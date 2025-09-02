A good set of cookware is to a chef what a comfy mattress is to a professional sleeper: absolutely essential. But like a mattress, it’s also a pricey investment. Sure, there are more affordable options — typically made of Teflon or aluminum — but as your skills (and budget) grow, you’ll quickly discover a wide range of mid-tier and high-end alternatives worth considering.

You’ve likely heard of stainless steel and cast iron skillets. Both are staples in professional kitchens. However, they can feel a bit daunting at first and definitely take some getting used to. So, if you’re looking for something more user-friendly, yet still a step up from your basic, beginner options, let me introduce you to Caraway’s ceramic line.

The brand, which has become a popular choice in homes, is known for its sleek design and ease of use. Caraway also says you can cook all kinds of food using significantly less oil or butter, thanks to the non-stick coating.

Caraway offers several bundles at various price points. The lowest-priced option is a 12-piece set, costing $445, followed by 16-, 24-, and 31-piece options. It’s important to mention that each set includes lids and storage accessories in the total piece count. But how does the $1,575 24-piece set fare? I found out.

How I tested

I upgraded my cookware to put the trendy Caraway set to test in my kitchen ( Inga Parkel/ The Independent )

It had been several years since I last upgraded my old T-Fal pots and pans, so I dove headfirst into using Caraway’s 24-piece cookware set. Over a few months of testing, I judged it using the following criteria:

Versatility: For the price, I wanted these pans to be able to cook a broad range of foods to perfection, so I made everything from mashed potatoes to pasta, soups, and sauces. I also assessed how each pan was for cooking scrambled eggs and searing steaks.

Cooking quality: After assessing the pots and pans' versatility, I, of course, considered how well they cooked food, taking note of speed and evenness. I was also keen to test Caraway's claim of being compatible with all stovetops.

Material and design: I drilled down on how well the non-stick ceramic coating performed. I took note of how easy they were to clean after use — I purposefully left food on one of the pans for a few days to really put the cleaning to the test. Also important was ease of storage — for context, I live in New York City and have a very small kitchen.

Value for money: At $1,575, this set doesn't come cheap. So I considered whether the 24 pieces were worth the splurge when testing quality and durability.

Why you can trust IndyBest U.S. reviews

IndyBest U.S. is the ultimate destination for product reviews from The Independent, all of which are a result of real-world testing. Inga Parkel is a reporter for The Independent based in New York City. Having reviewed everything from the best coffee makers to air fryers, you can trust her verdict on Caraway’s cookware. Beyond her work, she considers herself an adventurous home cook, so she knows the importance of having excellent pots and pans on hand.