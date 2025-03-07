Best Vodafone deals on mobile phone contracts and broadband

Whether you’re after a new contract or looking to upgrade to the iPhone 16, keeping your monthly phone bill down can be a challenge. Thankfully, Vodafone’s current deals are an easy way to save some cash.

It’s rare for the “big four” mobile networks to offer the best prices – challenger brands like Giffgaff, Smarty, iD Mobile, Voxi, Lebara and Lyca Mobile generally offer better value for money if you choose a SIM-only deal and buy your new phone directly from Apple, Samsung and Google.

The landscape is always changing, however. If you're coming to the end of your contract with one of the major phone networks – that’s Vodafone, EE, O2 and Three – it’s worth seeing what current deals and discount codes they’ve got, including any extra savings for bundling broadband and TV plans under a single provider.

Vodafone’s discounts extend beyond limited-time deals to ongoing savings and bonus benefits for students and key workers, plus family plans and deals for existing broadband customers. You don’t have to dig too deep to find money off on airtime contracts, device payment plans and special promotions.

If you’re not happy with what you’re currently paying, it’s always worth calling your provider to let them know. Vodafone and other networks will fight for your custom, and will sometimes offer a cheaper contract, a free early upgrade or some other bonus if you’re genuinely planning on leaving them for a competitor. This isn’t guaranteed to work, of course, and keep in mind that competition rules restrict networks from using aggressive tactics to keep you as a customer once you’ve actually decided to jump ship.

Why you can trust us

The Independent’s team of shopping experts keeps tabs on the best offers and discounts at Vodafone, updating our guides regularly and reviewing every discount code to be sure it works as advertised. In this article, we’re running down the best ways to reduce your bill, including special offers available only to Vodafone customers.

Best Vodafone deals

Perhaps the easiest discount to take advantage of, existing Vodafone customers can unlock savings of 15 per cent on additional plans simply by using this deal. Perfect if you’re paying multiple mobile bills for the family or using an eSIM for your smartwatch or tablet.

You can also make savings with Vodafone’s student discount, by using Student Beans to save 20 per cent on pay monthly plans and even phone and tablet device payments. The 20 per cent discount stretches right across Vodafone’s range, from basic 2GB SIM-only plans to premium plans and new handsets.

If you work for one of the employers participating in the Vodafone Advantage discount programme, such as the NHS and the military, you’ll have exclusive savings to take advantage of.

For everyone else, there’s Vodafone Together, which reduces bills for customers who combine their home broadband, mobile and landline bills into one payment.

How we choose the best discount codes

Our expert team of deal hunters review the best savings from our favourite brands and retailers, and work with voucher code partners to curate genuine deals we think you’ll find useful. The deals we highlight are ones we'd want to use ourselves, whether that’s finding the best bargains in the Black Friday sale, shopping the biggest savings in tech, or seeking a genuine saving on major home improvements.