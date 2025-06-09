The 10 best bed sheets, tried and tested

Sheets can completely transform the way you sleep. A great set doesn’t just feel soft, it helps regulate temperature, holds up to frequent washing, and makes your bed feel like a retreat not just a place to crash at the end of the day. But with so many different materials, weaves, thread counts, and marketing claims out there, it’s tough to know which ones are actually worth your money.

It’s important to consider material, particularly whether you prefer the lived-in look of linen (and its natural breathability), or something more structured, like cotton. Similarly, you’ll want to consider how much you want to spend — through extensive research, I’ve found a mixture of high-end luxury options to more budget-friendly picks.

Whether you're a hot sleeper, want hotel-level luxury, or just need a reliable everyday set for a guest bedroom, there's something on this list for everyone, each set delivering on comfort and quality.

How I tested

To help find the best sets, I’ve spent months rotating through 20 sets of sheets, sleeping on each for at least four consecutive nights to evaluate important attributes, including how each fitted sheet fits onto different mattresses, breathability, and overall comfort.

Additionally, I washed each set at least twice to see whether it could hold up against frequent washing. I paid close attention to shrinkage, wrinkling, pilling, and whether the feel of the sheets improved or declined over time. Finally, I also considered the price and the materials used. Ahead, the sheets I actually looked forward to sleeping on again and again.

The best sheets for 2025 are: