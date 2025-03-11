This Coggles discount code sees huge savings on designer brands

Luxury fashion lovers, listen up – this one is for you. Home to more than 200 designer brands, Coggles is a premium retailer, stocking well-established labels, including Vivienne Westwood and Timberland, and British giants such as Rixo and Daisy Jewellery London.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your loungewear to a luxury set from Sleeper, have your eye on a graphic T-shirt from Ganni or want to freshen up your underwear drawer with some classics from Calvin Klein, Coggles has a long list of covetable designers, which is bound to impress.

Big names, however, come with big price tags, which is why we’ve been busy sourcing the best ways to save on your next Coggles order. If you were looking for a sign to shop for investment pieces or treat yourself to that dress you’ve been lusting over, now’s the time. We’ve got big savings of up to 20 per cent off Coggles orders, here’s how you can save.

Right now, you can save big by shopping for key pieces in the Coggles outlet. Hundreds of styles feature in the sale, with up to 90 per cent off, including picks from Veja, Stine Goya and Dr Martens. Our eyes were drawn straight to the Ganni bou recycled leather bag (was £345, now £242, Coggles.com), which has a huge 30 per cent saving.

Another of our 30 per cent off favourites is the Kitri Harlow embroidered denim midi dress (was £175.00, now £123, Coggles.com), but sizes are selling fast. The cheongsam collar works beautifully with the denim bows and bold embroidery for a style that you'll reach for all summer long.

The Coggles discount codes to know

New customers can save 20 per cent on first orders both online and in the app. But we haven’t forgotten about existing customers – your loyalty can also secure you 20 per cent off when shopping through the app. Just grab the code above to take advantage.

Students can always get 15 per cent off select items with either a valid Unidays or Student Beans account, with picks from Good American, Nobody's Child, Sweaty Betty and more.

We’d use the 15 per cent savings to check out the Seventy + Mochi Sophia cotton poplin blouse (was £110, now £93.50, Coggles.com), which is crafted in a western style with three-quarter sleeves for a piece that will last for many sunny seasons to come.

How we find the best Coggles discount codes

