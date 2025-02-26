Cut your broadband bills with these Hyperoptic voucher codes

If you're tired of buffering Netflix and laggy Zoom calls, switching to a faster broadband provider could be the answer. Hyperoptic offers some of the fastest speeds in the UK, with its full-fibre network delivering up to one-gigabit speed – around 10 times faster than the average UK connection – and we’ve found discounts to keep the price down.

Unlike older copper wire broadband, full-fibre networks use newer fibre optic cables every step of the way, from your humble home router to the global internet servers your devices connect to. Because the cable network is so expensive for broadband providers to build around the UK, full-fibre internet service is typically limited to more built-up areas of the country and often comes at a premium – but there are ways to upgrade for less.

The Independent’s team of deal experts are always on the lookout for the best broadband discounts. In this article, we’re rounding up the best Hyperoptic voucher codes and offers to help new customers shave pounds off their monthly broadband bill.

Firstly, if you’re a student you need to know about Hyperoptic’s student plans. This student discount gets you a rolling 30-day contract with Hyperoptic for as little as £24 per month for its basic 50Mb service. The monthly savings increase the faster you go, heading up to a £9 per month discount on the fastest 1Gb plan, taking the price from £52 per month down to just £43.

For everyone else, there are still ways to save at Hyperoptic. Use the code ‘HYPERSAVING’ when signing up for select Hyperoptic packages and you’ll get a free £50 gift card to spend at Amazon, John Lewis or Marks & Spencer. The offer is available when you sign up for a 150Mb or 500Mb plan for 24 months.

New customers can also find savings of up to 17 per cent off Hyperoptic plans for the first six months of a contract.

