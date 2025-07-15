Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The best camping stoves for your next trip, tried and tested

Having been an outdoor gear tester for 10 years, I’ve learned how much a stove’s design and usability can shape the cooking experience

Rachel Cavanaugh
in Oregon
Tuesday 15 July 2025 16:48 EDT
Whether you’re backpacking solo or feeding the family, these tried and tested camping stoves are up to the job
Whether you’re backpacking solo or feeding the family, these tried and tested camping stoves are up to the job (Rachel Cavanaugh/The Independent)
Our Top Picks

Just because you’re roughing it, it doesn’t mean you can’t eat well. The best camping stoves open the door to real meals outdoors, whether you’re cooking a feast at a car campsite or boiling instant oats deep in the backcountry.

The key is finding a stove that fits your style of camping. What works for a solo hiker eating freeze-dried meals on a windy ridgeline won’t make sense for someone cooking tacos for a group. Different people camp differently, and different trips call for different setups. I’d recommend paying attention to the BTU (British thermal unit) rating, which measures the amount of heat the stove produces. For basic cooking, opt for at least 10,000 BTU/hr, while for more adventurous outdoor cooks, look for a burner that features a 30,000 BTU/hr.

The best camping stove on test was Camp Chef’s kodiak camping stove. I found it to be powerful and high-quality yet not too expensive. If you’re looking for something more budget-friendly and just need a single burner, I’d thoroughly recommend Coleman’s classic one-burner. But for the full review, keep reading.

How I tested

After researching and consulting fellow camping enthusiasts, I put a range of different camping stoves to the test to see how each one held up.

I cooked up a storm while putting a range of camping stoves to the test
I cooked up a storm while putting a range of camping stoves to the test (Rachel Cavanaugh/The Independent)

I ran through a mix of real-life camp meals, trying everything from grilling burgers and hot dogs to frying eggs and bacon to boiling water for pasta and backcountry-style meals. Some stoves handled quick solo tasks with ease, while others felt better suited for group cooking with more space and control. During the testing session, I paid close attention to everything from heat control to setup and cleanup, but I also timed how long it took to bring water to a boil, and assessed fuel efficiency, ease of use, portability, and size.

Having been an outdoor gear tester for 10 years, I’ve learned how much a stove’s design and usability can shape the cooking experience. Using this real-world experience and trials, I’ve found the camping stoves that are worth your money.

Why you can trust IndyBest U.S. reviews

IndyBest U.S. is the ultimate destination for product reviews from The Independent, all of which are a result of real-world testing. As an outdoor gear tester with nearly a decade of experience, Rachel Cavanaugh has reviewed everything from hiking boots and camping chairs to tents and travel coolers. When it comes to camping stoves, she knows what to look for when tracking down high-quality options that will be practical and durable.

The best camping stoves for 2025 are:

1
Camp Chef kodiak

Camp Chef kodiak camping stove
  • Best: Camping stove overall
  • BTUs: 20,000 total (10K per burner)
  • Weight: 11lbs
  • Fuel type: Propane
  • Why we love it
    • Even, reliable heat across both burners
    • Quality build that feels sturdier than budget picks
  • Take note
    • Not especially lightweight or compact

If you want a fantastic double-burner that strikes the right balance between quality and price, Camp Chef’s kodiak camping stove is a wonderful all-around pick.

It’s well-made, with sturdy materials and smooth controls that feel noticeably more refined than entry-level models. The two 10,000-BTU burners heat evenly, the matchless ignition fires up reliably, and the wide cook surface easily fits multiple pans. It also folds down neatly and has a built-in handle for easy carrying.

Camp chef kodiak camping stove
How do I like my eggs? Cooked on a Camp Chef kodiak (Rachel Cavanaugh/The Independent)

I used it to cook eggs and breakfast sausage on both burners at once and appreciated how easy it was to manage the setup. For campers who want reliability without overspending, this one delivers.

  1.  $129 from Campchef.com
2
Coleman classic one-burner

Coleman classic one-burner camping stove
  • Best: Budget-friendly camping stove
  • Weight: 5.15lbs
  • BTUs: 7,650
  • Fuel type: Butane
  • Why we love it
    • Compact and easy to travel with
    • Push-button ignition lights reliably
    • Wide, stable base is great for one-pot meals
  • Take note
    • Not enough heat output for larger cooking jobs
    • Butane can be harder to find

Coleman classic one-burner is a budget-friendly camping stove that is perfect for solo campers, road-trippers, or anyone who wants a low-effort way to make simple meals outdoors. With a compact body and hard-shell case, it’s easy to stash in a car, van, or RV and ideal for heating water, scrambling eggs, or making a quick one-pan dinner.

Coleman classic one-burner camping stove
This is a great budget-friendly option for simple suppers (Rachel Cavanaugh/The Independent)

The 7,650 BTUs won’t wow serious chefs, but for lightweight camping or spontaneous roadside stops, it gets the job done. It even lights without a match, thanks to its Instastart ignition, and the porcelain-coated grate lifts off for easy cleanup. All told, this is a solid grab-and-go burner when you don’t want to haul a full kitchen setup around with you.

  1.  $45 from Coleman.com
3
Jetboil genesis basecamp system

Jetboil genesis basecamp system
  • Best: Folding camping stove
  • Weight: 9.1lbs
  • BTUs: 20,000
  • Fuel type: Propane
  • Why we love it
    • Clever folding design
    • Fits into a compact carry bag
    • Includes high-end pot and non-stick pan
  • Take note
    • Pricey

Jetboil’s genesis basecamp system is an all-in-one powerhouse for group meals, road trips, and car camping setups where space is limited but serious cooking is still on the menu. It’s the only double-burner in this lineup that folds up accordion-style into a compact clamshell shape, making it incredibly easy to transport.

Jetboil genesis camping stove
A 5l pot and 10in non-stick pan are included (Rachel Cavanaugh/The Independent)

Despite its small footprint, the system delivers excellent performance with two 10,000-BTU burners, four full turns of flame control, and an attachable windscreen that helps during unpredictable weather. You also get a 5l pot and a 10-inch non-stick pan included, so you’re ready to cook right out of the bag. If you’re already in the Jetboil ecosystem, this stove links with other JetLink-compatible models to create a full camp kitchen.

  1.  $399 from Jetboil.johnsonoutdoors.com
4
Front Runner safari chef

Front Runner safari chef camping stove
  • Best: Integrated system
  • Weight: 7.9lbs
  • BTUs: Approx. 6,100
  • Fuel type: Propane
  • Why we love it
    • Compact, ultra-portable design
    • Multiple cooking surfaces for grilling, frying and boiling
    • Sleek build with easy-swap ceramic-coated grills
  • Take note
    • The grill-style layout is not ideal for large pots

If you love the idea of grilling bacon, flipping pancakes, and searing vegetables on one smooth setup, all from a system that packs down smaller than a beach tote, Front Runner’s safari chef camping stove is your perfect match. You get four interchangeable cooking surfaces: a barbecue grid, a flat grill plate, a dome that doubles as a pot, and a stand for boiling water with your own cookware.

Front runner safari chef camping stove
This stylish stove is perfect for campers who want full culinary flexibility without the bulk (Rachel Cavanaugh/The Independent)

Despite its lightweight design, the stove feels solid and high-quality, with ceramic-coated non-stick surfaces that are both effective and easy to clean. The fold-out legs, piezo ignition, and included carry case round out a smart, stylish design that’s perfect for campers who want full culinary flexibility without hauling a bulky stove.

  1.  $74 from Frontrunneroutfitters.com
5
Optimus crux lite solo cook system

Optimus crux lite solo cook system
  • Best: Ultra light camping stove
  • Weight: 8oz
  • BTUs: 10,200
  • Fuel type: Isobutane-propane canister
  • Why we love it
    • Packs down ridiculously small
    • Boils water in just three minutes
  • Take note
    • Pot and pan are small

For thru-hikers, solo backpackers, or anyone else looking to keep things light, Optimus’s crux lite solo cook system is a dream. The whole kit — including the burner, pot, fry lid, and storage bags — weighs just 8oz and packs down to a remarkably small footprint. When testing, I found it the perfect tool for freeze-dried meals, trail ramen, or quick coffee breaks.

Optimus crux lite solo camping stove
The 0.6l capacity isn’t made for group meals but this stove is ideal for solo adventurers (Rachel Cavanaugh/The Independent)

The burner pumps out 10,200 BTUs and can boil a liter of water in as little as three minutes, making it a reliable choice even at elevation. While the 0.6l capacity isn’t made for group meals, it’s exactly what solo adventurers need.

  1.  $89 from Amazon.com
6
MSR windburner stove system combo

MSR windburner stove system combo
  • Best: Robust camping stove
  • Weight: 1.81lbs
  • BTUs: N/A
  • Fuel type: Isobutane-propane canister
  • Why we love it
    • Windproof design
    • Includes pot and skillet
    • Compact, nestable setup
  • Take note
    • Not ideal for ultralight trips

Built for backcountry adventurers who actually want to cook, MSR’s windburner stove system combo makes it easy to prepare real meals when you’re miles from civilization.

It includes a 2.5l ceramic-coated pot and an 8-inch skillet — both designed to nest neatly with the burner for compact packing. I found that the windproof radiant burner stays efficient during harsh weather, while the remote canister setup adds stability for uneven terrain.

MSR windburn camping stove
For stir-frying vegetables or simmering soups, this modular setup is a great choice (Rachel Cavanaugh/The Independent)

While I didn’t have the chance to take it deep into the backcountry during testing, I was impressed by how well it held steady in the wind, with steady flame, solid control, and fast boil times. Whether you’re stir-frying vegetables at alpine lakes or simmering soups in a canyon, this modular setup will bring a mobile kitchen to your remote camping experiences.

  1.  $299 from Amazon.com
7
Primus alika camping stove

Primus alika camping stove
  • Best: Two-burner camping stove
  • Weight: 10.36lbs
  • BTUs: 13,300
  • Fuel type: Propane
  • Why we love it
    • Sleek, premium build with brass and oak accents
    • Dual burners offer different flame shapes
    • Removable lid
  • Take note
    • Pricey

If a high-design kitchen and a fire pit had a baby, it would look a lot like the Primus alika. This ultra-premium camping stove doesn’t just cook, it puts on a show. The dual burners each offer a unique flame pattern (wide and narrow), making it easy to dial in the perfect heat, whether you’re searing steaks or simmering sauces.

best-camping-stove-indybest
(Rachel Cavanaugh/The Independent)

The sleek aluminum body, oak laths, and brass detailing bring serious style to your setup, and the wide cook surface accommodates large pots or tag-team meals with friends. The lid pops off completely, so everyone can gather around, and it doubles as a hot plate for off-burner dishes.

While its total BTU output is lower than that of some competitors, that’s because it’s designed for precise, controlled cooking, not just blasting max heat. Foodies and design lovers alike will swoon — this is the kind of stove that makes campground cooking feel like an event.

  1.  $329 from Primus.us
What is the best camping stove?

The best overall pick is the Camp Chef kodiak — a solid all-around performer that nails the basics (powerful heat, reliable simmer control, and quick cleanup) at a reasonable price. If you're trying to save even more, the Coleman classic one-burner continues to be a standout budget option that gets the job done with no fuss. For something robust, the MSR windburner stove system combo is a winner with windproof performance and real-meal versatility in a compact, packable design.

