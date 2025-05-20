From sweaty strawberries to tepid sandwiches and – worst of all – warm wine, nothing ruins a camping trip or picnic in the park quite like spoiled food and drink. This is where a good cool bag or an ice box can help.

There are, however, a range of styles and sizes to choose from but we’re here to help. Perhaps you want a one-size-fits-all option, or you might decide you need two different cool bags or boxes for different things. Then there’s the choice between active or passive cool bags.

Passive designs insulate food and need to be filled out with ice packs or ice. The fuller your cool bag, the better it works, and freezing drinks often works well, too. Our tip? If you’re using ice, rigid designs with a drain valve are easiest to empty.

On the other hand, active cool bags are almost like mini fridges. Plugged into the mains or via a lighter port in your vehicle, they actively cool the air inside them. Needless to say, these are more expensive and bulky.

Whether you're after a compact bag for the kids’ packed lunches, a picture-perfect picnic basket, or a budget-friendly cool box for bringing drinks to the beach, we’ve found options that will stay cool for hours.

How we tested

Our reviewer tried and tested a range of cool bags, to bring you the best ( Zoe Phillimore )

We’ve been testing cool bags and boxes – passive and active – for years. We’ve been camping and enjoyed almost 100 picnics, beach trips, hikes and days out with various cool bags. Through thorough testing, first and foremost, we wanted to check that each one insulated our food. Warm drinks and soggy sandwiches have no place on a picnic. We also looked at ease of use, portability, price, ease of cleaning and how stylish the cool bags look (call us shallow). Here are the ones that made the cut.

Why you can trust us

Zoë Phillimore is a writer and editor with nearly five years of product testing and reviews for IndyBest under her belt. From mattresses to kitchen appliances, she uses everything as you would in the real world, while casting a discerning eye over any unique qualities and potential pitfalls. Ultimately, Zoë will only recommend what she thinks worth buying.

The best cool bags and ice boxes for 2025 are: