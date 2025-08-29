The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
I’ve used Breville’s bambino plus coffee machine for a year — here’s my full review
The compact espresso machine is perfect for small spaces
Known for its all-inclusive, beginner-friendly systems (such as the barista express and the oracle touch), Breville is among the most popular brands of coffee makers. But perhaps its most underrated system is the bambino plus, a compact machine that still packs a punch. While it doesn’t include a built-in grinder, like many of the other models, this allows you to invest in a higher-quality grinder (my choice being Baratza’s encore grinder).
That’s not to say Breville’s built-in grinders aren’t decent — they are. But according to the brand, its grinders work best with non-oily beans, which are typically light and medium roasts. However, as someone who prefers dark Brazilian espresso beans (my favorite being Porto Rico Importing Co.’s Brazil espresso), which are infamously oily, my machine eventually got clogged. To avoid this, I decided to pair my bambino plus with the Baratza grinder. And I’m glad I did.
Having had the machine for more than a year, I’ve certainly gotten a lot of use out of it. But is it worth the near-$500 price tag?
How I tested
Before the Breville bambino plus, I had the barista express, which I used for years to craft my favorite espresso drinks, including hot and iced lattes, Americanos, and espresso shots. Eventually, though, the built-in grinder gave out. So I decided to switch to the bambino plus, paired with the Barazta encore grinder. I installed this coffee setup at home more than a year ago, and have considered the following:
- Espresso: Of course, my priority was a machine that could brew barista-quality espresso without the equipment failing quickly. I have pulled shots with the bambino plus for a year, assessing its power, consistency, and quality. I looked for rich, full-bodied shots, topped with a gorgeous caramel-colored crema. For context, I used the Baratza’s encore grinder to grind my favorite beans (Porto Rico Importing Co.’s Brazil espresso).
- Milk: The machine has a steam wand, so I used it to froth milk, working through all of the temperature and foam settings (of which there are nine), considering the quality of the foam and how well it enabled me to do my favourite latte art.
- Cleaning: I’ve run the cleaning cycle countless times. I considered how easy and quick it was to perform. I also assessed how easy it was to clean on a day-to-day basis.
- Design: I live in a New York City apartment where space is premium, so I considered the size of the machine and whether I’m happy to have it out on my countertop. I also considered the other design features and looked for whether there were any issues with any element of the machine.
Breville bambino plus
- Coffee maker type: Espresso machine
- Dimensions: H12.2-inch x W7.7-inch in x D12.6-inch
- Weight: 4.95kg
- Makes: Single and double espresso shots
- Milk steam wand: Yes
- Warranty: One year
- Why we love it
- Compact
- Pulls manual shots
- Fast heat-up time
- Take note
- Single boiler
- No grinder
- Steam wand is tricky to use
Breville bambino plus design and setup
The bambino plus is essentially half the size of all the other models, making it an easy addition to any small space. The only caveat, of course, is the need for a grinder. Even so, when I added the Baratza encore grinder, the two machines side-by-side didn’t completely overwhelm my countertop. At the back of the machine sits the water reservoir, which holds 47 fl. oz of water, just enough to last you a couple of days.
The front panel is straightforward, featuring buttons for pulling a single or double espresso shot, as well as activating the steam wand. What sets it apart from the more basic bambino model, however, are two additional buttons that let you adjust the milk steaming temperature and foam level, each with low, medium, and high settings.
One thing that frustrated me about this simplified button display is that whenever the machine needed to be descaled, backflushed, or even refilled with water, certain buttons would light up as alerts. But often, I had no idea what each one meant and would have to look it up in the manual.
I also found the steam wand to be finicky. Since its range of motion is quite limited, it was difficult to froth milk manually. Instead, I typically opted for the automatic milk steaming function, which is activated when you set the pitcher on the sensor located at the bottom of the drip tray.
Breville bambino plus performance
Compared to the barista express, I was pleasantly surprised to find that the bambino plus performed just as well. It consistently pulled rich, full-bodied shots, topped with a gorgeous caramel-colored crema. I also found it easy to use the manual shot option, which lets you control the extraction time yourself, rather than relying on the pre-programmed single or double shot settings.
As for its automatic milk steaming function, it was decent. I would honestly give the edge to any of Breville’s higher-end models, mostly because they’re equipped with a steam control dial. The bambino plus, on the other hand, offers just one setting — on or off. And while the hands-free option was convenient, especially since I could step away to clean or prep the rest of my drink, there were times the steam wand was either too powerful or I overfilled the pitcher, and milk would splash out.
Cleaning the Breville bambino plus
To keep the bambino plus in tip-top shape, it’s recommended to deep clean it about once a week, depending on how often you use it. Each machine comes with a descaling solution, which you empty into the water reservoir. That water is then flushed through the machine to clear the internal tubing of mineral buildup.
It also comes with backflushing tablets and a blank disc insert that fits inside the single cup portafilter basket. It’s generally recommended to backflush the machine daily using just water, and to use a cleaning tablet every one to three weeks. The cleaning tablet slots into the blank disc, where it will eventually dissolve and help clean the group head of coffee oils and grounds that can become lodged inside the machine.
Cleaning the rest of the unit is pretty simple. The drip tray can be washed with dish soap and warm water, and the machine itself can be wiped down with a wet rag. Ensure it’s dried off immediately to prevent water spots.
Should you buy the Breville bambino plus?
Exchanging the Breville barista express for the bambino plus was one of the best decisions I made for my coffee routine, especially since it pairs perfectly with the Baratza encore grinder. While it’s a great choice for those looking for a simplified espresso machine, it might not be the best fit for absolute beginners who are looking for the convenience of an all-in-one machine. If that’s the case, I’d recommend going with any of Breville’s more advanced machines, such as the barista express, or even the Ninja luxe café premier series (which took the top spot in my guide to the best coffee makers), which delivers the same quality at a lower price.