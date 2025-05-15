While giving your floors a good scrub can be a tedious task, the best mops can help make the chore more efficient. They can even make it satisfying.

Whether you need a mop to help tackle spills and accidents or one that can help keep your wooden floors in tip-top condition, the right mop can make all the difference.

Mops have evolved over the years. Gone are the traditional string-like heads with cumbersome steel buckets, as modern mops include plenty of innovative materials and ergonomic designs that are suitable for all users. Microfibre mops are great for trapping dirt and absorbing liquids, while sponge mops are great for quickly soaking up spills, and strong mops tend to lend themselves to heavier-duty cleaning.

There are also different features to look out for, such as whether the mop has a wringing mechanism or if it’s a spray mop, which is more convenient if you want to clean quickly.

Trying to find the best mop for you depends on several factors, but the type of floors you have plays a part. If you have a hardwood floor, you may want to look at microfibre mops or steam mops, as these clean the floors with little moisture, which can damage the finish and make the wood bulge. Tiled and vinyl floors can handle wet mopping, so a traditional string mop and bucket will work well.

So, with all this in mind, we tested up the best mops on the market to help you decide which one deserves a spot in your cleaning cupboard.

How we tested

We took each of the mops for a spin on a range of flooring types ( Rachael Penn )

We rigorously tested each mop across a variety of floor types, including hardwood, tile and vinyl. Our comprehensive testing process included everyday cleaning as well as tackling muddy pawprints, spills and more, to see how well the mops performed with different tasks. We didn’t just look at how well the mops cleaned the floors, but also how well they handled, how easy they were to keep clean, whether they had removable pads and how easy they were to store.

Rachael Penn is a journalist who specialises in lifestyle and tech. She has been writing product reviews for IndyBest since 2021, covering a whole range of home appliances, from the best pet vacuum cleaners to top-notch dehumidifiers. For each review, Rachael prioritises quality, high performance and, of course, affordability, and her round-up of tried-and-tested floor mops is no exception.

The best floor mops for 2024 are: