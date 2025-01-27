If you want to clean deeper around taps, hobs and along grout lines, without expending any extra energy, the best electric cleaning brushes could change the way you do your chores.

The beauty of an electric cleaning brush is that it can remove a huge amount of dirt, while you barely have to lift a finger. If you think that sounds good, you’re not alone – the SonicScrubber electric cleaning brush has gone viral on TikTok, reaching more than 35 million views.

If you’ve ever fallen down a #CleanTok hole or watched a few cleaning videos on TikTok, you might have seen electric cleaning brushes being used to clean a variety of items, from bathroom tiles and sinks to toasters and even trainers.

Push a button and the brush oscillates several times a minute, similar to an electric toothbrush, to dislodge dirt you might not have been able to shift with elbow grease alone.

Some electric cleaning brushes have extendable handles, so you can use them to reach tricky spots, while others are more compact and therefore easier to store. Prices start at around £10 and range to upwards of £60, but how much should you pay and which model will really make a difference to your cleaning routine? We’ve put several designs to the test, to bring you our pick of the best electric cleaning brushes to add to your cupboard.

How we tested

open image in gallery The brushes were put to work in our tester’s bathroom ( Zoe Griffin/The Independent )

We tested each brush for a minimum of two weeks, using each model on a variety of surfaces, including tiled walls, bathroom fixtures, kitchen countertops and grouting. For consistency, we used the same cleaning products, so we knew it was the brush making the difference and not our sprays and liquids. To measure durability, we ran each brush for extended cleaning sessions, checking for battery life and power as well as comfort levels in our hands. Noise levels were noted during operation, and attachments were tested for effectiveness across surfaces. This helped us work out which devices could clean the most areas in our home and which offered the best value for money.

Why you can trust us

The Independent’s round-ups feature only products that have been tried and tested by the team. For this review, veteran IndyBest reviewer Zoe Griffin has tested electric cleaning brushes in her own bathroom, using them as you would, over a prolonged period. Well-versed in assessing home appliances and cleaning products, Zoe has written about everything from electric heaters to cordless vacuum cleaners and has had a wealth of testing experience to draw on while assessing the products she reviews.

The best electric cleaning brushes for 2025 are: