The 10 best bed sheets, tried and tested

From hotel-level luxury to budget-friendly sets, I’ve found the best sheets after months of testing
Sheets can completely transform the way you sleep. A great set doesn’t just feel soft, it helps regulate temperature, holds up to frequent washing, and makes your bed feel like a retreat not just a place to crash at the end of the day. But with so many different materials, weaves, thread counts, and marketing claims out there, it’s tough to know which ones are actually worth your money.
It’s important to consider material, particularly whether you prefer the lived-in look of linen (and its natural breathability), or something more structured, like cotton. Similarly, you’ll want to consider how much you want to spend — through extensive research, I’ve found a mixture of high-end luxury options to more budget-friendly picks.
Whether you're a hot sleeper, want hotel-level luxury, or just need a reliable everyday set for a guest bedroom, there's something on this list for everyone, each set delivering on comfort and quality.
To help find the best sets, I’ve spent months rotating through 20 sets of sheets, sleeping on each for at least four consecutive nights to evaluate important attributes, including how each fitted sheet fits onto different mattresses, breathability, and overall comfort.
Additionally, I washed each set at least twice to see whether it could hold up against frequent washing. I paid close attention to shrinkage, wrinkling, pilling, and whether the feel of the sheets improved or declined over time. Finally, I also considered the price and the materials used. Ahead, the sheets I actually looked forward to sleeping on again and again.
If you love your sheets smooth and lustrous, this Brooklinen set delivers on both counts. These 480-thread-count cotton sheets feel noticeably more substantial than the lighter percale sets I tested and lend a hotel-level luxury to the bed.
While the sateen weave retained a bit more heat than percale or linen, it still felt breathable enough for year-round use. The fabric also held up well to repeated washing and didn’t wrinkle as much as the other options I tried.
Beyond the fabric, I appreciated the fitted sheet’s helpful “long” and “short” side tags, which save a few important seconds when changing the bed. Ultimately, they’re the ones I’ve found myself reaching for even after completing testing.
If you’re looking for a set of comfortable sheets at a rock-bottom price, Amazon’s pack is hard to beat. Made from polyester, the bedding is soft and surprisingly breathable for a synthetic material. As you’d expect though, the fabric is on the thin side and lacks that crisp or lustrous feel of the higher-end options I’ve listed in this review.
They hold up surprisingly well in the wash though (I’ve had the same sheets for my kids for almost three years) and resist shrinking and wrinkling better than some pricier options. They're ideal for a kids’ or guest room, a college dorm, or just to have a spare set on hand.
This The Company Store set is made from a blend of bamboo-derived rayon and cotton, creating a breathable finish that feels luxe but holds up well over time. With a sateen weave and a 300-thread count, the sheets were soft and slightly silky without being slippery — this is the type of sheet you’d expect at a hotel.
It’s worth noting that they were prone to some wrinkling — especially creasing when folded — but they didn’t get the same all-over wrinkles some other sheets did.
This set is on the pricier side, but the performance and comfort justify the price. Plus, if you're someone who can do without a top sheet or only needs one pillowcase, you can shop à la carte to save a few bucks.
Microfiber sheets are popular for good reason: they’re soft, low-maintenance, and more affordable than natural fabrics like cotton or linen. This set stands out in this category thanks to its silky feel, easy care, and surprising durability.
I found the smooth, lightweight finish cozy but not clingy. While microfiber won’t regulate temperature quite as well as natural fibers, these performed better than expected and stayed relatively cool even during some unseasonably warm spring nights. They also washed well, dried quickly, and emerged with much fewer wrinkles than most of the other sheets I tested. At just about $80 for the largest size, I can confirm that this popular sheet set is one of the best deals around.
Linen sheets are known for their breathable, moisture-wicking qualities and a natural, lived-in look — but not all linen is created equal. Coyuchi’s set excelled on all counts. They felt luxurious, offering the best of linen’s signature texture without the stiffness you sometimes get with this material straight out of the package. They also didn’t look quite as wrinkled as some other linen options I tested.
You are definitely paying a premium for the high-end materials and breathable construction, though. I recommend shopping à la carte to save a few dollars if you can live without the whole set.
Made from bamboo-derived rayon, Honeydew sheets stood out for their buttery-soft, slippery-smooth texture that felt instantly cool to the touch. Unlike some bamboo sheets that can feel flimsy or overly slick, these strike a perfect balance: they’re light and breathable — not clingy and uncomfortable.
From night one, they lived up to their cooling claims, wicking away moisture and helping regulate body temperature. Even my husband, a hot sleeper, was impressed with how well these performed. They also earned points for thoughtful design: the extra-deep 20-inch pockets accommodate all kinds of mattresses, and corner straps help keep everything securely in place — key when sheets are this silky smooth. On the downside, they are on the pricier side for bamboo sheets but I think hot sleepers will find the superior cooling properties worth the splurge.
Cozy Earth’s sheet set is one of the softest and most luxurious sets I tested. Right out of the package, they had a smooth and almost buttery texture, as well as a subtle sheen that lends a premium look and feel. I also found them to be breathable and moisture-wicking, making them a standout choice for hot sleepers or anyone prone to night sweats.
The oversized fit of the top sheet is especially nice, particularly if you share a bed, and the deep 20-inch pockets on the fitted sheet accommodate larger mattresses. And, despite multiple washes, the sheets stayed smooth with minimal shrinkage. While they're one of the priciest options on this list, their softness, cooling performance, and tailored design make them worth the investment.
If you're looking for a convenient and budget-friendly way to outfit a bed, this Bedsure set is a good bet. Unlike other sets on this list, this one also includes a duvet cover in addition to a fitted sheet and pillowcases — perfect for a fully coordinated setup.
Made from polyester microfiber, the fabric is soft to the touch and surprisingly durable. While it isn’t the most breathable for hot sleepers, the comfort and durability make this set a solid choice for kids' beds, guest rooms, or anyone who wants a full set without spending a ton. After more than a year of regular use and washes (even in dark colors), these sheets have held up impressively well— no pilling or shrinkage, and minimal fading.
The fitted sheet stays snug on mattresses up to 15 inches deep, and the duvet cover’s eight corner ties help keep everything in place.
If you’re like me and softness is your top priority, Cariloha’s sheets are tough to beat. They have a silky twill weave that feels buttery-smooth and cool to the touch. They are noticeably softer than most cotton sets I tested, and regulate temperature well, helping hot and cold sleepers stay comfortable year-round.
While not that budget-friendly, they offer a luxurious feel and are a great alternative to Cozy Earth if you’re looking for premium bamboo sheets at a slightly lower price.
The lightweight fabric of these sheets almost feels like silk, giving them a drape-like look on the bed. Yet, unlike silk, they offered breathability and moisture control, keeping my partner and me at the perfect temperature on warm and cool nights.
Being a natural fiber, the material is also hypoallergenic, which is a plus for allergy sufferers and those with sensitive skin.
Even better, the sheets held up well to repeated washing and creased less than others in this review.
Brooklinen’s luxe sateen core sheet set delivered standout performance across every category, from comfort and temperature regulation to durability. If you’re looking to spend less, Amazon’s microfiber sheet set is impressively comfortable for the price and easy to care for, though it's noticeably thinner.
