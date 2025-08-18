The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Best stand mixers to elevate your at-home baking
Whether whipping up cake batter or kneading bread dough, these machines do the hard work for you
- 1Best overall stand mixerLakeland digital stand mixer cream 6.5lRead review£2292Best budget stand mixer VonShef 8 speed 3.5l stand mixerRead review£69
- 3Best stand mixer to last a lifetimeKitchenAid mixer tilt-head 4.8l artisan with accessoriesRead review£4394Best stand mixer for regular bakersKenwood titanium chef bakerRead review£599
- 5Best stand mixer for modern kitchensSalter marino 5L stand mixerRead review£746Best stand mixer for alternative designMorphy Richards mixstar compact stand mixerRead review£190
- 7Best multi-tasking stand mixerBosch kitchen machine mum5 scale 1000Read review£2298Best stand mixer for star bakersKenwood titanium chef patissier xlRead review£689
- 9Best stand mixer for beginnersSwan 800W retro stand mixerRead review£7910Best big format budget stand mixerTower 1000W 6-speed 5l stand mixerRead review£72
- 11Best retro-style premium stand mixerSmeg SMF03 stand mixerRead review£44912Best stand mixer for smoothie fanaticsSensio home 6-speed 4.5l stand mixerRead review£87
- 13Best powerful stand mixerKitchenAid mixer bowl lift 5.6l artisanRead review£524
It doesn’t really matter whether you’re a baking novice or pâtissier extraordinaire worthy of the Bake Off hall of fame – a good-quality stand mixer is an absolute kitchen essential.
It’s not about having all the bells and whistles necessarily. Even the most basic, affordable stand mixers save you time, effort and often washing up in the kitchen. They take the chore out of baking by ensuring egg whites are swiftly and effortlessly whipped into glossy peaks; dough is kneaded to perfection; butter is beaten until smooth and creamy. Think of them as a handy assistant – or, if you prefer, the kitchen workhorse.
Depending on your budget, it’s possible to find a good simple mixer for less than £75. Or you could drop as much as £750 for a professional-standard one that is designed to last a lifetime and multi-task in the kitchen, not only with baking but other cookery tasks too. While it’s possible to find quality at both ends of the scale, there is some rationale to the differences in pricing. Inexpensive stand mixers are typically designed for light use, while those at the higher end have powerful motors, ultra-stable frames for heavy-duty dough processing and techy features for ultra-precise pastry making. So, you’ll want to consider how frequently you bake and what you like to make when choosing the best stand mixer for your needs.
Lifestyle writer Alicia and I have spent several months testing stand mixers. We’ve made many a lemon drizzle, swiss meringue frosting and fluffy loaf to find the best gadgets that won’t leave you with a soggy bottom. Whatever your priorities, the tried-and-tested mixers below are good buys that deliver efficiency and value for money.
How we tested
All our best stand mixers were put through the same three tests. We whipped egg whites to soft peaks, creamed cold butter with sugar until smooth, and made a basic bread dough with flour and water. If there were additional key features included with the mixer – say, the ability to melt chocolate – we tested those too. Each mixer was rated on the following criteria:
- Mixing ability: From whipping egg whites to kneading dense bread dough, we evaluated how evenly and thoroughly each mixer combined ingredients, noting any unmixed pockets or overworked areas. Machines were tested with light, medium, and heavy mixtures to assess power consistency and efficiency. This ensured that only models capable of delivering smooth, uniform results across various recipes made our top picks.
- Ease of care: We looked at how easily each model could be wiped down after use, whether the mixing bowl and attachments were dishwasher-safe, and how prone the machine was to trapping food in hard-to-reach areas.
- Durability: This was carefully assessed to ensure each stand mixer could withstand regular use over time without compromising performance. We examined the build quality of each model, focusing on the sturdiness of materials, stability during operation, and the longevity of key components.
- Design: Style was considered not just for aesthetics, but also for how well each stand mixer would integrate into a variety of kitchen spaces. We evaluated the visual appeal, colour options, and overall footprint of each model, as well as how intuitive and user-friendly the controls were. A well-designed mixer should be both attractive on the counter and practical in use, with thoughtful details like tilt-head mechanisms, clear speed markings, and smart attachment storage.
- Price: We wanted to ensure each stand mixer offered a fair return on investment. We compared performance, build quality, features, and included accessories relative to the cost of each model. Our goal was to highlight mixers that offer the best balance of quality and affordability for different types of users.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Alicia Miller is an award-winning travel and food writer who has tested everything from the best ice makers to the best non-stick pan sets for IndyBest. In her reviews, Alicia shares her honest opinions and will only recommend products she believes are worth your money. Sarah Jones is the assistant IndyBest editor and also a keen baker who enjoys creating a wide variety of sweet and savoury dishes in her home kitchen. Drawing on years of hands-on experience testing kitchen appliances, she has a keen eye for performance and user-friendly design. Plus, she knows exactly what home bakers and everyday cooks need, putting each product through real-world testing to find out if it delivers.
The best stand mixers for 2025 are:
- Best stand mixer overall – Lakeland digital stand mixer cream 6.5l: £229.99, Lakeland.com
- Best budget mixer – VonShef 8 speed 3.5l stand mixer: £69.99, Wayfair.co.uk
- Best for regular bakers – Kenwood titanium chef baker: £599.99, Currys.co.uk
- Best multi-tasker – Bosch kitchen machine mum5 scale 1000: £229, Argos.co.uk
- Best for beginners – Swan 800W retro stand mixer: £79.99, Swan.co.uk
1Lakeland digital stand mixer cream 6.5l
- Best: Overall stand mixer
- Bowl size: 6.5l
- Power: 1,800W
- Attachments: Dough hook, rubberised beater, whisk
- Why we love it
- Stylish design
- LED control panel
- Sturdy build
If countertop good-looks at a reasonable outlay is what you’re after, our best overall stand mixer really delivers. But what impressed us most about this mixer is how it fuses that fabulous style with elevated function. Rather than a traditional dial or switch control mechanism, it’s furnished with a slick LED control panel that allows you to adjust speed with a mere tap of a button. A built-in timer can be set in intervals of 10 seconds so you can get your mix going, then step away – perhaps to measure ingredients, or to tidy up – returning seconds or minutes later to perfectly whipped egg whites or blended cake batters.
The splash guard is smart too. Rather than slotting onto the bowl like most models, it fixes onto the mixer head via a trio of rubber grips. As for performance? We found that the 6.5l bowl felt luxuriously spacious, and liked the sturdy handle for gripping (especially handy when you’ve got litres of liquidy batter inside). The seven speeds seemed to cover our full range of baking needs and the machine moved between them seamlessly and quickly.
2VonShef 8 speed 3.5l stand mixer
- Best: Budget stand mixer
- Bowl size: 4.65l
- Power: 1,000W
- Attachments: Whisk, dough hook, wire whip
- Why we love it
- Ideal for beginner bakers
- Responsive speed changes
- Take note
- Can be difficult to remove the bowl
As soon as we unboxed this stand mixer, we felt like we were onto a winner – the sleek white and chrome design looks like it should cost upwards of £100. And yet, the compact and light – just 6kg – model costs only £70, which makes it the perfect investment for the occasional or beginner baker.
With eight speed settings to choose from, the VonShef is designed to tackle a whole range of kitchen delights, from pizza dough and crepes to meringues. As you move between the gears the change in speed is seamless and instantly responsive – no annoying delays or bucks here.
The three included attachments – whisk, dough hook and wire whip – lock into place smoothly with ease. We wouldn’t have minded the mixer head going back a smidge further when open, because the current design makes it almost impossible to remove the bowl from the stand without first detaching the whisk or dough hook (plunging it deeply, sometimes messily, into your bowl’s contents). But really this is a small complaint for an otherwise pretty efficient mixer.
3KitchenAid mixer tilt-head 4.8l artisan with accessories
- Best: Stand mixer to last a lifetime
- Bowl size : 4.8l
- Power: 300W
- Attachments: Additional 3l bowl, whisk, paddle, flex edge beater, dough hook
- Why we love it
- Impressive performance
- Built to last
- Stylish design
- Take note
- Expensive
When it comes to stand mixers, KitchenAid is practically iconic. The 4.8l artisan with accessories model, in our eyes, is the perfect buy.
As for performance? Impressive. There’s real force behind this machine; it seems like it could run for hours without faltering (not that that’s necessary, given our egg whites reached soft peaks in mere moments).
There’s no major downsides with this machine either. Switching between mixing speeds isn’t quite as smooth as it is on some other premium-priced competitors, and in moments of patisserie panic, some distracted bakers might confuse the speed dial with the one that flips the mixer head up (we’ve done this more than once). And, of course, it’s expensive; even more so if you want a limited-edition colour, which costs extra. But if you’re going to have this machine forever – and you really might – it’s worth the investment.
4Kenwood titanium chef baker
- Best: Stand mixer for regular bakers
- Bowl size: 5l
- Power: 1,200W
- Attachments: Additional 3.5l bowl, stainless steel K-beater, whisk, dough hook, creaming beater, spatula
- Why we love it
- Allows you to weigh ingredients
- Smooth rotating speed dial
One word for you: smooth. Rotating the speed dial from nil to max on this machine is so satisfyingly seamless. A sister product to the titanium chef patissier XL (£799.99, Amazon.co.uk), the titanium chef baker is more modest both in size and functionality. While it doesn’t have that fancy warming setting, it still does weigh your ingredients and time how long you’ve been mixing for.
If we had one tiny gripe, it’s that we found the weighing mechanism – which can handily do grams, ounces, kilos and pounds down to small fractions – a bit less intuitive to use compared to some rival models. But when you do get used to it, you’ll be unstoppable in the kitchen. The fold function is perfect for mixing sifted flour into heavier bases and the splash guard really is a proper guard, with a liftable lid-style mechanism that doesn’t let a single drop escape. There are extra attachments you can buy – for example, a blender – to turn this into a full-fledge multipurpose kitchen machine, too. So, while regular bakers will love it, any keen cook probably will too.
5Salter marino 5L stand mixer
- Best: Stand mixer for modern kitchens
- Bowl size: 5l
- Power: 1,200W
- Attachments: Whisk, dough hook, mixing beater
- Why we love it
- Affordable
- Generous capacity
- Compact and stylish
- Take note
- Can be noisy
This is a stylish, budget-friendly choice ideal for everyday home baking. It features a powerful 1200W motor, six speed settings, and a pulse function, making it versatile enough to handle everything from whisking egg whites to kneading dough. Its five-litre stainless steel bowl is great for large batches, and it comes with a whisk, dough hook, and beater, covering all the baking basics.
What sets the marino apart is its sleek, compact design, which makes it easy to store and appealing enough to leave on display. A removable splash guard helps keep mess to a minimum, and the simple control dial makes it user-friendly, especially for beginners. Unlike bulkier, retro-style mixers, the marino has a more modern, minimalist aesthetic that fits well in smaller kitchens.
In terms of performance, it mixes ingredients well, though not quite as quickly or quietly as high-end models. It’s best suited to casual or intermediate bakers who want a reliable, good-looking machine without spending a fortune.
6Morphy Richards mixstar compact stand mixer
- Best: Stand mixer for alternative design
- Bowl size: 4l
- Power: 650W
- Attachments: Whisk, beater, dough hook, scraper
- Why we love it
- Clear lid allows you to see your mix
- Lightweight
- Automatic timer built in
We’ll be upfront: when we first saw this stand mixer next to the lineup of cool retro-styled models, we weren’t sure if we liked it. But as we used it, it grew on us very, very quickly.
Unlike traditional stand mixers with a central top-down mixing head, you can really see everything that’s happening, all through the clear domed lid. This allows for precision (we knew the exact moment our egg whites were perfectly peaked) and keeps everything neat, too. All the attachments store neatly inside a tray in the 4l inner bowl, so nothing goes astray.
It’s light (less than 5kg) and, thanks to that design, easy to store in a drawer or cupboard – a real selling point if you don’t have much counter space. As a final cherry on top, there’s an automatic timer built in, so each time you start mixing you know exactly how long you’ve been going for. A real winner at the price point.
7Bosch kitchen machine mum5 scale 1000
- Best: Multi-tasking stand mixer
- Bowl size: 3.9l
- Power: 1,000W
- Attachments: Whisk, beater, dough hook, 4 shredding/grating disks
- Why we love it
- Powerful motor
- Many tools in one
- Compact design
Love the idea of a stand mixer, but don’t know if you can dedicate the counter real estate – or cash – to one machine? This magic all-rounder is the buy for you.
It’s a stand mixer, yes, whisking egg whites with ease and swirling bread dough like a pro. But it’s also a digital kitchen scale, grater and chopper. If that’s not enough, the Bosch has a strong motor – 1,000W – and an integrated timer, so you’ll never accidentally overwhip your egg whites if the doorbell rings mid-meringue.
It’s a looker, too, with soft curves and an easy-to-wipe white exterior that will look chic in any kitchen space. The design is compact, so it takes up a minimal footprint on your counter and the attachments that come with it – including beater, dough hook, paddle and four grating wheels – come packed in a neat little pouch so they’re easy to store too.
8Kenwood titanium chef patissier xl
- Best: Stand mixer for star bakers
- Bowl size: 7l
- Power: 1,400W
- Attachments: Additional 5l bowl, beater, whisk, k-beater, dough tool, spatula
- Why we love it
- Comes with a warming option
- Comes with two bowls
- Take note
- Can take a while to get used to all the different settings
We know that this is a lot of money to spend on a stand mixer. But heavens, what a mixer. And – most game-changing of all – it comes with a warming option.
That’s right. This machine melts chocolate. It proves dough. It makes Italian meringue. It comes with two enormous bowls – one 7l, one 5l – so you can be making, say, a chocolate sponge in one and a buttercream in the other without having to interrupt your flow.
While it is super responsive, there are also a lot of settings to get your head around – you can adjust speed, stirring frequency and timing with every mix (for example it can stir ultra-slowly, every few seconds, in order to carefully fold in ingredients).
Is it for everyone? No. Price point aside, if all you make is the odd sponge or batch of scones, if anything its array of settings might prove a hindrance rather than a help. But if you are keen to push your baking repertoire to the lofty heights of Bake Off stardom, this machine will be your new best friend.
9Swan 800W retro stand mixer
- Best: Stand mixer for beginners
- Bowl size: 4l
- Power: 800W
- Attachments: Whisk, beater, dough hook
- Why we love it
- Retro design
- Slim profile
- Sturdy
- Take note
- You shouldn't run it for more than about eight minutes consecutively
Since the 1920s, British brand Swan has been making stand mixers for the nation’s kitchens. And this retro-style model proves that decades of design experience pays dividends. It looks sleek and chic, coming in a range of candy-hued tones. It’s notably slim, too – great if you have tight kitchen corners – and yet still features a good-sized 4L bowl that will suit most cake mixes. But the main reason we loved it? It sells for less than £80. If we didn’t know better, we would have thought it costs more than double that.
We couldn’t fault the Swan’s performance in our tests; it creamed butter and peaked egg whites with ease. Its solid-feeling attachments and splash guard clicked easily and confidentially into place. And unlike some other cheaper models, it didn’t rattle around when kneading our bread dough.
The one small downside? You’re not meant to run it for more than about eight minutes consecutively (do note, this isn’t unusual among cheaper stand mixers). But frankly, unless you’re baking elaborately or highly frequently, you shouldn’t need to. And in turn, with the Swan you get a great-looking mixer that gets the job done.
10Tower 1000W 6-speed 5l stand mixer
- Best: Big format budget stand mixer
- Bowl size : 5l
- Power: 1,000W
- Attachments: Whisk, beater, dough hook
- Why we love it
- Powerful motor
- Quiet
This mixer hits a sweet spot with its fairly thrifty price – it’s sub-£80 – and winning performance. With a 1,000W motor, a sizeable bowl that’s capable of whisking up to two dozen eggs at once and a three-year guarantee, it’s sturdy enough to be used regularly and generally blends quietly and smoothly compared to other mixers around the same price.
We weren’t a huge fan of the lever that makes the mixer head move up and down – it felt like something we might get our fingers caught in or that could end up being tricky to clean. But we did like the style of the plastic guard, which had a proper funnel for adding ingredients (in many of the mixers we tried, it was so small it almost felt redundant). The handle on the bowl, too, which some other models lack at this price point, was handy when it came to pouring our beaten eggs and bread dough.
11Smeg SMF03 stand mixer
- Best: Retro-style premium stand mixer
- Bowl size: 4.8l
- Power: 800W
- Attachments: Whisk, beater, dough hook, flex edge beater
- Why we love it
- Elegant design
- Handy push button to raise mixing head
- Smooth speed dial
This retro-style Italian beauty would be a looker in any kitchen. Solid, heavy and with a smart gloss and metal exterior, it’s no pushover – it feels built to last. The 800W motor certainly has kick, and yet, this mixer does have an air of elegance to it too. Perhaps it’s the thin neck of the mixer head or the broad bowl. Either way, we can’t quite keep ourselves from thinking of this as the stand mixer equivalent to a Ferrari.
Rather than a standard style switch to pop up the mixing head, the Smeg has a push button at the back of the machine. We like this feature; it makes it impossible to flick up absent-mindedly while you’re mid-mix. We also like the speed dial, which runs as smoothly from one to 10 as if you’re revving up the engine on a luxury vehicle.
12Sensio home 6-speed 4.5l stand mixer
- Best: Stand mixer for smoothie fanatics
- Bowl size : 4.5l
- Power: 1,300W
- Attachments: Whisk, beater, dough hook, blender
- Why we love it
- Doubles up as a blender
- Take note
- Fairly noisy
This handy two-in-one mixer is a solid buy for anyone with limited counter space that does as much blending as they do mixing. It’s not a small machine – in fact, at 4.5l, the bowl is roomy enough for making a big batch of bread dough. But the win is that it also comes with a 2.5l blender included. You can use the machine for one or the other function – or even both together. For example, you could simultaneously be blending fruit for a fresh drizzle for cheesecake, while whipping up cream cheese in the bowl below.
It’s not the quietest of mixers, nor the most stylish in our opinion – we could have probably done without the overt labelling splashed on the side that tells you which speed to use for which attachment. But if you’re not bothered by that (admittedly, helpful) design detail, then go for it.
13KitchenAid mixer bowl lift 5.6l artisan
- Best: Powerful stand mixer
- Bowl size: 5.6l
- Power: 325W
- Attachments: Wire whisk, silver-coated paddle, silver-coated dough hook
- Why we love it
- 11 speeds to choose from
- Bowl lift mechanism
A fairly recent addition to the KitchenAid range, this has all the same signature brand looks but some smart features you won’t find in the classic model. First off, it’s the most powerful machine in the whole range, so you can really cut through the thickest, heaviest of doughs with ease. Secondly, it has 11 speeds to choose from – including a new half-speed that mimics folding by hand. What also sets this mixer apart from the classic KitchenAid design is the ‘bowl lift’ mechanism. The head doesn’t yawn backwards – rather, the bowl itself moves up and down on a lever to give access to your mix.
Like all KitchenAid models, this machine is a real investment – but you can also expect it to be a kitchen staple. It comes with a five-year guarantee and a 15-year repair promise, and it can work as a full-fledged kitchen machine if you invest in the many add-on attachments like pasta cutter, meat grinder and ice shaver.
Your questions on stand mixers answered
What is the best stand mixer?
With so many price points and diverse features to consider, it’s tricky to pick a single winner. But for a stand mixer that over-delivers on its price point, with excellent handling and great looks, opt for the Lakeland digital stand mixer 6.5l. It’s not the cheapest model on the market, but it does represent good value for money based on our tests.
If you’re happy to spend more and are looking for a machine that might last a lifetime, then that will come down to your individual style preferences and requirements. It’s hard to fault the two KitchenAid models – whether you prefer the tilt-head or bowl lift design – but you’ll need plenty of countertop space for either one. For something versatile and with a more compact footprint, we love the Bosch kitchen machine mum5 scale 1,000.
What to look for in a stand mixer?
First things first, consider the capacity you will need. Stand mixers can range from around 2qts of capacity, with larger stand mixers offering around 8qts of capacity. Somewhere halfway is sufficient for everyday meals and recipes.
Generally, a stand mixer can weigh anywhere from around 10-35lbs, but, the weights will also depend on their design and can vary widely. As a result, it’s important to consider how and where you will store your mixer – we recommend picking a lighter model if you are planning to store it on a top shelf.
As all those listed here come with numerous different attachments, specific to their purpose, you should also carefully consider what you will be using your appliance for most. That way you can be sure to pick one with attachments to suit your specific needs, rather than those that barely make it out of the box.
Stand mixer vs hand mixer
Why pick a stand mixer?
Pros: If you are an avid baker, or need a multi-tasking kitchen appliance, a stand mixer may be a better fit for you. Especially if you frequently try your hand at making bread and pastries, these can withstand tougher mixing tasks, such as kneading dough.
Naturally, you get the mixing bowl included with your stand mixer alongside larger attachments that get the job done a lot quicker. These also use a planetary mixing action – this means the mixer doesn’t just mix ingredients in the middle of the bowl but instead moves around the mixing bowl, reaching the edges, for more thorough mixing.
Perhaps most handy though is that there is little to no effort involved in the mixing process. Simply leave your ingredients to mix while you get on with the rest of your recipe.
Cons: However, stand mixers will take up a lot more of your all-important cupboard space. They are, also, usually considerably more expensive, so are better suited to those who are more experienced in the kitchen and looking to make an investment. You may also find you struggle to mix smaller quantities and they can be a pain to clean.
Why pick a hand mixer?
Pros: If you are more of an occasional baker, a hand mixer may be a better fit for you. They are small, saving you cupboard space, and cheap – you can pick one up for less than £20. They are perfectly suited to smaller, occasional baking tasks, such as whipping up cake batter, whisking cream and egg whites.
Cons: Put simply, these can’t do as much as a stand mixer. They are less powerful, and, perhaps most noticeably, they are considerably more tiring to use, especially for thicker mixes.
If you like these you’ll love our round-up of the best air fryers for cooking up a storm in the kitchen