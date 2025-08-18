It doesn’t really matter whether you’re a baking novice or pâtissier extraordinaire worthy of the Bake Off hall of fame – a good-quality stand mixer is an absolute kitchen essential.

It’s not about having all the bells and whistles necessarily. Even the most basic, affordable stand mixers save you time, effort and often washing up in the kitchen. They take the chore out of baking by ensuring egg whites are swiftly and effortlessly whipped into glossy peaks; dough is kneaded to perfection; butter is beaten until smooth and creamy. Think of them as a handy assistant – or, if you prefer, the kitchen workhorse.

Depending on your budget, it’s possible to find a good simple mixer for less than £75. Or you could drop as much as £750 for a professional-standard one that is designed to last a lifetime and multi-task in the kitchen, not only with baking but other cookery tasks too. While it’s possible to find quality at both ends of the scale, there is some rationale to the differences in pricing. Inexpensive stand mixers are typically designed for light use, while those at the higher end have powerful motors, ultra-stable frames for heavy-duty dough processing and techy features for ultra-precise pastry making. So, you’ll want to consider how frequently you bake and what you like to make when choosing the best stand mixer for your needs.

Lifestyle writer Alicia and I have spent several months testing stand mixers. We’ve made many a lemon drizzle, swiss meringue frosting and fluffy loaf to find the best gadgets that won’t leave you with a soggy bottom. Whatever your priorities, the tried-and-tested mixers below are good buys that deliver efficiency and value for money.

How we tested

We put each stand mixer through its paces with a bunch of baking tasks, from whisking to beating ( Sarah Jones )

All our best stand mixers were put through the same three tests. We whipped egg whites to soft peaks, creamed cold butter with sugar until smooth, and made a basic bread dough with flour and water. If there were additional key features included with the mixer – say, the ability to melt chocolate – we tested those too. Each mixer was rated on the following criteria:

Mixing ability: From whipping egg whites to kneading dense bread dough, we evaluated how evenly and thoroughly each mixer combined ingredients, noting any unmixed pockets or overworked areas. Machines were tested with light, medium, and heavy mixtures to assess power consistency and efficiency. This ensured that only models capable of delivering smooth, uniform results across various recipes made our top picks.

From whipping egg whites to kneading dense bread dough, we evaluated how evenly and thoroughly each mixer combined ingredients, noting any unmixed pockets or overworked areas. Machines were tested with light, medium, and heavy mixtures to assess power consistency and efficiency. This ensured that only models capable of delivering smooth, uniform results across various recipes made our top picks. Ease of care: We looked at how easily each model could be wiped down after use, whether the mixing bowl and attachments were dishwasher-safe, and how prone the machine was to trapping food in hard-to-reach areas.

We looked at how easily each model could be wiped down after use, whether the mixing bowl and attachments were dishwasher-safe, and how prone the machine was to trapping food in hard-to-reach areas. Durability: This was carefully assessed to ensure each stand mixer could withstand regular use over time without compromising performance. We examined the build quality of each model, focusing on the sturdiness of materials, stability during operation, and the longevity of key components.

This was carefully assessed to ensure each stand mixer could withstand regular use over time without compromising performance. We examined the build quality of each model, focusing on the sturdiness of materials, stability during operation, and the longevity of key components. Design: Style was considered not just for aesthetics, but also for how well each stand mixer would integrate into a variety of kitchen spaces. We evaluated the visual appeal, colour options, and overall footprint of each model, as well as how intuitive and user-friendly the controls were. A well-designed mixer should be both attractive on the counter and practical in use, with thoughtful details like tilt-head mechanisms, clear speed markings, and smart attachment storage.

Style was considered not just for aesthetics, but also for how well each stand mixer would integrate into a variety of kitchen spaces. We evaluated the visual appeal, colour options, and overall footprint of each model, as well as how intuitive and user-friendly the controls were. A well-designed mixer should be both attractive on the counter and practical in use, with thoughtful details like tilt-head mechanisms, clear speed markings, and smart attachment storage. Price: We wanted to ensure each stand mixer offered a fair return on investment. We compared performance, build quality, features, and included accessories relative to the cost of each model. Our goal was to highlight mixers that offer the best balance of quality and affordability for different types of users.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Alicia Miller is an award-winning travel and food writer who has tested everything from the best ice makers to the best non-stick pan sets for IndyBest. In her reviews, Alicia shares her honest opinions and will only recommend products she believes are worth your money. Sarah Jones is the assistant IndyBest editor and also a keen baker who enjoys creating a wide variety of sweet and savoury dishes in her home kitchen. Drawing on years of hands-on experience testing kitchen appliances, she has a keen eye for performance and user-friendly design. Plus, she knows exactly what home bakers and everyday cooks need, putting each product through real-world testing to find out if it delivers.

The best stand mixers for 2025 are: