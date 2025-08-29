Breville bambino plus design and setup

The bambino plus is essentially half the size of all the other models, making it an easy addition to any small space. The only caveat, of course, is the need for a grinder. Even so, when I added the Baratza encore grinder, the two machines side-by-side didn’t completely overwhelm my countertop. At the back of the machine sits the water reservoir, which holds 47 fl. oz of water, just enough to last you a couple of days.

The front panel is straightforward, featuring buttons for pulling a single or double espresso shot, as well as activating the steam wand. What sets it apart from the more basic bambino model, however, are two additional buttons that let you adjust the milk steaming temperature and foam level, each with low, medium, and high settings.

One thing that frustrated me about this simplified button display is that whenever the machine needed to be descaled, backflushed, or even refilled with water, certain buttons would light up as alerts. But often, I had no idea what each one meant and would have to look it up in the manual.

I also found the steam wand to be finicky. Since its range of motion is quite limited, it was difficult to froth milk manually. Instead, I typically opted for the automatic milk steaming function, which is activated when you set the pitcher on the sensor located at the bottom of the drip tray.

Breville bambino plus performance

Compared to the barista express, I was pleasantly surprised to find that the bambino plus performed just as well. It consistently pulled rich, full-bodied shots, topped with a gorgeous caramel-colored crema. I also found it easy to use the manual shot option, which lets you control the extraction time yourself, rather than relying on the pre-programmed single or double shot settings.

The Breville coffee maker next to the Baratza encore grinder didn’t completely overwhelm my countertop (Inga Parkel/The Independent)

As for its automatic milk steaming function, it was decent. I would honestly give the edge to any of Breville’s higher-end models, mostly because they’re equipped with a steam control dial. The bambino plus, on the other hand, offers just one setting — on or off. And while the hands-free option was convenient, especially since I could step away to clean or prep the rest of my drink, there were times the steam wand was either too powerful or I overfilled the pitcher, and milk would splash out.

Cleaning the Breville bambino plus

To keep the bambino plus in tip-top shape, it’s recommended to deep clean it about once a week, depending on how often you use it. Each machine comes with a descaling solution, which you empty into the water reservoir. That water is then flushed through the machine to clear the internal tubing of mineral buildup.

It also comes with backflushing tablets and a blank disc insert that fits inside the single cup portafilter basket. It’s generally recommended to backflush the machine daily using just water, and to use a cleaning tablet every one to three weeks. The cleaning tablet slots into the blank disc, where it will eventually dissolve and help clean the group head of coffee oils and grounds that can become lodged inside the machine.

Cleaning the rest of the unit is pretty simple. The drip tray can be washed with dish soap and warm water, and the machine itself can be wiped down with a wet rag. Ensure it’s dried off immediately to prevent water spots.