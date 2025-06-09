Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
I’ve tested dozens of comforters to find the best of the bunch
While everyone’s sleeping setups are different, a comforter is a crucial part of any bed. Once you find one that suits you, you’ll likely enjoy improved sleep.
What makes a great comforter is to some extent a matter of personal preference. Some people want warmth and coziness while others prefer something cool. Weight is also important to consider — I personally like one that has some heft to it, but feather-light designs are equally as popular. Similarly, the material of the outer will dictate how it feels against your skin and how temperature-regulating it is. If you share your bed with pets, you’ll want one that’s machine-washable or invest in a duvet cover that can be washed.
Many of the comforters I tested have been designed to be temperature-regulating, which means you shouldn’t get too hot in the middle of the night. Nylon for example is moisture-wicking — if you sweat during the night, the fibers in the nylon draw moisture away from the skin and transport it to the surface of the fabric, where it has space to evaporate. Lyocell (also called tencel) works in a similar way. Another fabric to consider is cotton which helps keep you cool because it’s made with a loose weave, allowing heat to dissipate more easily.
With all this in mind, I’ve spent months testing comforters across different budgets and weights to help find the best options for you.
I paid attention to how the fabrics felt against my skin and how the comforter stood up against the marketing claims (did the comforter keep me warm or did its temperature-regulating powers work).
Since I wanted to understand how each comforter performed on its own, I didn’t use a duvet cover with any of them. In addition to my own experience of the comforters, I also asked my partner for his thoughts. I tend to get cold easily while he overheats easily, so it was valuable to have his perspective.
My partner and I agreed that this was the best of the comforters we tried. It kept us both at a comfortable temperature and had a satisfying weight.
The baffle-box construction keeps the filling in place but also helps it retain its fluffiness. The result is a comforter that is akin to one you’d find at an upscale hotel — it looks and feels luxurious. The outer shell is a cotton and polyester blend that feels soft against the skin, while the fill is 100 percent polyester, making it a great alternative to down.
Though we used it without a duvet cover, it does have corner ties that would help it stay in place inside a cover. While not a dealbreaker for me, it does make a slight crackling noise when moving around, something that might disturb light sleepers.
Finding a down comforter that delivers hotel-level luxury at an affordable price isn’t usually easy to come by. But this comforter does just that. It was very vacuum-packed on arrival, so I used the air fluff setting on my tumble dryer to fluff it up, but it likely would’ve taken shape over 24 hours or so. Owing to the down feather fill, it does have a slightly musty scent when you first unpack it, but this quickly disappeared after a spin in the dryer.
While it’s not quite as thick as the images suggest, each of the squares has a good chunk of filling in it — and thanks to the baffle box construction, feathers remain in place. Having slept with this for the past eight months, it’s a good all-season option, keeping me warm during the winter and cool on hotter nights. I would suggest putting a cover on it because the feathers tend to escape.
With three different options for weight — lightweight, all-season, and ultra-warm — Brooklinen has catered to every type of sleeper. I tested the all-season comforter and it kept me toasty. For the most part, I found this pleasant, but I did have to stick my foot out to cool down a few times.
Like the Cozy Earth down alternative comforter, Brooklinen’s has a baffle-box construction to keep the fill in place, which contributes to its lofty appearance. The duck down filling awards it its fluffiness, but it did cause the comforter to smell a little — something that Brooklinen says is natural but recommends airing it outside on a dry day. As for the outer shell, it’s made from cotton sateen, which feels smooth but not slippery against the skin.
This comforter is made of a unique blend of materials — nylon and spandex for the shell, and polyester and lyocell for the filling — which have been designed to wick away moisture and disperse heat, keeping you cool. I was initially skeptical whether I’d feel the effect of the temperature-regulating benefits. But I was genuinely surprised at how well it kept me cool on a particularly warm evening. While I prefer to be warm and cozy under a comforter, this is a great option for warm sleepers.
Along with its cooling accolades, it’s machine-washable and comes in multiple colors.
The comforter’s nylon-spandex shell is cool to the touch and soft against the skin, while the polyester fill has a specialized coating that captures and moves body heat away from the skin. It kept my partner and me comfortable despite us having very different temperature requirements. In the summer, this is the comforter we’ll be using most often. But in the cooler months, I think I’d find it too lightweight, so I’m glad that it folds up very small.
Despite being as cooling and lightweight as Rest’s blanket, it’s not as slippery. Unlike Rest’s design, you can put a cover on it, and there are handy corner loops to ensure it stays in place.
It’s a common situation: one of you sleeps hot, the other sleeps cold. SleepNumber has an innovative solution in the form of this comforter, which is two pieces zipped together. For each half, you’ll choose the warmth level (options are light, medium, and extra) and fill (down or down alternative). Both options have a cotton shell, which is lightweight and gentle on the skin.
I opted for down with extra warmth on my half and my partner had the down alternative with light warmth. I felt cozy all night, and he didn’t have to wake up feeling sweaty, which is a win-win. I didn’t notice a huge difference in the fill levels between the two sides, but I certainly felt warm. The zipper connecting the two pieces was also less obtrusive than I thought it was going to be.
This temperature-regulating comforter has been designed to pull moisture and heat from your body and allow it to evaporate through the open weave. The result is one that feels cool on the skin, though less icy than the Rest’s evercool comforter. While I don’t overheat in my sleep, my partner does, and we both find that this keeps us at a comfortable temperature throughout the night. If you’re all in on the cooling bedding, the brand also sells pillowcases, a duvet cover, and sheets made with the same cooling fabric.
Other accolades are that it comes in nine different colors and is machine-washable.
I’ve been sleeping with this medium-weight comforter for three years. It has enough weight for it to be warm enough in the winter, yet lightweight enough to be cool in the summer — a true all-season piece of bedding.
In all the years of sleeping with this, neither my partner nor I have overheated and the material feels smooth to the touch. I have almost always used a linen duvet cover from Cozy Earth ($270, Cozyearth.com) on the comforter and it seems to have held up nicely as a result. It’s worth noting that it’s not available in twin or twin XL sizes.
I loved the Brooklinen weighted comforter for its ability to help me fall and stay deeply asleep. But for something cheap yet cozy, I’d recommend Cosybay’s feather comforter. Overall though, I love the look and feel of a lofty bed, and the Cozy Earth down alternative comforter was big and fluffy right out of the bag. Sleeping under this comforter felt like being at a fancy hotel. It wasn’t too warm or cold, making it the goldilocks of comforters.
