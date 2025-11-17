If the grey skies and chilly mornings have you craving some much-needed winter sun, now’s the ideal time to book a getaway. Travel brands are rolling out early Black Friday offers, meaning you can enjoy a last-minute break for far less.

Whether you’re eyeing up a quick escape to the Canary Islands or planning a long-haul trip for guaranteed Caribbean sunshine, there are plenty of deals worth snapping up. From Tui and Jet2holidays to Club Med and other major operators, you can save up to £300 on selected winter sun holidays right now.

Up to £300 off Tui holidays

There’s 40 per cent off adults-only stays at the Royalton Hideaway Riviera in Cancun ( Royalton Hideaway Riviera Cancun/Tui )

Tui has a wide range of winter sun package holidays to choose from, including Mexico, the Maldives, Florida and St Lucia. The travel provider is currently offering up to 50 per cent off selected getaways, making it an ideal time to secure a warm-weather escape.

You can save 40 per cent on a seven-night stay at the adults-only Royalton Hideaway Riviera Cancun in February 2026. Exclusive to over-18s only, the resort offers a relaxing atmosphere with a spa, casino and variety of à la carte restaurants, plus access to its family-friendly sister hotel Royalton Riviera Cancun.

On top of that, Tui’s Black Friday promo code gives you additional savings: there’s £100 off holidays costing more than £1,000, £200 off bookings above £2,500 and £300 off holidays of more than £3,000. The code is valid on departures from January 2026, which is ideal if you’re planning a post-Christmas break. Simply redeem the code featured above to save on your booking.

Save £100 per person on all Jet2holidays

Jet2holidays is offering winter sun holidays from £248 ( Elba Sara Beach Resort/Jet2holidays )

Jet2holidays has winter sun breaks starting from £248 per person, with options across Tenerife, Malta, Morocco, Portugal and many more. It’s a great pick if you’re looking for affordable getaways with good flight times and reliable sunshine.

December breaks to the Elba Sara Beach Resort in Fuerteventura start from £444 with half-board catering included. With a picture-perfect beachfront location, the hotel caters to all ages with a family-friendly splash park, golf course and live entertainment throughout the day.

As part of its Black Friday sale, Jet2holidays is also offering an extra £100 off per person using the promo code listed above. The discount is valid on all holidays departing now until October 2027, giving you plenty of flexibility whether you’re booking something last-minute or planning ahead.

Save up to £200 at easyJet holidays

You can save hundreds on winter sun breaks right now at easyJet holidays ( Rixos Premium Magawish Suites & Villas/easyJet holidays )

Another travel provider kick-starting its Black Friday deals early is easyJet holidays. There’s up to £200 off getaways departing between 17 November 2025 and 31 October 2027, plus many of its winter sun breaks are already reduced by up to 40 per cent.

One of the standout offers is a seven-night stay at the five-star Rixos Premium Magawish Suites & Villas in Hurghada, Egypt, travelling on 16 January 2026. Save more than £700 per person and enjoy all-inclusive catering at the complex’s six restaurants and eight bars, plus soak up the sunshine on the beach or by its choice of pools with average temperatures of 20C.

This November, you can save £50 on holidays costing £500; £100 on bookings of more than £800, or £200 on bookings of more than £2,000. Simply copy and paste the easyJet holidays promo code featured above to have your discount applied.

Get 15 per cent off winter sun holidays at Club Med

Club Med offers the classic all-inclusive experience ( Club Med )

Club Med offers luxury travel packages to bucket-list destinations such as the Seychelles, the Maldives, Mexico, Thailand and more. Booking through its winter sun deals, you can save up to 15 per cent on your booking.

Club Med offers the classic all-inclusive experience, with each destination typically centred around one standout resort. Its properties are known for premium facilities, full-board dining, activities and beautiful beachfront settings. Currently, you can save £314 per person on selected dates to its luxury Seychelles complex.

Keep an eye out for extra discounts in the Club Med Black Friday sale, which has been teased to begin on 18 November. Last year, Club Med’s Black Friday sale had up to 20 per cent off all-inclusive bookings.

