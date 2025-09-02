The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Does Caraway’s $1,575 cookware live up to the hype? I found out
I swapped my T-Fal pots and pans with Caraway’s to see how they performed
A good set of cookware is to a chef what a comfy mattress is to a professional sleeper: absolutely essential. But like a mattress, it’s also a pricey investment. Sure, there are more affordable options — typically made of Teflon or aluminum — but as your skills (and budget) grow, you’ll quickly discover a wide range of mid-tier and high-end alternatives worth considering.
You’ve likely heard of stainless steel and cast iron skillets. Both are staples in professional kitchens. However, they can feel a bit daunting at first and definitely take some getting used to. So, if you’re looking for something more user-friendly, yet still a step up from your basic, beginner options, let me introduce you to Caraway’s ceramic line.
The brand, which has become a popular choice in homes, is known for its sleek design and ease of use. Caraway also says you can cook all kinds of food using significantly less oil or butter, thanks to the non-stick coating.
Caraway offers several bundles at various price points. The lowest-priced option is a 12-piece set, costing $445, followed by 16-, 24-, and 31-piece options. It’s important to mention that each set includes lids and storage accessories in the total piece count. But how does the $1,575 24-piece set fare? I found out.
How I tested
It had been several years since I last upgraded my old T-Fal pots and pans, so I dove headfirst into using Caraway’s 24-piece cookware set. Over a few months of testing, I judged it using the following criteria:
- Versatility: For the price, I wanted these pans to be able to cook a broad range of foods to perfection, so I made everything from mashed potatoes to pasta, soups, and sauces. I also assessed how each pan was for cooking scrambled eggs and searing steaks.
- Cooking quality: After assessing the pots and pans’ versatility, I, of course, considered how well they cooked food, taking note of speed and evenness. I was also keen to test Caraway’s claim of being compatible with all stovetops.
- Material and design: I drilled down on how well the non-stick ceramic coating performed. I took note of how easy they were to clean after use — I purposefully left food on one of the pans for a few days to really put the cleaning to the test. Also important was ease of storage — for context, I live in New York City and have a very small kitchen.
- Value for money: At $1,575, this set doesn’t come cheap. So I considered whether the 24 pieces were worth the splurge when testing quality and durability.
Caraway 24-piece cookware and minis-duo set
- Non-stick coating: Ceramic
- Contents: 24-piece: 0.5-inch fry pan, 8-inch saucepan with lid, 12-inch sauté pan with lid, 10.5-inch dutch oven with lid, 6.2-inch petite cooker, 12-inch stir fry pan with lid, 12-inch rondeau with lid, 10.3-inch stock pot with lid, 8-inch mini pan, 7-inch mini sauce pan with lid
- Why we love it
- Requires much less oil when cooking
- Easy to clean
- Retain heat well
- Oven safe up to 500F
- Comes in a variety of colors
- Lids aren’t bulky making them easy to store
- Comes with complimentary storage
- Take note
- Stainless steel handles get hot
- Expensive
- Light colors show grease stains
Caraway cookware design and storage
The 24-piece set is impressively comprehensive. It comes with a variety of pots and pans in different sizes, each perfectly suited for cooking various dishes. However, one drawback is that the set only includes two sizes of saucepans. The rest are stock pots and Dutch ovens, which feature two small handles on either side rather than a single long handle. Since the handles are made of stainless steel, they tend to get very hot. Coming from T-Fal’s rubber-covered handles, I’ve burned myself several times while using the Caraway cookware, so I’ve had to get used to reaching for pot holders before grabbing them off the stove. The same goes for the lids.
The trade-off, of course, is that everything is oven-safe up to 500F. Another plus: the lids are thin and easy to store, taking up very little space. Also, the complimentary lid holder and pan racks are a nice touch, although they didn’t fit in my tiny New York City kitchen. Instead, I opted to stack the cookware and line the lids up separately in a stand.
Cooking with Caraway cookware
The first thing I noticed about the pans was how slick and slippery they were. Personally, I had no issue with this, as it kept food from sticking to the bottom. However, it took my partner a little time to adjust to being more gentle when flipping and tossing food to keep it from flying out.
In terms of performance, the pots and pans cooked food very well. They heated evenly and retained heat. From sauces, soups, and pasta to oatmeal, meats, and fish, I have no complaints. One thing that really stood out to me was how little oil or butter was required when cooking, thanks to the non-stick coating.
I did find the larger pans a bit heavy, which made it harder to hold them in one hand while scooping food out with the other. But perhaps I just need to hit the gym.
Cleaning Caraway cookware
Thanks to Caraway’s non-stick ceramic coating that prevents food from sticking, clean-up is a breeze. Gone are the days of using elbow grease to scrub stubborn food remnants off the bottoms of my pots and pans. Now, with just some warm water, dish soap, and a gentle scrub, my cookware comes out basically spotless.
One thing I did notice, though, is that grease stains have become quite noticeable on my light-colored pans. I know grease stains are inevitable and difficult to remove — my T-Fal pans were caked with grease — but it’s still a nuisance. So if you think that’ll be an issue, I’d maybe recommend one of the darker color sets.
Is Caraway’s cookware set worth the splurge?
If you’ve been eyeing Caraway for a while, I’d recommend them. The cookware is sturdy, reliable, and gets the job done without compromising on aesthetics. If you have the budget and are interested in trying out ceramic pots and pans, it’s a worthwhile investment that’s built to last for years.