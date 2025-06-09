Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The 10 best bed sheets, tried and tested

From hotel-level luxury to budget-friendly sets, I’ve found the best sheets after months of testing

Brigitt Earley
in New Jersey
Monday 09 June 2025 18:28 EDT
I tested 20 different sets to find the 10 best sheets you need
I tested 20 different sets to find the 10 best sheets you need (The Independent)
Our Top Picks

Sheets can completely transform the way you sleep. A great set doesn’t just feel soft, it helps regulate temperature, holds up to frequent washing, and makes your bed feel like a retreat not just a place to crash at the end of the day. But with so many different materials, weaves, thread counts, and marketing claims out there, it’s tough to know which ones are actually worth your money.

It’s important to consider material, particularly whether you prefer the lived-in look of linen (and its natural breathability), or something more structured, like cotton. Similarly, you’ll want to consider how much you want to spend — through extensive research, I’ve found a mixture of high-end luxury options to more budget-friendly picks.

Whether you're a hot sleeper, want hotel-level luxury, or just need a reliable everyday set for a guest bedroom, there's something on this list for everyone, each set delivering on comfort and quality.

Related

How I tested

To help find the best sets, I’ve spent months rotating through 20 sets of sheets, sleeping on each for at least four consecutive nights to evaluate important attributes, including how each fitted sheet fits onto different mattresses, breathability, and overall comfort.

Additionally, I washed each set at least twice to see whether it could hold up against frequent washing. I paid close attention to shrinkage, wrinkling, pilling, and whether the feel of the sheets improved or declined over time. Finally, I also considered the price and the materials used. Ahead, the sheets I actually looked forward to sleeping on again and again.

The best sheets for 2025 are:

  • Best sheets overall — Brooklinen ​​luxe sateen core sheet set: $149, Brooklinen.com
  • Best budget sheets — Amazon basics microfiber three-piece bed sheet set: $11.60, Amazon.com
  • Best linen sheets — Coyuchi organic relaxed linen sheet set: $478, Coyuchi.com
  • Best for a guest bedroom — Bedsure duvet and sheet set: $28, Amazon.com

1
Brooklinen ​​luxe sateen core sheet set

best-sheets-review-indybest-independent (2)
  • Best: Overall
  • Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king
  • Material: Cotton
  • Thread count: 480
  • Colors: 21
  • Included in the set: One fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases
  • Why we love it
    • Soft
    • Didn’t wrinkle as much as some options
    • Helpful “short” and “long” tags
    • Tons of colors and patterns

If you love your sheets smooth and lustrous, this Brooklinen set delivers on both counts. These 480-thread-count cotton sheets feel noticeably more substantial than the lighter percale sets I tested and lend a hotel-level luxury to the bed.

While the sateen weave retained a bit more heat than percale or linen, it still felt breathable enough for year-round use. The fabric also held up well to repeated washing and didn’t wrinkle as much as the other options I tried.

For hotel-level luxury, these sheets ticked all of the boxes (Brigitt Earley/The Independent)

Beyond the fabric, I appreciated the fitted sheet’s helpful “long” and “short” side tags, which save a few important seconds when changing the bed. Ultimately, they’re the ones I’ve found myself reaching for even after completing testing.

  1.  $149 from Brooklinen.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

2
Amazon basics microfiber four-piece bed sheet set

best-sheets-indybest-review-independent.png
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king
  • Material: N/A
  • Thread count: Not listed
  • Colors: 30
  • Included in the set: One fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases
  • Why we love it
    • Very affordable
    • Don't wrinkle easily
    • Tons of colors
  • Take note
    • Fabric is quite thin

If you’re looking for a set of comfortable sheets at a rock-bottom price, Amazon’s pack is hard to beat. Made from polyester, the bedding is soft and surprisingly breathable for a synthetic material. As you’d expect though, the fabric is on the thin side and lacks that crisp or lustrous feel of the higher-end options I’ve listed in this review.

This set is surprisingly soft and breathable (Brigitt Earley/The Independent)

They hold up surprisingly well in the wash though (I’ve had the same sheets for my kids for almost three years) and resist shrinking and wrinkling better than some pricier options. They're ideal for a kids’ or guest room, a college dorm, or just to have a spare set on hand.

  1.  $16 from Amazon.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

3
The Company Store classic rayon made from bamboo set

best-sheets-indybest-review (1)
  • Best: Hotel-like sheets
  • Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king
  • Material: Rayon bamboo and cotton blend
  • Thread count: 300
  • Colors: Five
  • Included in the set: One fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases
  • Why we love it
    • Structured yet soft and silky
    • Breathable
    • Strong all-around elastic on the fitted sheet
  • Take note
    • Creases easily when folded

This The Company Store set is made from a blend of bamboo-derived rayon and cotton, creating a breathable finish that feels luxe but holds up well over time. With a sateen weave and a 300-thread count, the sheets were soft and slightly silky without being slippery — this is the type of sheet you’d expect at a hotel.

The perfect bedding for a luxurious night's sleep (Brigitt Earley/The Independent)

It’s worth noting that they were prone to some wrinkling — especially creasing when folded — but they didn’t get the same all-over wrinkles some other sheets did.

This set is on the pricier side, but the performance and comfort justify the price. Plus, if you're someone who can do without a top sheet or only needs one pillowcase, you can shop à la carte to save a few bucks.

  1.  $115 from Thecompanystore.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

4
Mellanni iconic four-piece microfiber sheet set

best-sheets-indybest-independent-review.png
  • Best: Microfiber sheets
  • Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king
  • Material: Microfiber
  • Thread count: Not specified
  • Colors: 45
  • Included in the set: One fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases
  • Why we love it
    • Soft and lightweight
    • Wrinkle-resistant claims mostly held up
    • Tons of colors and patterns
    • Great price point
  • Take note
    • Not as temperature-regulating as some other options

Microfiber sheets are popular for good reason: they’re soft, low-maintenance, and more affordable than natural fabrics like cotton or linen. This set stands out in this category thanks to its silky feel, easy care, and surprising durability.

These microfiber sheets performed better than expected at temperature regulation (Brigitt Earley/The Independent)

I found the smooth, lightweight finish cozy but not clingy. While microfiber won’t regulate temperature quite as well as natural fibers, these performed better than expected and stayed relatively cool even during some unseasonably warm spring nights. They also washed well, dried quickly, and emerged with much fewer wrinkles than most of the other sheets I tested. At just about $80 for the largest size, I can confirm that this popular sheet set is one of the best deals around.

  1.  $30 from Amazon.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

5
Coyuchi organic relaxed linen sheet set

best-sheets-review-indybest-independent
  • Best: Luxury linen sheets
  • Sizes: Queen, king, California king
  • Material: Linen
  • Thread count: Not specified
  • Colors: Eight
  • Included in the set: One fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases
  • Why we love it
    • Great temperature regulation
    • Highly durable
    • Didn’t wrinkle as much as other linen options
  • Take note
    • Very expensive
    • Limited sizes

Linen sheets are known for their breathable, moisture-wicking qualities and a natural, lived-in look — but not all linen is created equal. Coyuchi’s set excelled on all counts. They felt luxurious, offering the best of linen’s signature texture without the stiffness you sometimes get with this material straight out of the package. They also didn’t look quite as wrinkled as some other linen options I tested.

True to form, the linen fabric was breathable (Brigitt Earley/The Independent)

You are definitely paying a premium for the high-end materials and breathable construction, though. I recommend shopping à la carte to save a few dollars if you can live without the whole set.

  1.  $478 from Coyuchi.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

6
Honeydew sheets

best-sheets-review-indybest-independent
  • Best: For hot sleepers
  • Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king, split California king
  • Material: Rayon bamboo
  • Thread count: Not specified
  • Colors: Two
  • Included in the set: One fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases
  • Why we love it
    • Cool to the touch
    • Deep pockets
    • Secure straps
    • Silky texture
  • Take note
    • Expensive

Made from bamboo-derived rayon, Honeydew sheets stood out for their buttery-soft, slippery-smooth texture that felt instantly cool to the touch. Unlike some bamboo sheets that can feel flimsy or overly slick, these strike a perfect balance: they’re light and breathable — not clingy and uncomfortable.

This set lived up to the brand’s cooling claims (Brigitt Earley/The Independent)

From night one, they lived up to their cooling claims, wicking away moisture and helping regulate body temperature. Even my husband, a hot sleeper, was impressed with how well these performed. They also earned points for thoughtful design: the extra-deep 20-inch pockets accommodate all kinds of mattresses, and corner straps help keep everything securely in place — key when sheets are this silky smooth. On the downside, they are on the pricier side for bamboo sheets but I think hot sleepers will find the superior cooling properties worth the splurge.

  1.  $200 from Honeydewsleep.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

7
Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set

best-sheets-review-indybest-independent
  • Best: Luxurious-feeling sheets
  • Sizes: Twin/twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king
  • Material: Viscose
  • Thread count: Not specified
  • Colors: 11
  • Included in the set: One fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases
  • Why we love it
    • Incredibly soft
    • Cool to the touch
    • Breathable
    • Deep
  • Take note
    • Wrinkled a lot

Cozy Earth’s sheet set is one of the softest and most luxurious sets I tested. Right out of the package, they had a smooth and almost buttery texture, as well as a subtle sheen that lends a premium look and feel. I also found them to be breathable and moisture-wicking, making them a standout choice for hot sleepers or anyone prone to night sweats.

Cool, breathable, and buttery soft, there’s a lot to love about this set (Brigitt Earley/The Independent)

The oversized fit of the top sheet is especially nice, particularly if you share a bed, and the deep 20-inch pockets on the fitted sheet accommodate larger mattresses. And, despite multiple washes, the sheets stayed smooth with minimal shrinkage. While they're one of the priciest options on this list, their softness, cooling performance, and tailored design make them worth the investment.

  1.  $289 from Cozyearth.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

8
Bedsure duvet and sheet set

best-sheets-review-indybest-independent (1)
  • Best: For a guest bedroom
  • Sizes: Twin/twin XL, twin, full, queen, king, California king, oversized king
  • Material: Polyester
  • Thread count: Not listed
  • Colors: 29
  • Included in the set: One duvet cover, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases
  • Why we love it
    • Great overall value
    • Fully coordinated set
    • Washes well
    • Tons of colors
  • Take note
    • May not be ideal for hot sleepers

If you're looking for a convenient and budget-friendly way to outfit a bed, this Bedsure set is a good bet. Unlike other sets on this list, this one also includes a duvet cover in addition to a fitted sheet and pillowcases — perfect for a fully coordinated setup.

A great budget-friendly option (Brigitt Earley/The Independent)

Made from polyester microfiber, the fabric is soft to the touch and surprisingly durable. While it isn’t the most breathable for hot sleepers, the comfort and durability make this set a solid choice for kids' beds, guest rooms, or anyone who wants a full set without spending a ton. After more than a year of regular use and washes (even in dark colors), these sheets have held up impressively well— no pilling or shrinkage, and minimal fading.

The fitted sheet stays snug on mattresses up to 15 inches deep, and the duvet cover’s eight corner ties help keep everything in place.

  1.  $28 from Amazon.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

9
Cariloha classic bamboo sheet set

Cariloha classic bamboo sheet set
  • Best: For softness
  • Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king
  • Material: Viscose from bamboo
  • Thread count: 250
  • Colors: Five
  • Included in the set: Two pillowcases, one fitted sheet, one flat sheet
  • Why we love it
    • Eco-friendly
    • Super soft
    • Great for hot sleepers
    • Odor-resistant
  • Take note
    • Wrinkled fairly easily

If you’re like me and softness is your top priority, Cariloha’s sheets are tough to beat. They have a silky twill weave that feels buttery-smooth and cool to the touch. They are noticeably softer than most cotton sets I tested, and regulate temperature well, helping hot and cold sleepers stay comfortable year-round.

You'll be hard pressed to find softer sheets (Brigitt Earley/The Independent)

While not that budget-friendly, they offer a luxurious feel and are a great alternative to Cozy Earth if you’re looking for premium bamboo sheets at a slightly lower price.

  1.  $199 from Cariloha.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

10
Ettitude cleanbamboo sheet set

Ettitude CleanBamboo sheet set
  • Best: Silk-like sheets
  • Sizes: Twin, twin xl, full, queen, king, California king
  • Material: Lyocell
  • Thread count: Not listed
  • Colors: Eight
  • Included in the set: One fitted sheet, one flat sheet and pillowcase(s)
  • Why we love it
    • Silky feel
    • Cool to the touch
    • Sustainable choice
  • Take note
    • Prone to wrinkling

The lightweight fabric of these sheets almost feels like silk, giving them a drape-like look on the bed. Yet, unlike silk, they offered breathability and moisture control, keeping my partner and me at the perfect temperature on warm and cool nights.

Being a natural fiber, the material is also hypoallergenic, which is a plus for allergy sufferers and those with sensitive skin.

Naturally hypoallergenic, these sheets had a silk-like feel (Brigitt Earley/The Independent)

Even better, the sheets held up well to repeated washing and creased less than others in this review.

  1.  $205 from Ettitude.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Sheets

Brooklinen’s ​​luxe sateen core sheet set delivered standout performance across every category, from comfort and temperature regulation to durability. If you’re looking to spend less, Amazon’s microfiber sheet set is impressively comfortable for the price and easy to care for, though it's noticeably thinner.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in