Make your own clothes, stitch a quilt or start a new hobby with one of these tried and tested models
Whether you’re a seasoned stitcher or a brand-new beginner, finding the ideal sewing machine for you can sometimes feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. With so many models on the market, each boasting different features and price points, how do you know which one is the right fit?
Before we dive into the reviews, let’s take a moment to think about what separates a great sewing machine from a mediocre one. For starters, ease of use is critical – especially for beginners. A machine with intuitive controls, clear instructions, and an easy setup can make all the difference when tackling the basics. Look for handy features like a start/stop button, automatic needle threading, and a one-touch thread cutter. Some high-end machines also feature a full-colour LCD screen and come pre-loaded with video tutorials that you can follow as you sew.
For more advanced users, having access to a variety of built-in stitches, embroidery capabilities, and quilting features can elevate a machine from basic to brilliant. And don’t forget about durability – a sturdy machine with high-quality components will stand the test of time. That isn’t to say that all budget-friendly models will inevitably fall apart – but purchasing a machine from an established, known brand is a good way to ensure you’re getting a prime product. If in doubt, visit the Sewing Machine Trade Association to find the best independent dealers in your area.
Finally, think about what you plan to sew. Heavy fabrics such as denim or leather require a machine with a powerful motor, while delicate fabrics like silk or chiffon might benefit from finer details, such as being able to switch your needle plate to a single hole. If you’re going to be making a lot of large-scale patchwork, a machine that features a longer arm and a variety of quilting stitches might be top of your list. Knowing your own sewing style can guide you towards the right machine, ensuring you’ll get the most out of your new investment.
Never fear – our reviewers are here. Our tester has taken a look at the current sewing machine market and picked ten of the top contenders, then put them through their paces to help you make an informed choice. Whether you’re an embroidery expert or completely new to crafting, we’ve got a recommendation for you.
We wanted to make sure these machines could withstand any type of project, so we trialled each one for several hours of making across a wide variety of different fabrics, projects, and ideas. Some of the models offered enhanced functionality, giving us the chance to try out embroidery and quilting – we did this where possible, though not all the machines on our list offered these functions.
We also made sure to pick machines at a wide variety of price points – though we didn’t venture into the really high end of the scale, as these models tend to be for industrial use, or for experts who have already been sewing and using machines for a long time already.
Sophie Tenant is a keen crafter and is a dab hand at everything from knitting to woodwork. But she is of course an avid sewist having made intricate pieces (including aprons and playpens), embroidered and quilted. She has spent years researching and (crucially) using sewing machines and now has a great grasp on the different models she’d recommend you use depending on your skill level, projects and more.
If you’re looking for a reliable, high-performance machine that can tackle a wide range of projects, don’t miss Juki’s HZL-DX7. Juki is known for being a leader in the industrial sewing market, and the brand has packed this domestic model with the same intuitive, time-saving features that make its commercial machines such a hit.
The DX7 is peppered with functions that make everyday sewing more enjoyable – including a start/stop button, an automatic thread cutter, an automatic needle threader, and a one-touch lock stitch. Juki’s industrial box feed allowed our tester to switch effortlessly between thin fabrics like chiffon and satin to thicker denim, wool, and even leather without having to fiddle with any settings. Switching the needle plate to a single hole with just the slide of a lever also proved useful when working with finer materials, preventing them from being snagged or pulled into the mechanism. Free-motion stitching was equally easy to set up, with just a flick of the feed dog switch and a swap to one of the machine’s many included feet.
The DX7’s 287 stitches can be edited and combined to create bespoke looks, and the ability to pivot and stretch when working appliqué allows for perfectly neat corners and borders. The machine’s float function is another fun addition and gave excellent results when quilting. It gently hovers the foot over the fabric (even when layered with thick wadding) to prevent the material from being compressed and dragged as you stitch, which can cause annoying wrinkles.
Overall the DX7 took on everything we gave it and exceeded our expectations. Juki’s experience in industrial sewing shines through in the DX7’s design, and we can’t wait to see what else we can make with this hard-working machine.
When you’re just starting your sewing journey, you may not want to invest thousands in a machine that’s packed with all the bells and whistles. Sometimes you just need the basics at a pocket-friendly price – and that’s why we chose Brother’s SH40 as our best budget-friendly model.
This sturdy machine still offers 40 different stitches (including five one-step buttonholes) and at just 4.5kg it was compact and lightweight enough for our tester to take on the move when attending a sewing night at a friend’s house. It was well-equipped to take on a variety of projects – including some basic quilting – and never presented any issues. If you’re looking for reliability (and portability) at a great price, Brother’s SH40 could be the one for you.
If you’ve never picked up a sewing machine before, Singer’s 2250 tradition might give you everything you need for those first few baby steps. With just 10 stitches to choose from and a single one-step buttonhole, it doesn’t offer any of the fancy features some of our other models do – but it is reliable and easy to set up, which makes all the difference when you’re learning the ropes. Its relatively light weight of 6.2kg and a built-in carry handle also make it easy to transport, so it’s a great option for attending sewing classes and workshops, too.
Singer’s range of heavy-duty machines are purpose-built to take on any project, no matter how large, and the 4423 certainly didn’t disappoint. Our tester trialled it with a wide variety of materials, from regular cotton to chunky wool and denim, and it never faltered.
The metal body and powerful motor of the machine added to the industrial feel, and an impressive high speed of 1,100 stitches per minute meant we sailed through XXL makes in no time.
Like some of our other lower-budget machines, however, it doesn’t offer a lot in the way of fancy functions and features – so if you’re looking for a machine that can grow with you as you upgrade your skills, you might be better off with a mid-range machine.
If you’re looking to branch out into embroidery but don’t want to break the bank, Bernette’s B79 could be what you’re looking for. After putting the machine through its paces, our tester was seriously impressed with the versatility the B79 offers, as well as its creative capabilities. It comes with 500 built-in stitches, 208 embroidery designs, and a large 6in x 10in stitching area that provides plenty of space for experimentation. The 5in colour touchscreen made it easy to choose and customise motifs, with the option to flip, rotate, or combine different elements. You can also upload new designs via the built-in USB port. Our tester never ran out of things to make with the B79 – and can’t wait to see what else she can create with this impressive machine.
The B570 QE (short for quilter’s edition) is, as you may have guessed, custom-built for quilting. The designers of this machine made sure to pack it with features that make working on large-scale patchwork projects a dream, including a handy hover function, a large-scale free arm, an automatic thread cutter, a dual feed, and Bernina’s stitch regulator (BSR).
This handy device automatically regulates your stitches to make sure even results across your quilt, no matter what speed you’re sewing. Our tester put the B570 to the test with several different types of patchwork and it tackled them all with ease, leaving her with neat, straight stitches and perfectly quilted layers every time.
As the most expensive machine on our list, the innov-is NV2700 had a lot to live up to – but it certainly managed to meet our expectations. It’s packed with 291 stitches (plus 58 embroidery designs and 13 fonts) and plenty of other stand-out features. Our reviewer put it to the test across a variety of patchwork, embroidery, and regular dressmaking projects and wasn’t disappointed with the results. Having access to so many different functions in one machine felt like a real space-saver, and the built-in tutorials made it easy to learn the ropes as she worked. The Brother’s artspira app was also a bonus as it opened up even more design possibilities and project ideas. Brother has really put thought into designing one machine that can do it all, at an attainable price point – and we’re impressed.
Though a machine that only does one thing might sound lacking, that’s certainly not what we experienced with Juki’s TL-2200QVP mini straight stitch machine. In fact, only offering one thing has made the designers of this portable model lean into the details, with an industrial-strength motor, a large-scale working area, an aluminium die-cast body and arm, and adjustable stitch speeds of between 200 to 1,500 stitches per minute. We were seriously impressed with the strength and speed of the 2200QVP and found it was especially well-suited to quilting projects, including free motion designs, which it glided through with ease. An upgraded version is also available (the TL-2300) which offers even more exciting features.
If you're not a beginner but you’re also not quite ready for an all-singing, all-dancing high-end machine, a mid-range model like Brother’s innov-is F560 could be a great match. It offers a good variety of functions and features for every day makes, with 241 stitches (including five fonts), alongside a collection of other handy applications.
Our tester enjoyed using Brother’s custom stitch function, which allowed her to edit and save bespoke stitches for the future – and also made good use of the knee-lift, which took some of the work out of stopping and starting lengthy quilt seams. If you’re looking for a reliable model that can take on a mixture of dressmaking, quilting, and home décor projects, we think the F560 could be a good option.
Just like the Juki machines featured above, this domestic model from Britannia is packed full of impressive industrial-level technology. During our tests, its grip feed system effortlessly tackled a wide variety of fabrics, from fine tulle to thick denim, producing flawless results throughout. The automatic tension set itself perfectly every time (which was a huge bonus for our tester, who hates having to faff around with settings between each make), and a collection of other intuitive time-saving features made even complicated projects feel like a breeze. An optional embroidery unit can open up the creative possibilities even more, adding extra functionality to an already impressive machine at a mid-range price point – though it does involve an additional purchase.
With 140 built-in stitches and a wide range of additional functions, features, and accessories to choose from, Brother’s Innov-is F420 was an absolute joy to use. The machine has been designed to take on almost any project and is packed with handy time and trouble-saving features such as an adjustable presser foot pressure, automatic needle threader, thread cutter, start/stop function and a handy knee lift, for hands-free sewing.
The F420 also makes the most of Brother’s exclusive square feed drive system, which uses a specially designed longer presser foot and improved feed mechanism to guide the fabric under the needle smoothly and evenly, whatever the thickness. The machine breezed through every project we used it on, and having such a wide variety of both utility and decorative stitches to choose from (plus five styles of lettering and ten automatic buttonholes) meant that we could always find the perfect one, whatever we were making.
For those who get the hang of the hobby and want to take things further, the F420 comes supplied with seven extra presser feet and is pre-loaded with Brother’s my custom stitch software, which gives users the option to create and save their own stitch designs for a truly bespoke experience.
If you’re completely new to sewing, you don’t necessarily need to jump in with an overpowered machine that will leave you feeling lost and overwhelmed. The Singer M2105 is another great choice for new starters, with eight built-in stitches to choose from and an easy-to-master, no-nonsense mechanical operation. The machine feels comfortable, sturdy and steady to use and performs well on a wide variety of different fabrics and projects, proving that you don’t need to spend a fortune to get reliable results.
At only 6.5kg in weight and with a comfy handle built into the top of the machine, the M2105 is fully portable and therefore the perfect companion for visits to workshops and classes. As an added bonus for those who haven’t quite found their sewing groove yet, the machine comes supplied with a range of different presser feet and tools as standard, meaning it’s ideal for dabbling in a range of different styles from the very start.
If you’re looking for a high-tech machine that ticks all the boxes, the Opal 650 might just be the one for you. It’s an incredibly intuitive machine, featuring a handy graphic screen with touch-button selection and Husqvarna’s exclusive sewing advisor software – this evaluates the fabric you’re using and the technique you wish to work and automatically selects the best stitch style, width and length for you to ensure the best results.
The machine also includes several other efficient features including an automatic needle threader, a start/stop button and seven one-step buttonholes, as well as a large 200mm sewing space to the right of the needle, which meant that we had more than enough room to wrestle with large-scale projects such as quilts and throws. It proved itself to be a fantastic machine, especially for those who are a little more tech-savvy.
For those of you wishing to focus on making your own clothes, adding an overlocker to your sewing arsenal can be a great way to hack your makes and get really professional results, every time. This clever machine cuts and encloses your seams with a loop stitch, giving the same high-quality finish as shop-bought garments. Overlockers might seem scary, but with beginner’s models such as the Janome 6234XL, the concept doesn’t feel too daunting, even for those who have never used one before.
This model arrived pre-threaded (a real time saver when you’re dealing with up to four bobbins at a time) and includes a free DVD to guide users on their way. Once you’re up and running the operation is smooth and easy to follow, with handy colour-coding making everything easy to keep track of. As an overlocker, the 6234XL doesn’t offer the same range of functions as some of the other models included in this list, but it’s certainly one to consider for those with a passion for fashion.
John Lewis’ collection of JL111 beginner sewing machines have long been considered a favourite amongst casual stitchers, and with a new range of colours and prints available to choose from, we couldn’t miss it from the list. At just £145, the retro-inspired machine is ideal for hobby sewing, plus you get the added bonus of a free two-year guarantee should anything go awry.
With just 14 stitches to choose from and a system of wheels and dials for making your selections, it isn’t the most high-tech machine on our list, but it’s always a pleasure to use and feels like a sturdy piece of kit you can really rely upon. We find it works best with light and medium-weight fabrics so is perfect for fixing, mending, and making simple projects with easy, straightforward seams.
Brother’s innov-is NV1800Q is another machine that packs a huge amount of functions, features, gadgets and gizmos into one big high-tech package. Considering how much this machine has to offer, we were thoroughly impressed at how intuitive and easy-to-use it was from the off, with a large LCD screen, touch keypad selection and clear, illustrated instructions included in the box.
As with the F420 (£699, Amazon.co.uk), this model allows users to create their own designs via the my custom stitch software. It also features an array of other functions that make it stand out in other areas such as a handy side cutter (perfect for trimming seams), several built-in fonts (great for embroidery) and a sidefeed mechanism, which allows for stitching in all four directions. If you’re looking for a sewing machine that hits all the bases and you have a little more to spend, you won’t be disappointed with this clever model.
If you know you’re really going to be putting your machine through the wringer, you’ll need to choose a model you can rely on – a true workhorse that won’t break down, snarl-up, or otherwise give up the ghost mid-project. The Singer 4423 is designed to roll with the punches, with a heavy-duty metal interior frame, a stainless steel bedplate, an extra-high sewing speed of 1,100 stitches per minute, and an impressive motor that can power through anything you throw at it.
During our trials, the machine sailed through everything we created with ease and speed, from lightweight silks to heavy denim. Perhaps the most impressive was how well it handled a thick leather purse project, stitching through it without any issues at all. For those who feel a little more adventurous, the 4423 also includes a range of add-on accessories in the box as standard, including a selection of different presser feet, tools, and a handy quilting guide.
The Bernette B79 is a two-in-one machine, taking the most popular elements of the brand’s B77 sewing model and combining them with the embroidery perks of the B70 deco. The result is this clever, one-stop-shop device that brings the best of both worlds together. As soon as we turned this machine on, we fell in love – tutorials for both sewing and embroidering are pre-loaded and displayed via the large LCD display, which is a real bonus for beginners. We were also offered stitch suggestions from the clever creative consultant software, which assesses your make and gives you tips and tricks for getting the best results before you begin.
There’s an array of sewing stitches and buttonholes to choose from, alongside hundreds of pre-loaded embroidery motifs and seven alphabets. Extra crafty folk can even upload their own embroidery designs via USB, elevating the creative possibilities of this machine to another level. We spent days experimenting with this model and never ran out of things to try – it’ll definitely be on our wishlist for a while to come.
Choosing a sewing machine can feel like a big deal – not only is it often a large financial commitment, but it’s a tool that you’ll (hopefully) use over and over again for years to come, so picking one that gels well with your personal sewing style is vital for getting great results and a smooth stitching experience.
Before you choose your dream machine, have a think about the sort of projects you’re most likely to make. Do you want to create your own garments, or is quilting more your thing? Perhaps you want to dabble in embroidery? Whatever it is, look for machines that specialise in your favourite sewing styles to really make the most of their functions and features.
Don’t feel that you need to choose a machine at the absolute top of your price bracket, or the one with the most bells and whistles – sometimes keeping it simple is better, and if you’re only planning to use a handful of basic stitches, you might not need to invest in that top-of-the-range showstopper. We’ve included a variety of different machines below, to give you a good idea of the sorts of specialisations you can look out for.
All of the machines included in our round-up are suitable for beginners and can be used from the comfort of your own home. If you’re short on storage space, you might want to pass on the chunkier machines and opt for a more compact design.
Or perhaps you don’t plan on storing it away at all and want a sewing machine that’s also an eye-catching piece to keep on display, in which case the retro design of the John Lewis machine might be right up your alley.
The short answer is yes, it can handle basically any type of material. We’ve tested the Singer heavy duty machine in this round-up, which held up perfectly fine with any material we tried it on – from lightweight silks to heavy denims and even leather.
Overall, our pick of the bunch was Juki’s HZL-DX7. It felt easy to use and tackled a wide range of makes, with intuitive features that took the stress out of sewing. If you’re just starting out on your crafting journey we’d recommend choosing a simple, reliable model that won’t dazzle you with too many functions – which is why, at less than £250 each, the Brother SH40 and Singer 2250 tradition are our picks at the lower end. If you want to branch out into embroidery, the B79 is our top choice, though Brother’s innov-is NV2700 offers all that and more, if you’ve got wiggle room in your budget.
