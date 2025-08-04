Nothing ruins a summer night faster than a swarm of mosquitoes or the maddening itch of bug bites that show up out of nowhere. Whether you’re camping in the woods, gardening in the backyard, hiking deep into the wilderness, or just hanging on the front porch with friends, the best bug sprays will help keep the usual suspects (mosquitoes, ticks, sand flies) at bay. Not to mention protecting you from nasty potential diseases such as West Nile virus, Zika, and Lyme disease.

With so many options on the market, it is tricky to know which ones actually work and won’t leave you sticky or smelling like a science lab. Insect repellents also come in a wide range of application methods, including aerosols, pump sprays, lotions, and roll-ons, adding another layer to the decision-making process.

To help guide you, I spent two months testing bug sprays in a range of conditions, from daily use around my RV at a campsite (where mosquito activity is high and bugs love me) to a camping trip with friends. Below is a curated list of the top performers — formulas that stood out not just for their ability to keep bugs away, but also for their comfort, scent, application method, and overall wearability.

How I tested

I tested close to two dozen products before whittling down the options to the top performers ( Rachel Cavanaugh/The Independent )

As a longtime gear tester who’s reviewed everything from the best tents and camping chairs to travel coolers and camping stoves, I know how important it is to trial products in real-life conditions. For this guide, I stayed in my camper on a friend’s property — a wide-open grassy field that turns into a mosquito haven each evening — making it the perfect place to evaluate how well each formula held up under heavy bug pressure. I also brought several products on a camping trip with two friends, where I took audio recordings to capture our reactions and feedback.

Rotating between sprays, lotions, and oils nightly, I noted differences in scent, texture, stickiness, and ease of application. I focused on the following factors:

Texture and stickiness: There’s nothing worse than a bug spray that leaves a sticky residue and doesn’t dry down cleanly, so I considered how each one felt on the skin. Those listed here absorbed fast and didn’t leave my skin feeling tacky.

I paid close attention to the smell of each spray repellent, favoring those that had a subtle scent that didn't linger unpleasantly.

I paid close attention to the smell of each spray repellent, favoring those that had a subtle scent that didn’t linger unpleasantly. Application method: I assessed whether the sprays were more like a fine mist or heavy droplets — the former was preferred. For the lotions, I assessed how easily they spread across the skin. For all the repellents I tested, I considered how user-friendly the nozzle and packaging were.

Because people have different preferences around bug spray ingredients, I made sure to test products featuring all three major active ingredients: DEET (the most widely used), picaridin, and citriodiol. All of the ones listed here are EPA-approved. In total, I tested close to two dozen products — including sprays, lotions, oils, and more — and then narrowed it down to the standout repellents.

