While everyone’s sleeping setups are different, a comforter is a crucial part of any bed. Once you find one that suits you, you’ll likely enjoy improved sleep.

What makes a great comforter is to some extent a matter of personal preference. Some people want warmth and coziness while others prefer something cool. Weight is also important to consider — I personally like one that has some heft to it, but feather-light designs are equally as popular. Similarly, the material of the outer will dictate how it feels against your skin and how temperature-regulating it is. If you share your bed with pets, you’ll want one that’s machine-washable or invest in a duvet cover that can be washed.

Many of the comforters I tested have been designed to be temperature-regulating, which means you shouldn’t get too hot in the middle of the night. Nylon for example is moisture-wicking — if you sweat during the night, the fibers in the nylon draw moisture away from the skin and transport it to the surface of the fabric, where it has space to evaporate. Lyocell (also called tencel) works in a similar way. Another fabric to consider is cotton which helps keep you cool because it’s made with a loose weave, allowing heat to dissipate more easily.

With all this in mind, I’ve spent months testing comforters across different budgets and weights to help find the best options for you.

How I tested

I paid attention to how the fabrics felt against my skin and how the comforter stood up against the marketing claims (did the comforter keep me warm or did its temperature-regulating powers work).

Since I wanted to understand how each comforter performed on its own, I didn’t use a duvet cover with any of them. In addition to my own experience of the comforters, I also asked my partner for his thoughts. I tend to get cold easily while he overheats easily, so it was valuable to have his perspective.

The best comforters for 2025 are: