Glide through the housework with these steam, spray, and bucket mops
While giving your floors a good scrub can be a tedious task, the best mops can help make the chore more efficient. They can even make it satisfying.
Whether you need a mop to help tackle spills and accidents or one that can help keep your wooden floors in tip-top condition, the right mop can make all the difference.
Mops have evolved over the years. Gone are the traditional string-like heads with cumbersome steel buckets, as modern mops include plenty of innovative materials and ergonomic designs that are suitable for all users. Microfibre mops are great for trapping dirt and absorbing liquids, while sponge mops are great for quickly soaking up spills, and strong mops tend to lend themselves to heavier-duty cleaning.
There are also different features to look out for, such as whether the mop has a wringing mechanism or if it’s a spray mop, which is more convenient if you want to clean quickly.
Trying to find the best mop for you depends on several factors, but the type of floors you have plays a part. If you have a hardwood floor, you may want to look at microfibre mops or steam mops, as these clean the floors with little moisture, which can damage the finish and make the wood bulge. Tiled and vinyl floors can handle wet mopping, so a traditional string mop and bucket will work well.
So, with all this in mind, we tested up the best mops on the market to help you decide which one deserves a spot in your cleaning cupboard.
We rigorously tested each mop across a variety of floor types, including hardwood, tile and vinyl. Our comprehensive testing process included everyday cleaning as well as tackling muddy pawprints, spills and more, to see how well the mops performed with different tasks. We didn’t just look at how well the mops cleaned the floors, but also how well they handled, how easy they were to keep clean, whether they had removable pads and how easy they were to store.
Rachael Penn is a journalist who specialises in lifestyle and tech. She has been writing product reviews for IndyBest since 2021, covering a whole range of home appliances, from the best pet vacuum cleaners to top-notch dehumidifiers. For each review, Rachael prioritises quality, high performance and, of course, affordability, and her round-up of tried-and-tested floor mops is no exception.
Suitable for all types of flooring, the Vileda turbo smart spin mop is super easy to use. It’s lightweight, making it ideal for taking up and down stairs, although, the bucket is a bit bulkier than average thanks to the built-in pedal.
However, it’s that pedal that makes this floor mop special, as it operates the turbo wringer. Once you’ve dunked your mop into the water, place the mophead into the wringer, then pump the pedal a few times to get rid of any excess water. This leaves the right amount of water on the mop to clean the floors without leaving them soaking wet. The mop did a good job of lifting all the dirt on just one pass, too.
The microfibre head can remove more than 99 per cent of bacteria just by using water, which is great if you’re not a fan of using harsh chemical cleaners. The head can also be removed and machine washed, so it keeps its hygienic freshness for longer, although Vileda suggests changing the head every six months for greater cleaning power.
Suitable for all types of flooring, this model has earned its place as our favourite floor mop overall.
This spray mop is a lifesaver if you don’t want to faff around with buckets of water. The mop can be used dry, too – it does a great job of mopping up spills and getting rid of dust or pet dander. However, the 300ml water tank wasn’t quite enough to clean more than two rooms, especially when we wanted to give the floors a good scrub.
This mop is lightweight, easy to move around, and the swivel head means you can get under furniture and into corners. One thing to note is that the bottle does need to be removed when it’s not in use, otherwise you may find it starts to leak a little. This mop did a great job of cutting through tough stains and is a good replacement for a traditional mop.
Best suited for hard floors like wood and tiles, this steam mop scrubs as it glides. This is great if you want to get rid of stubborn dirt in high-traffic areas such as the kitchen or hallway. Two rotating discs combine with steam to give a thorough clean. The water tank is placed at the front of the mop and flips open, making it easy to fill. There’s also a small window, so you can see how much water has been used and whether you need to refill.
This mop gets up to temperature within 30 seconds or so, and we found it lasts about 15 minutes on just one tank of water. There are two settings: normal clean and light clean, with the latter working well if you just want to freshen up your floors.
The mop comes with a set of spare pads, so you’ll still be able to use your mop if the other pads are in your washing machine. The cord is also extra long – we managed to reach three rooms without having to unplug it.
This steam mop did a really good job of getting the floor clean after one pass, but bear in mind the circular pads don’t do so well at getting right into the corners of a room. It’s also the most expensive mop in this list.
If you’ve ever thought dipping your mop into a bucket means you’re just reusing dirty water and spreading germs, you’ll love this Minky mop. It features a dual cavity bucket that separates clean and dirty water, so you know you won’t just be spreading dirt around. It has a powerful 360-degree spin, rinse and wringing system, so your floor won’t end up sopping wet, which is particularly key when mopping laminate.
The mop head is made with microfiber, which does a good job of trapping dirt and giving the floor a good clean. It also handled well when dealing with heavy stains, as well as spills and accidents. When you’re done, you can simply remove the head and pop it in the washing machine. One downside is that this mop struggles to get right into the corners, but the mop is suitable for all flooring types.
This is a fantastic choice for anyone who wants to tackle multiple jobs around the house. The steam mop has 12 different functions, so when you’re done with the floors, you can also use it to clean your carpets, upholstery, windows and kitchen. The steam also means you can kill bacteria without using detergent, making it a great choice for anyone who has children or pets running around.
Although it’s not the best choice for mopping up liquids, it will get your floors super clean, and the head is shaped so that it can get into those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies. This mop did a really good job of getting rid of stubborn stains but, although it’s suitable for a wide range of flooring (including tiles, vinyl and hardwood floors), we would avoid using it on laminate, as the moisture and heat levels could cause damage to the flooring.
We also used this mop to steam clean our sofa, windows and kitchen. It did a great job of lifting a wine stain from our sofa without getting it too wet. In the kitchen, our hob area had become a refuge for crumbs and worked-in dirt, but this mop’s nozzle attachment did a great job of pushing out any grime, then cleaning the area. Tackling the windows was a little trickier because the body of the mop is a little unwieldy, and the 280ml water tank is one of the smallest we tested. Apart from that, I think this mop is well worth considering, with similar performance to the Shark mop despite coming in at only a third of the price.
Offering a quick and easy way to clean hard floors, this mop enables you to get rid of the messy mop bucket, instead of using a spray action that squirts the cleaner as you glide the microfibre head across surfaces. The head is wide, so you get good coverage, and the spray covers quite a large area, too, so you won’t find yourself constantly pulling the trigger to release more liquid. However, this mop has the smallest liquid capacity of any we tested, coming in at 250ml.
This is a great choice if you don’t want your floors to stay wet for ages, as the microfibre head does a great job of picking up dirt and absorbing any excess water as it goes. We found this mop did a superb job of picking up dirt and grime from the very first pass. The head also folds upwards, for easy storage, and the microfibre pad can be machine-washed when you’re done cleaning. The only issue is that the bottle can be a little tricky to attach.
Ideal for hard flooring, the Bona wood floor spray mop has a long, wide mop pad, which means you can cover a lot of ground quickly. It even comes with a reusable cleaning spray designed specifically for hardwood.
This spray mop feels like a premium product, too – it’s solid and slightly heavy, especially when the bottle is attached. That sounds like a drawback, but I actually found it useful, as the extra weight helps you get purchase on a slippery floor and ensures even coverage.
The mop put a beautiful shine on our hardwood floor, but it took a couple of passes to get all the floor surfaces clean. The rectangle head also did a good job of getting right into the corners and up against the skirting board, so you get a good all-around clean.
The microfibre pad can be removed and machine washed, but it’s worth keeping in mind there’s only one in the box, as you’ll need to wash it after each clean. However, this mop has a small liquid capacity of just 250ml.
This is one of the best spray mops we’ve tested. You simply add your cleaning solution to the bottle at the front, and you’re ready to go. It has a soft grip handle, and the trigger is easy to operate, which is ideal if you have a fine motor disability like arthritis.
It’s perfect for all surfaces, including hardwood. If your floors are particularly grimy, there is a pedal that will release a small, triangular scrubber for spot cleaning. When you’re ready to get back to covering the whole area, the microfibre pad just slots back on. The pads are also machine-washable, so you won’t have to worry about harbouring dirt and germs after cleaning your floors. Our one gripe is that the floor head is quite small, so it takes longer to clean than other options.
This mop means you don’t need to struggle with a bucket. It has a handy bottle on the front, so you can apply as much water and detergent as you need to clean your floors. The mop head is made using microfiber strands and rotates while you’re using it, to get into hard-to-reach places. We found it picks up a lot of dirt, but the mop head is very soft, so if you’ve got a stubborn stain, it can be difficult to scrub the area.
The mop is easy to use, but it’s fiddly to add and remove the mop head. This is far from ideal, especially when the mop is covered in dirt. If you struggle with mobility or grip, a mop with a Velcro fixing like the Beldray antibac mop is probably a better option.
This ergonomic mop is easy to grip and wring out, so it’s a good option for those with limited mobility. To wring it out, you just have to pull the lever and you’re left with a pad that’s wet enough to clean but won’t leave your floors soaking. The mop doesn’t come with a bucket, though, so you will need to buy one separately.
During testing, this mop worked particularly well when it came to cleaning tiled floors, as the sponge and microfiber head cleans the grout that most traditional mops miss. Because you can squeeze out excess water from the mop, the floors dry quickly, too. The mop has a kick stand built in, so it can air dry before you use it again, and it’s small enough to be easy to store.
The cleaning products to use depend on your floor type and how dirty it is. Mild washing-up liquid will, for the most part, be perfectly fine when it comes to everyday cleaning, but make sure to use a fairly small amount to avoid leaving any sticky residue on the surface once it dries. There are also specially formulated cleaning products, though you’ll want to make sure these are suited to your floor – what will work well with tile flooring may not be best suited for wooden or unsealed floors.
Flat mops – a great choice for everyday cleaning, flat mops tend to work well when it comes to cleaning into corners thanks to their squared-off shape.
Sponge mops – these offer an absorbent material for soaking up spills. They won’t soak up so much water that they become cumbersome to move around, either. They may also boast a rougher surface, which can lend them to removing stubborn dirt.
Electric mops – consider these mops if you need speed and ease. They buff and scrub the floor for you, saving hours of work.
While cleaning your mop head after each time you use it will help keep bacteria at bay, it’s best to change the mop head entirely every two months or before you reach around 30 washes – though, you may want to swap it sooner, once it starts to look dirty.
We’ve awarded the Vileda turbo smart spin mop our top spot, as the mop is light and easy to handle yet tough on dirt. We were super impressed by the Minky opti-clean spin mop, too, not just because the mop head can tackle everything from spills to tough stains, but because the bucket separates clean and dirty water, ensuring a more hygienic clean.
Meanwhile, if you are on a budget and you want to ditch the bucket, the Beldray antibac mop is a good choice for to giving floors a deep clean.
