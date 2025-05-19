Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A great couch is more than just a piece of furniture — it’s the heart of your living space, where conversations unfold, weekend naps happen, and memories are made during family movie nights. But finding the perfect couch — the right balance of comfort, durability, and design — isn’t an easy task.

There are seemingly endless styles and fabrics, not to mention comfort, which is surprisingly subjective. What feels perfectly plush to one person might feel too soft (or too firm) to another. Add in the challenge of online shopping, where you can’t test the seat depth, cushion fill, or fabric texture in person, and it’s even harder to know what you’re really getting. And let’s not forget that final layer—price points and delivery options.

Finding the best couch isn’t one-size-fits-all; it’s a mix of personal preference and smart design. But if you know where to start, you’re more likely to find just the right thing. Whether you’re curious about relatively new brands like Joybird or want to learn more about tried-and-true options like La-Z-Boy, our selection of the best couch brands has everything from sleek, modern sofas to plush sectionals for big families and even modular options to use in an apartment now and a home later.

Why you can trust IndyBest

With more than 15 years of experience as a product reviewer, Brigitt Earley has covered all kinds of furniture: sofas and couches, beds and sheets, desks, dining tables, and more. She knows which brands to go to for the most stylish and durable pieces (plus which ones to avoid) across all price points. Scroll on for a list of the top couch brands, according to years of research.

Best couch brands for 2025

Ikea

A classic for budget-conscious buyers, Ikea offers an impressive range of styles (including sleeper sofas and futons) at friendly price points. Its couches are simple, functional, and comfortable enough for daily use. Some are even modular, which is ideal for those moving into a first home or apartment. While assembly is part of the deal, the retailer offers a solid overall value.

Joybird

Another highly customizable option, Joybird offers a huge range of fabrics, colors, and finishes to suit your personal style and current décor. Many of its couches have retro-inspired designs (such as the Eastwood sofa) and are built to order. Overall, it’s a great choice for those who seek out mid-century furniture that makes a statement in their living room.

Novogratz

For bold, affordable furniture with personality, try Novogratz. Its compact and colorful couches are available through big-box stores and online retailers like Amazon and Walmart. If you’re looking for something for small spaces, dorm rooms, or stylish seating without spending a fortune, Novogratz should be your go-to destination.

AllModern

As part of the Wayfair family, AllModern’s couches are sleek and on-trend but won’t break the bank, thanks to budget-friendly prices and fast, affordable shipping. The designs lean toward minimalist and contemporary but come in all different shapes and sizes, from smaller sofas to larger sectionals and even sofa beds.

Burrow

If you’re on the hunt for modern, modular furniture that’s easy to assemble, comfortable, and durable, consider Burrow. Most of the couches come in customizable styles, so you can choose everything from leg finish to arm style, and, of course, color. The brand also offers spill-resistant and pet-friendly fabric options, as well as couches with extras, including built-in USB chargers for a great combination of style and function.

Article

Known for its clean, Scandinavian style, this direct-to-consumer brand makes high-quality couches at reasonable prices. You can expect sofas that are simple, durable enough for daily use, and most importantly, comfortable. There is a variety of colors for customization, too.

Interior Define

Sometimes, creating your own couch is the only way, and that’s exactly what Interior Define lets you do — offering customization options for fabric, color, cushion fill, legs, and even total depth (38-inch or 42-inch) and chaise length (63-inch or 73-inch). The brand says its modern couches are all made by skilled craftsmen with kiln-dried solid wood, making them “exceptionally sturdy and long-lasting”.

Room and Board

Known for its American-made furniture, classic designs, and top-tier craftsmanship, Room & Board manufactures couches that are built to last. Each one is made with a wood frame and high-quality upholstery that’s meant to stand the test of time. Styles are varied, too — choose from both contemporary and traditional options to suit your style.

For high quality, look no further than Room & Board

Lovesac

Though Lovesac makes a variety of furniture pieces, the brand is best known for its modular “sactionals”, which are essentially highly customizable sectionals. The fabrics are machine-washable and durable to hold up to heavy use, as well as the rigors of pets and kids, making Lovesac the perfect option for families. You can even add features like built-in speakers and USB ports for added function.

La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy has been a household name in comfort for decades, and it still reigns supreme, thanks to its plush sofas and reclining sectionals that are specifically built with relaxation in mind. The designs do skew more traditional, but in recent years, the brand has rolled out some more modern silhouettes with the same comfortable feel and reliable construction the brand is known for.

West Elm

You can rely on West Elm for its range of functional yet comfortable sofas

For stylish, trend-forward designs with mid-century modern appeal, look to West Elm. A favorite among millennials, the brand offers plenty of stylish pieces — smaller sofas as well as big sections — with a variety of customization options at fair prices, especially considering their eco-conscious manufacturing practices and durability.

Pottery Barn

A staple for classic, comfortable furniture in timeless styles, Pottery Barn offers a range of largely customizable couches you’ll have for years on end. The sofas are especially great for families since they come in stain-resistant fabrics and typically feature deep, cozy seats meant for sinking in and staying a while.

Crate & Barrel

For a great balance of high design and practical comfort, browse Crate & Barrel couches. The well-crafted pieces come in both traditional and modern silhouettes and are made with quality fabrics and sturdy materials. The retailer is the perfect option for those who want a designer look that stands up to real life.

CB2

If you’re looking for furniture that’s a bit more modern and edgy than its sister brand, Crate & Barrel, turn to CB2. It’s a top pick for design-forward shoppers and urban dwellers thanks to the clean lines, luxe fabrics, and a variety of bold color options.

Albany Park

Founded in 2017, Albany Park has quickly gained popularity for its stylish, comfortable, and easy-to-assemble couches. The buying process is simplified, thanks to a smaller selection of modern designs with plush, cloud-like cushions. The company even has modular options for those who want more flexibility and customization, as well as plenty of stain-resistant choices for families seeking durability.