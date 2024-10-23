Whether you’re a seasoned stitcher or a brand-new beginner, finding the ideal sewing machine for you can sometimes feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. With so many models on the market, each boasting different features and price points, how do you know which one is the right fit?

Before we dive into the reviews, let’s take a moment to think about what separates a great sewing machine from a mediocre one. For starters, ease of use is critical – especially for beginners. A machine with intuitive controls, clear instructions, and an easy setup can make all the difference when tackling the basics. Look for handy features like a start/stop button, automatic needle threading, and a one-touch thread cutter. Some high-end machines also feature a full-colour LCD screen and come pre-loaded with video tutorials that you can follow as you sew.

For more advanced users, having access to a variety of built-in stitches, embroidery capabilities, and quilting features can elevate a machine from basic to brilliant. And don’t forget about durability – a sturdy machine with high-quality components will stand the test of time. That isn’t to say that all budget-friendly models will inevitably fall apart – but purchasing a machine from an established, known brand is a good way to ensure you’re getting a prime product. If in doubt, visit the Sewing Machine Trade Association to find the best independent dealers in your area.

Finally, think about what you plan to sew. Heavy fabrics such as denim or leather require a machine with a powerful motor, while delicate fabrics like silk or chiffon might benefit from finer details, such as being able to switch your needle plate to a single hole. If you’re going to be making a lot of large-scale patchwork, a machine that features a longer arm and a variety of quilting stitches might be top of your list. Knowing your own sewing style can guide you towards the right machine, ensuring you’ll get the most out of your new investment.

Never fear – our reviewers are here. Our tester has taken a look at the current sewing machine market and picked ten of the top contenders, then put them through their paces to help you make an informed choice. Whether you’re an embroidery expert or completely new to crafting, we’ve got a recommendation for you.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our tester put each of these sewing machines through their paces to find the very best ( The Independent )

We wanted to make sure these machines could withstand any type of project, so we trialled each one for several hours of making across a wide variety of different fabrics, projects, and ideas. Some of the models offered enhanced functionality, giving us the chance to try out embroidery and quilting – we did this where possible, though not all the machines on our list offered these functions.

We also made sure to pick machines at a wide variety of price points – though we didn’t venture into the really high end of the scale, as these models tend to be for industrial use, or for experts who have already been sewing and using machines for a long time already.

Why trust us

Sophie Tenant is a keen crafter and is a dab hand at everything from knitting to woodwork. But she is of course an avid sewist having made intricate pieces (including aprons and playpens), embroidered and quilted. She has spent years researching and (crucially) using sewing machines and now has a great grasp on the different models she’d recommend you use depending on your skill level, projects and more.

The best sewing machines for 2024 are: