11 best clothes steamers for banishing creases with ease

Hate ironing? You’re not alone. We’d argue most people find the chore monotonous, time-consuming and, ultimately, boring – but that’s where the best clothes steamers come in.

Replacing your traditional iron and hefty board, these nifty gadgets will ensure your clothes are crease-free, in half the time and half the hassle.

Packing plenty of benefits into their compact handheld designs, the appliances use steam output to bust wrinkles, remove unpleasant odours and alleviate allergens. Not only are they space-saving, steamers typically come with a much lower price tag, compared with some irons.

Leaving your wardrobe looking box-fresh, steamers offer an ideal cleaning service at home. Tackling everything from denim and satin to cotton and cord, you can steam a wide range of garments in a single session, thanks to the ability to quickly change temperature, steam output and refill the water tank.

Plus, if you’re wary of leaving traditional methods behind entirely, many hybrid steamers enable you to place your clothes on a flat surface to iron out more stubborn creases. Better still, newer appliances are no longer limited to use on clothes alone, with steamers being a great way to keep home furnishings bacteria-free, too.

When shopping for a steamer, there are a few things to consider. Do you want one that’s easily portable for frequent travel? If so, look to compact, handheld gadgets with a heat-up time of no more than 30 seconds. If you’re after a more industrial appliance to help you tackle big loads, you’ll want a heavy-duty model that can steam for up to 60 minutes.

How we tested

open image in gallery We tested the steamers on everything from linen dresses to suit trousers ( Daisy Lester )

In our hunt for the best steamers, we considered their effectiveness, efficiency and, of course, the end results. Assessing how well these gadgets banished creases while freshening up our clothes and removing bad odours, we narrowed it down to our pick of the best. Whether you want a fashion-cupboard-worthy steamer or a budget buy that still gets the job done, consider your search over.

Daisy Lester is the senior shopping writer at The Independent. She specialises in reviewing fashion and relies on clothes steamers to keep her garments looking fresh. When it comes to testing steamers, she knows the brands to turn to for efficacious models and durable designs, while still keeping budget and value for money in mind.

The best clothes steamers for 2025 are: