Save up to £100 on your next holiday with this easyJet discount code

Calling all savvy holiday-makers: if you’re dreaming of sun-drenched loungers or cultural city breaks, now’s the time to book.

Taking the stress out of organising your upcoming trip, you’ll also be pleased to know that we’ve sourced a whole host of easyJet discount codes, which also apply to its convenient inclusive bundles. Both flights and accommodation will be sorted for you, so all you need to do is pick the destination.

Adults travelling with a younger holiday-goer can choose child-friendly hotels and, whether you’ve got your heart set on sun-drenched Cyprus, a five-star hotel in Marrakech or an engaging city break in the historic city of Athens, rest assured that flights will be available from all the major UK airports. From how to claim the discount to the best trips to book, here’s everything you need to know.

easyJet discount code

To benefit from The Independent’s offer on easyJet trips, all you need to do is send the code “ONEADULT” at the checkout for savings of up to £100 off single holidays. This deal includes £50 off for the adult and then a further £25 off for each child which, if you’re travelling with two children on your upcoming holiday, will equate to a worthwhile £100 saving.

easyJet single trips to book

The Canary Islands are known for their beaches, volcanic landscapes and warm Mediterranean climate. The Occidental Jandia Mar hotel (now £422 per adult, for seven nights, Easyjet.com) on Fuerteventura’s southern coast is perfect for family getaways, with the nearby white sand Jandía beach, a hot tub and sauna, and a water park and playground.

If Cyrpus is on the cards, consider the Alexander the Great Beach Hotel in Paphos (now £464 per adult, Easyjet.com). It’s just a five-minute walk from the harbour, but the grounds feature an infinity pool, a health club and spa, and an indoor games room, plus several restaurants serving Greek and international cuisine.

open image in gallery The Hotel Du Golf Rotana, Marrakech ( Easyjet )

For a five-star luxury getaway, the Hotel Du Golf Rotana, Marrakech (now £678 per adult, Easyjet.com) looks sure to impress. This sophisticated getaway offers an 18-hole golf course and a dining experience with an international buffet and à la carte Italian restaurant to choose from. There’s a a spa and steam room and, if you travel for just 15 to 20 minutes on the shuttle bus, you’ll be able to set off and explore the historic Red City.

Alternatively, solo travellers can explore the historic and vibrant city of Athens, Greece and save on their stay at Gallery Residence 26 (now £210 per adult, for three nights, Easyjet.com). This contemporary-style hotel is based right in the centre of Piraeus and features a sauna, roof garden and free access to a gym.

