I took a gamble on this $650 cloud couch — here’s my verdict six months later

This is a great couch for your first apartment

Eva Waite-Taylor
in New York
Monday 19 May 2025 16:40 EDT
It’s not without its faults, but I can’t argue with the price
It’s not without its faults, but I can’t argue with the price (Eva Waite-Taylor)

My partner and I emigrated to New York from the UK last year. While saying goodbye to friends and family was inevitably hard, something that I hadn’t quite anticipated being as difficult was parting ways with our apartment.

I’d spent months (if not years) curating the interiors and sourcing my favorite things from auction sites, secondhand shops, and independent brands — and had to leave them all behind. Thankfully, we found space for some pieces of art and a set of coupes (weird, I know, but the small things can really make a house a home) in our luggage, but there was, of course, no room for the couch.

When we signed our first apartment in the city, the search for the perfect sofa began. While Room & Board, Pottery Barn, and Crate & Barrel are among my favorite couch brands and at the top of my wishlist, we couldn’t justify spending $2,000+ on a sofa — and of course, Restoration Hardware was ruled out. So, I turned to Amazon.

As to be expected, cloud couch-inspired designs were abundant online, so I quickly found the one we’d go for. Costing just $650 (with the $50 coupon), I was dubious about how comfortable it would be, and how it would look. Should you be on the hunt for an affordable couch, here’s my full verdict six months on.

How I tested

While testing this sofa certainly involved a lot of sitting around, there was much more to consider than you might think. From the shipping process and how easy it was to assemble and whether it was comfortable (both initially and over time) to the overall design, fabric quality, and how much support it provided, I’ve considered everything about this couch.

Hanherry modular sectional sofa

cloud-couch-dupe-indybest (1)
  • Dimensions: D56.3-inch x W113.4-inch x H33-inch
  • Colors: Beige, black, green, gray
  • Shipping cost: Free
  • Why we love it
    • Comes with an ottoman
    • Easy to assemble
    • Free shipping
    • Affordable
  • Take note
    • Boxes arrived at different times
    • Not the deepest

Shipping

Despite being a large household item, shipping was free, and the couch conveniently arrived flat-packed in six boxes, making for easy maneuvering within my apartment block. Five of the boxes arrived ahead of the scheduled delivery date, but the final one arrived a few days later. While this sounds problematic, the final box contained just the arms, so we could still assemble the couch as planned. If it was an essential piece though, this would have been frustrating. Having done some further research, the staggered arrival of the parts is commonplace, so something to bear in mind.

Assembly

cloud-couch-dupe-indybest (3).png
The parts were lettered, making for easy assembly (Eva Waite-Taylor)

Now this is where the couch really came into its own because we fully assembled it in just half an hour. The boxes and parts were lettered (the backrest an E, for example), and the instructions were clear and easy to follow, with each piece connecting simply — and importantly, no additional tools were required. The pillows and cushions did arrive vacuum-compressed, so they took around 12 hours to fully inflate. There also was a slight chemical smell to the couch, but this wore off after 24 hours.

Design and comfort

There’s no denying that I was drawn to this couch because of its RH cloud sofa-inspired design but for $3,300 less. It’s by no means the same quality, and the shape is arguably quite different. But, with the price in mind, the design is impressive.

There are three colors to choose from — beige, black, green, and gray — I opted for the beige, and, I’d say it’s more cream (with yellow tones) than beige, which I’m pleased about. The black legs are made of plastic, and I’m looking to replace them with something a little more chic to elevate the design a little. I also need to add a few bold-colored throw pillows to spruce it up. That said, it’s not unpleasant on the eye.

In terms of comfort, the foam cushions were firm at first. But having had it now for six months, they have softened up, so you do sink into it when you sit down — not quite like you would if they were feather-filled, but it’s still comfortable to sit on. The back pillows feel supportive and have a nice amount of bounce, but prepare to wait a little while for them to bed in; the more you sit on it, the comfier it gets. It’s not the deepest (29.1-inch), but the seat itself is wide (35.8-inch), so there’s plenty of room to lounge, plus the addition of the chaise means you can fully recline. Speaking of the chaise, the pillow top is secured with velcro and is made from the same foam as the couch cushions, making for a nice place to rest your legs.

Overall, it serves us very well. The covers are removable and machine-washable, it required very little assembly, and it’s comfortable. For the price, I cannot complain — and it’s a great pick for your first apartment.

The verdict: Cloud couch

This is by no means a designer couch, so if you’re looking for something that wins style points, this might not be it. That said, if you want something affordable for your first apartment, this will certainly tick the box. Shipping is free, it’s comfortable and decently sized. But I do need to upgrade it with some nice-looking throw cushions.

