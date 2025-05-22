5 ways to save hundreds of pounds on a cruise, according to experts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Going on a cruise is a great way to visit a variety of destinations in one trip, but it can quickly make a dent in your bank balance if you're not careful.

Depending on the cruise line and itinerary, a sailing can cost from around £400 per person to thousands of pounds. And that’s before you add tips and extras such as drinks and speciality dining.

The amount you pay will depend on the length of the cruise, when you sail and other factors such as the type of cabin, and it can all add up.

There are ways to keep your spending down once you are on a cruise. The free buffet for one and, typically, meals in the dining room are included, while you can relax by the pool, take part in activities and enjoy evening shows at no extra charge.

But there are also ways to save money on your cruise holiday before you step on board. Here are five top tips to save money when booking a cruise.

1. The best time to book a cruise to save money

You can book a cruise at any time of year, but there are a few key sale periods to look out for.

One of the most popular sale periods for cruises is ‘wave season.’

This runs from January to March each year to start generating interest in cabins for the months ahead and brands will offer discounts on fares and extras such as on-board credit.

You may also find decent deals during Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

Throughout the year, some cruise lines such as Cunard or Virgin Voyages also offer early saver fares.

Dave Mills, chief commercial officer of cruise travel agent Iglu, said it is important to book early.

He said: “If you book at least 12 months in advance, you are likely to have an excellent choice of dates and cabins. Family cabins and child places do get booked up even up to 18 months ahead of departure. “Those after a solo cabin, for example, should be looking to snap one up 12-18 months in advance.

“Many new itineraries and early booking offers appear in December or January each year, and this is a good time to watch for your preferred cruise.”

However, cruise content creator Tristan Roebuck-Trull, who presents the Cruise Buoys YouTube channel with his husband Justin, suggests there are benefits to a last-minute booking if you can wait.

He told The Independent: “Booking early can secure the best deals and we usually book these through a travel agent as they can get the best cabin and deals when they go on sale.

“Another option can be last-minute or 90 days before a cruise, as most cruise lines will have cancellations [around this time]. Although you may get a great deal, you will need to be flexible with your choice of cabin, ship and itinerary.”

2. Cruise money-saving tips

It can be time-consuming to check each cruise brand’s website for deals but some tools can help you shop around.

You can search for sailings by region, price, brand and date on comparison website Seascanner and also My Kind of Cruise.

Both will let you sign up for alerts and newsletters to keep track of new deals and discounts.

Roebuck-Trull added: “Sign up for cruise line newsletters and deal alert websites to stay informed about flash sales and last-minute offers. Use cruise comparison sites to check prices across multiple lines and booking platforms. If you use a travel agent, they may be able to match the price but also be able to offer additional incentives like drinks packages or on-board credit.”

The same goes for excursions. It can be more convenient to book excursions direct with your cruise brand during port days, as you are guaranteed to be back at the ship on time. But it is worth checking travel websites such as Viator to see if you can save money by booking an activity yourself.

There are risks though. If your ship has to miss a port due to bad weather, you may not get your money back if you booked on your own, plus you need to be responsible for getting back to the terminal on time.

3. Look for inclusive gratuities

Tips or gratuities can add a lot to your cruise and may come as a surprise as they are often added to your bill at the end of your sailing.

Many cruise brands have a set tip per day that they will add to your bill, although it is possible to decrease – or even increase - this at guest services during your sailing.

Another option is to opt for a cruise line such as MSC Cruises or P&O Cruises, which both include tips in their fare.

Mills added: “Many lines have ‘no tips required’ or ‘gratuities included’, reducing costs at sea.”

4. Do you need a drinks package?

Cruise lines will provide water, tea and coffee for free throughout the day, but you will need to pay extra if you want soft drinks or alcohol.

Regularly buying beers or wine at the bar can be expensive, especially if gratuities are added on top.

One option is to buy a drinks package, which typically covers you for most alcoholic beverages on the menu, and there may be a non-alcoholic option too.

Roebuck-Trull added: “People sometimes get caught out by not buying a drink package when they realise that the price of a drink carries a gratuity and in some US ports an additional state tax.”

Kirsty Faulks, cruise specialist at Kenwood Travel, says: “[Drinks packages] can remove the stress of budgeting during your trip, as everything is prepaid for.

“However, if you are more of an occasional drinker or plan to spend a lot of your time on shore, then you may find a package is not the best value. At Kenwood Travel, we always encourage customers to look at the price of the package versus what they would realistically consume. Some cruise lines will offer promotions where drinks packages are included, which can be a motivator."

5. Watch out for price drops

Booking early can help secure a decent deal and the cabin you want on a cruise, but it is worth monitoring the prices on your sailing.

Fares can sometimes drop and some cruise lines, such as Norwegian Cruise Line and Princess Cruises, may let you rebook at the lower rate.

Faulks added: "This depends on whether the cruise line offers price protection.

“Policies vary, so we would always recommend checking the terms and asking your travel consultant to monitor prices on your behalf. Some companies will honour a lower fare if the price drops after you have paid the deposit, although it is dependent on the cruise line itself."