11 best clothes steamers for banishing creases with ease

Steam through the ironing pile, with these handy appliances
Hate ironing? You’re not alone. We’d argue most people find the chore monotonous, time-consuming and, ultimately, boring – but that’s where the best clothes steamers come in.
Replacing your traditional iron and hefty board, these nifty gadgets will ensure your clothes are crease-free, in half the time and half the hassle.
Packing plenty of benefits into their compact handheld designs, the appliances use steam output to bust wrinkles, remove unpleasant odours and alleviate allergens. Not only are they space-saving, steamers typically come with a much lower price tag, compared with some irons.
Leaving your wardrobe looking box-fresh, steamers offer an ideal cleaning service at home. Tackling everything from denim and satin to cotton and cord, you can steam a wide range of garments in a single session, thanks to the ability to quickly change temperature, steam output and refill the water tank.
Plus, if you’re wary of leaving traditional methods behind entirely, many hybrid steamers enable you to place your clothes on a flat surface to iron out more stubborn creases. Better still, newer appliances are no longer limited to use on clothes alone, with steamers being a great way to keep home furnishings bacteria-free, too.
When shopping for a steamer, there are a few things to consider. Do you want one that’s easily portable for frequent travel? If so, look to compact, handheld gadgets with a heat-up time of no more than 30 seconds. If you’re after a more industrial appliance to help you tackle big loads, you’ll want a heavy-duty model that can steam for up to 60 minutes.
In our hunt for the best steamers, we considered their effectiveness, efficiency and, of course, the end results. Assessing how well these gadgets banished creases while freshening up our clothes and removing bad odours, we narrowed it down to our pick of the best. Whether you want a fashion-cupboard-worthy steamer or a budget buy that still gets the job done, consider your search over.
Daisy Lester is the senior shopping writer at The Independent. She specialises in reviewing fashion and relies on clothes steamers to keep her garments looking fresh. When it comes to testing steamers, she knows the brands to turn to for efficacious models and durable designs, while still keeping budget and value for money in mind.
This two-in-one genie clothes steamer is ideal for traditionalists, as it doubles up as a standard iron for smoothing garments with tougher creases on a flat surface. With its 150ml water capacity, it lasted well during steaming sessions, and its impressive power output meant each section could be smoothed in just one or two rounds.
We particularly loved the steam-trigger function, which releases an extra-powerful jet of steam to smooth stubborn creases. Heating up in 60 seconds, it made light work of shirts, creased trousers and furnishing surfaces, in the flat iron mode.
This affordably priced steamer has a sizeable 300ml tank, which can be easily detached for refilling. We were impressed by how quickly the device was ready for use (in less than a minute), with the continuous steam action making light work of our creased clothes. The ceramic-coated plate was gentle enough on satin-finish dresses, while the brush attachment helped with removing lint from thicker fabrics, such as our curtains.
The lightweight design fits easily into a large bag or suitcase (we took it away on a trip with us ahead of dressing up for dinner). However, in an ideal world, the cord would be slightly longer for greater stretch across a room. Suitable for both flat ironing and removing creases on clothes that are hanging up, the steamer has quickly become our morning go-to. We also found the appliance useful for quickly smartening up the kids’ school uniforms.
Not only does this steamer look stylish, but the Stockholm-based brand’s appliance is also impressively effective. The steamer-iron hybrid allows for extra versatility, while the hot steam helps reduce bad smells and kills bacteria. A breeze to use, simply fill up the 90ml water tank, switch on and wait 30 seconds for the steamer to heat up (the steaming button light will stop flashing when it’s ready to go).
To steam, press it onto the fabric and smooth it downwards. Evening out creases on cotton, linen, denim and cord, it made light work of wrinkles and our hands were protected from any heat with the accompanying glove. If it weren’t for the premium price, Steamery’s design would have taken our top spot.
One of the most easy-to-use steamers we tried – and at a very affordable price point – Philips’s versatile model can be used either vertically or horizontally. Heating up fast and smoothing creases just as quickly, thanks to the continuous steam, it ironed out fabrics such as cord, linen, denim and cotton. Coming in a heat-resistant bag and complete with a brush cleaning accessory, the lightweight, ergonomic design is nice to hold, too.
Our only gripe was the 70ml water tank, which required more regular refilling compared with some other steamers we tried. But the sleek design and rapid effectiveness make up for this minor inconvenience.
A compact option for packing (relatively) light when heading on weekends away, this steamer packs plenty of oomph, with 1,400W of power. We liked that the water tank could be filled with a tiny jug, which we found to be a nice, ergonomic novelty.
The steamer heats up in about 40 seconds, which is pretty speedy, and, once ready, its 830g weight and slim handle make it a doddle to use. Measuring in at a whopping 3m, the exceedingly long power cable is bound to come in handy, too.
Releasing the wrinkles in our very crumpled cotton and elastane-blend shirt before smoothing our satin viscose-blend dress, this steamer performs best when working close to the fabric you’re working with – of course, only when the materials are suitable for this kind of close proximity steaming.
It comes with just one attachment, which is the fabric brush. For our peace of mind, we would have liked a steam cover and auto shut-off but we did find our clothes remained splatter and drip-free regardless.
Used in many charity shops across the country, as well as for London Fashion Week, in theatres and, of course, homes, Propress is one of the best steamer brands in the business, with more than 40 years of experience. We found its mini handheld steamer heated up impressively fast, which is perfect for someone who hates ironing (and is always running late).
There are three colour options: a pretty blue hue, a grey and a powder pink; and there’s the option of a “big belly” tank for an extra £20, which allows for up to 13 minutes of steaming, thanks to its 230ml capacity.
The continuous steaming option means you can easily steam from the inside of the garment without having to hold down a button at the same time. The heat-proof glove is also a handy addition while using this function.
This sleek steamer from Tefal does what it says on the tin, and does it markedly well. It’s designed to be robust and planted firmly on a surface, so as not to topple over, and we appreciated the wide-set base and noted how smoothly the water tank slotted in and out of place. Setting this up is an intuitive process – you’ll need to wait just 45 seconds and then it’s ready to use. Once the light stops flashing, you’re all set.
Noting the wide head and the steamer’s ergonomic handle, we were impressed with how effectively (and speedily) this smoothed even fairly deep creases in our cotton skirt, before loosening and smoothing the wrinkles in our crumpled polyester shirt.
As for attachments, it comes with a fabric brush and steam cover, to block the odd spitting. It doesn’t come with any bells or whistles in the sense of different settings, but if you just want a straightforward model that works well, this will be safe on every kind of fabric.
This Tefal clothes steamer is seriously impressive. Heating up in just 15 seconds, it tackles every material with ease. Lightweight and slim, it comes with a case for travel, too. Unlike other steamers, it boasts an upright design that helps with precision (you can also use it horizontally), and we found the steamer made light work of a panelled linen top and was just as good at smoothing the collar of a blazer.
The best feature is the reversible pad system, with the velvet side steaming and smoothing garments delicately and the lint removal side removing hair and other materials from your clothes. It works really fast, with a linen dress decreased and looking brand new in less than three minutes. Our only gripe is the tiny tank size, as it needs topping up quite regularly.
If you’re looking for a fashion-cupboard-worthy steamer that can tackle big loads in one continuous session, Fridja’s vertical clothes steamer is your solution. Still relatively affordable at less than £100, the upright model boasts a very generous 2.2l tank and powerful wattage for rapid steaming. After filling up the tank and switching the dial, it takes around 35 seconds to heat up. Producing a thick steam that can last up to 65 minutes, it made quick work of removing creases and wrinkles in our garments.
We loved the addition of a coat hanger that pegs onto the vertical design, allowing you to steam with more efficiency, while the steamer itself worked very well on a range of fabrics, from cotton to satin. Perfect for large households, big wardrobes or even commercial enterprises, Fridja’s steamer is an impressive upright option.
A nifty portable steamer for freshening up clothes wherever you are, Philips’s 3000 series handheld device is nice and compact, complete with a travel case. It’s a breeze to use, too – simply fill up the water tank, switch it on (it works via being plugged into the mains) and wait for it to heat up (around 30 seconds). With its 120ml tank, it’s not got the biggest reservoir, but it still has more capacity than some other options.
While it can tackle all materials well, it’s best used as a rapid decreaser on T-shirts and lightweight linen and cotton pieces. Tackling suit trousers and crisp shirts was a little trickier but it got there in the end. A great entry-level steamer, it’s a quick fix for making clothes look fresh and clean. We love the sleek pastel blue design, too.
Cadrim’s clothes steamer boasts one of the largest water tank sizes we tested – 280ml – making it a great choice for larger laundry loads. Despite its plastic-like look, it’s surprisingly sturdy and comfortable to hold in hand. The model is complete with handy attachments, including a small jug to fill up the water tank, and a lint brush head for removing hair, dust and fur, and a brush head. This last attachment is hugely effective for removing wrinkles and quickly freshening up clothes – we used it on a cotton midi skirt that looked box-fresh again within just two minutes.
The steamer heats up within 20 seconds and lasts for around nine minutes, tackling denim, shirts and cotton pieces with ease. Despite the large water tank, it’s lightweight and portable enough to take with you travelling. The pastel pink finish sets it apart from more utilitarian-style steamers, too.
Typically, garment steamers come in two types: upright and handheld. While both designs are able to tackle creases effectively, there are a few key differences between them:
Absolutely, and our round-up can certainly attest to their abilities. However, it’s important to be aware that not all steamers are cut out for the same types of job, so make sure you buy the right one for your needs. For example, look for one with a large water tank if you’ve often got a big pile of clothes to get through, or one with a range of steam settings if you need to tackle lots of different types of fabric.
Whether or not to use an iron or a clothes steamer will depend on the de-creasing job you have before you. While irons use moisture, heat, steam and pressure to smooth and flatten fabrics as you press against an ironing board, steamers pump out soft billows of steam that pass through materials, making them better suited for garments made from delicate fibres or those decorated with lots of detail, such as sequins and beads.
While some steamers are suitable for use on all fabrics, others shouldn’t be used on extremely delicate materials, so it’s always best to check with the manufacturer before you get started. According to clothes steamer brand Fridja, these gadgets are typically very versatile and capable of removing creases on a wide range of fabrics, including natural fibres such as linen, silk, cotton and even wool. If you’re still unsure, the brand recommends using a delicate fabric guard to help prevent damage. Meanwhile, synthetic materials such as polyester, nylon and acrylic are typically very easy to steam using all clothes steamers.
With its versatile design, traditional iron function, generous running time and ergonomically sleek feel, Russell Hobbs’s genie is a do-it-all option for steaming through your ironing pile. For its surprisingly stylish look and impressive crease-free results, Steamery’s cirrus 3 iron deserves a special shout-out, while the Swan model is perfect if you’re on a tighter budget.
