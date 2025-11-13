Cruise holidays are on the rise and it’s easy to see why. Today’s ships are more like floating resorts, packed with everything from restaurants and theatres to pools and spas, they are perfect for families, friends or those seeking an adults-only getaway. With so many destinations to explore and the chance to wake up somewhere new each day, it’s no wonder more travellers are setting sail.

If you’re thinking about booking your first cruise or planning your next voyage, there are some impressive Marella Cruises deals available right now, plus we’ve got some handy expert tips to help you stretch your budget even further.

Cruising has become more popular with families in recent years ( Marella Cruises/Tui )

Top Marella Cruises deals

£100 off the deal of the week

If you’re feeling spontaneous, Marella’s deal of the week is a great way to snap up a bargain. Updated each Tuesday, the cruise line offers a set discount on a pre-selected sailings. Previous deals of the week have included popular destinations such as the Caribbean and Canary Islands.

The current cruise of the week deal saves you £700 on the seven-night Taste of the Tropics sailing, which departs on 30 November 2025 on the Marella Explorer ship. Explore six picture-perfect islands, including St Lucia, Barbados and Tobago, from £1,234 per person – apply the discount code below on your booking confirmation page for an extra £100 off your total.





Save £50 per person on the Electric Sunsets sailing

For those wanting a weekend of themed fun, the Electric Sunsets cruise is for you. The three-night 80s vs 90s cruise is sailing to Majorca, Valencia and Ibiza on 28 April 2027, with fancy-dress evenings, big-name DJs and acts and nostalgic entertainment throughout. This is an adult-only sailing on board the Marella Discovery ship, which has an impressive nine restaurants, seven bars and two pools to explore.

If you book the cruise now, you can save £50 per person by applying the discount code below on the booking confirmation page.





Enjoy all-inclusive catering and endless entertainment on board ( Marella Cruises/Tui )

Expert tips to help you save on your next cruise holiday

The best time to book

Planning your cruise in advance gives you more flexibility on dates and cabin types. Balcony cabins and certain decks can often sell out first, leaving inside cabins (with no windows) last to fill up. This also means that any remaining cabins in high demand are likely to go up in price.

Cruise specialist and money writer Marc Shoffman recently spoke with cruise experts to unravel some cruise saving hacks. In the article, Dave Mills, chief commercial officer of cruise travel agent Iglu, revealed that by booking “at least 12 months in advance, you are likely to have an excellent choice of dates and cabins. Family cabins and child places do get booked up even up to 18 months ahead of departure.”

Last-minute bookings

For those more flexible or spontaneous with their bookings, waiting for last-minute cruise deals can be equally beneficial. Marella currently has discounts of up to £1,000 on selected cruises departing in the next two months.

In Marc’s same money-saving article, cruise content creator Tristan Roebuck-Trull shared that “most cruise lines will have cancellations [around 90 days before departure]. Although you may get a great deal, you will need to be flexible with your choice of cabin, ship and itinerary.”

