several products on a camping trip with two friends, where I took audio recordings to capture our reactions and feedback.
Rotating between sprays, lotions, and oils nightly, I noted differences in scent, texture, stickiness, and ease of application. I focused on the following factors:
- Texture and stickiness: There’s nothing worse than a bug spray that leaves a sticky residue and doesn’t dry down cleanly, so I considered how each one felt on the skin. Those listed here absorbed fast and didn’t leave my skin feeling tacky.
- Scent: I paid close attention to the smell of each spray repellent, favoring those that had a subtle scent that didn’t linger unpleasantly.
- Application method: I assessed whether the sprays were more like a fine mist or heavy droplets — the former was preferred. For the lotions, I assessed how easily they spread across the skin. For all the repellents I tested, I considered how user-friendly the nozzle and packaging were.
Because people have different preferences around bug spray ingredients, I made sure to test products featuring all three major active ingredients: DEET (the most widely used), picaridin, and citriodiol. All of the ones listed here are EPA-approved. In total, I tested close to two dozen products — including sprays, lotions, oils, and more — and then narrowed it down to the standout repellents.
The best bug sprays for 2025 are:
1Off! deep woods insect repellent
- Best: Bug spray overall
- Active ingredients: 25% DEET
- Size: 6-ounce
- Application type: Aerosol
- Protection time: Up to 8 hours
- Why we love it
- Up to eight hours of protection
- Less sticky than traditional DEET sprays
- Dries quickly without a greasy feel
- Take note
- Avoid getting on synthetics
- Stronger scent than natural options
DEET has got a bad rap over the years, but there’s a reason it’s remained the go-to insect repellent for decades. When it comes to keeping mosquitoes away, it’s still one of the most effective options out there. Among the many DEET-based sprays on the market, the Off! deep woods insect repellent stands out for its lightweight feel, minimal stickiness, and long-lasting protection. It was the strongest performer during my field tests, consistently delivering reliable coverage in areas with heavy mosquito activity.
It also surprised me with how non-greasy it felt, especially compared with the old-school DEET formulas I’ve used in the past (and during testing). If your main goal is to avoid bites — and do it affordably — this is the perfect choice.
2Shübug active insect repellent
- Best: Picaridin bug spray
- Active ingredients: 20% picaridin
- Size: 6-ounce
- Application type: Aerosol
- Protection time: Up to 12 hours
- Why we love it
- Lightweight feel
- Smooth, even 360-degree spray
- Fast-drying and residue-free
- Take note
- Only sold in a two-pack
If you simply can’t get past your DEET aversion, picaridin is a fantastic alternative. The synthetic compound (which is modeled after a natural ingredient found in pepper plants) offers strong protection against mosquitoes and ticks, but with a light, grease-free feel.
The Shübug formula felt airy on my skin and sprayed in a smooth, even mist that dried almost instantly. It kept bugs away during some very active mosquito nights around my camper, and I found it comfortable enough to reapply without hesitation. A solid pick if you want something effective that doesn’t feel heavy or chemical-y.
3Murphy’s Naturals lemon eucalyptus oil mosquito and tick repellent mist
- Best: Citriodiol bug spray
- Active ingredients: Oil of lemon eucalyptus (citriodiol)
- Size: 4-ounce
- Application type: Aerosol
- Protection time: 6 hours mosquito protection, 4 hours tick protection
- Why we love it
- Effective plant-based formula
- Safe for synthetic fabrics
- Take note
- Strong natural scent
Another great alternative to DEET is citriodiol, which is a naturally derived compound made from the oil of lemon eucalyptus. This Murphy’s Naturals mosquito and tick repellent mist puts the substance to work in an aerosol spray. It felt light on my skin, dried fast, and delivered solid performance during peak mosquito hours.
I also liked that it didn’t leave behind any greasy residue or cause issues with synthetic clothing or gear. The scent is crisp and fresh, though a little intense at first spray — but if you’re looking for an effective natural option, this one hits the mark.
4Repel plant-based lemon eucalyptus insect repellent
- Best: Bug spray for targeted application
- Active ingredients: Oil of lemon eucalyptus (citriodiol)
- Size: 4-ounce
- Application type: Pump spray
- Protection time: Up to 6 hours
- Why we love it
- Up to six hours of protection
- Crisp, fresh scent
- Doesn’t leave skin oily
- Take note
- Requires more manual coverage
If standard aerosol sprays feel a bit too intense for your liking, or you prefer a more targeted application, I’d recommend Repel’s 4-ounce pump spray. Like the Murphy’s Naturals repellent (above), Repel’s relies on citriodiol to keep bugs away, but it comes in a compact, travel-friendly pump spray that gives you more control over how much you apply.
The lemon eucalyptus scent is crisp and herbal without being overwhelming, and it delivers up to six hours of solid protection. During testing, it held up well in the yard, and the lightweight formula didn’t feel overly sticky.
5Sawyer picaridin insect repellent lotion
- Best: Insect repellent lotion
- Active ingredient: 20% picaridin
- Size: 4-ounce
- Application type: Lotion
- Protection time: Up to 14 hours
- Why we love it
- Longest-lasting protection on test (up to 14 hours)
- Easy to apply evenly
- Take note
- Takes slightly longer to apply than some other options
If you hate the feeling of aerosol mist or find that sprays never quite cover your skin, a lotion might be more your speed. Sawyer’s picaridin lotion offers the longest protection windows on test — up to 14 hours against mosquitoes and ticks — and its creamy, low-odor formula goes on smooth and dries quickly.
Compared with the sprays I tested, this lotion gives you full control over where the repellent goes, making it easier to coat skin evenly (especially around ankles, wrists, or your face). The flip side is that it takes a little more effort to apply — but if you’re spending a full day outside and want reliable, non-greasy coverage that won’t sweat off, this is a standout product.
6Mimikai mosquito and tick spray
- Best: 2-undecanone spray
- Active ingredients: 2-undecanone
- Size: 3.4-ounce
- Application: Pump spray
- Protection time: 8 hours mosquito protection, 4 hours tick protection
- Why we love it
- Soft, fine mist goes on evenly
- Incredibly lightweight feel
- Subtle clove-allspice scent
- Take note
- Shorter-lasting tick protection
Mimikai mosquito and tick spray is a plant-based insect repellent that stands apart from others, thanks to its whisper-light application and skin-friendly formula that feels more like a botanical mist than traditional bug spray. Despite the barely there texture, it performed well.
Its active ingredient — 2-undecanone, which is derived from wild tomato plants and tropical fruits — is EPA-approved and has been shown in studies to perform as well as DEET (though it doesn't last as long). I’ll admit I was a bit skeptical that something made from tomatoes and tropical fruit could actually work, but it genuinely performed well. The scent — a blend of clove, allspice, and star anise — has a soft feel, and the 3.4-ounce pump bottle is TSA-compliant.
What is the best bug spray?
If your top priority is keeping insects off your skin, no matter how fierce the swarm, the Off! deep woods bug spray is hard to beat. The powerful aerosol spray held up under heavy mosquito pressure and felt surprisingly comfortable for a DEET-based spray, drying quickly with minimal stickiness. It’s affordable, long-lasting, and consistently effective. For outdoor explorers who prefer to skip the DEET, Shübug active offers a great alternative, with its barely there picaridin formula and smooth, even spray.
Best of the rest
While not technically a bug spray, Frank’s Skeeter Sticks mosquito repellent incense sticks did an exceptional job of keeping bugs away.
In addition to solo testing, I burned them during a group camping trip, and everyone remarked on how fast they seemed to push the mosquitoes away. At the beginning of dinner, the bugs were everywhere, but as soon as we started burning the incense sticks, the mosquitoes vanished almost instantly.
Each stick is designed to create a protective zone with a 12-foot radius, creating a veritable force field. Unlike thinner incense sticks, the thick, oversized coils stayed lit for hours. If you’d rather not slather anything on your skin, these incense sticks provide a reliable way to reduce bug bites, without using lotions or sprays.