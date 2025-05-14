Jump to content
Jeweller reveals how to clean, store and care for your collection

Tracee M. Herbaugh
Wednesday 14 May 2025 10:40 EDT
Different materials and gem types require specific care
Different materials and gem types require specific care (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
  • Jewellery, like cars, requires regular maintenance to preserve its shine and value, a jewellery designer and metalsmith says.
  • Different materials and gem types require specific care; consult a jeweller for guidance.
  • Simple cleaning with mild dish soap and water or Windex can effectively clean most jewellery.
  • Store necklaces separately and clasp them before storage to prevent tangles.
  • Regular inspection of gemstone settings can prevent stone loss.
