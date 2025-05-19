Shipping

Despite being a large household item, shipping was free, and the couch conveniently arrived flat-packed in six boxes, making for easy maneuvering within my apartment block. Five of the boxes arrived ahead of the scheduled delivery date, but the final one arrived a few days later. While this sounds problematic, the final box contained just the arms, so we could still assemble the couch as planned. If it was an essential piece though, this would have been frustrating. Having done some further research, the staggered arrival of the parts is commonplace, so something to bear in mind.

Assembly

The parts were lettered, making for easy assembly (Eva Waite-Taylor)

Now this is where the couch really came into its own because we fully assembled it in just half an hour. The boxes and parts were lettered (the backrest an E, for example), and the instructions were clear and easy to follow, with each piece connecting simply — and importantly, no additional tools were required. The pillows and cushions did arrive vacuum-compressed, so they took around 12 hours to fully inflate. There also was a slight chemical smell to the couch, but this wore off after 24 hours.

Design and comfort

There’s no denying that I was drawn to this couch because of its RH cloud sofa-inspired design but for $3,300 less. It’s by no means the same quality, and the shape is arguably quite different. But, with the price in mind, the design is impressive.

There are three colors to choose from — beige, black, green, and gray — I opted for the beige, and, I’d say it’s more cream (with yellow tones) than beige, which I’m pleased about. The black legs are made of plastic, and I’m looking to replace them with something a little more chic to elevate the design a little. I also need to add a few bold-colored throw pillows to spruce it up. That said, it’s not unpleasant on the eye.

In terms of comfort, the foam cushions were firm at first. But having had it now for six months, they have softened up, so you do sink into it when you sit down — not quite like you would if they were feather-filled, but it’s still comfortable to sit on. The back pillows feel supportive and have a nice amount of bounce, but prepare to wait a little while for them to bed in; the more you sit on it, the comfier it gets. It’s not the deepest (29.1-inch), but the seat itself is wide (35.8-inch), so there’s plenty of room to lounge, plus the addition of the chaise means you can fully recline. Speaking of the chaise, the pillow top is secured with velcro and is made from the same foam as the couch cushions, making for a nice place to rest your legs.

Overall, it serves us very well. The covers are removable and machine-washable, it required very little assembly, and it’s comfortable. For the price, I cannot complain — and it’s a great pick for your first apartment.