Record numbers of passengers embarked on a cruise in 2024, industry data shows, and the clientele is getting younger.

A cruise holiday was once associated with older passengers but the industry has reinvented itself in recent years with the rising trend of megaships offering everything from giant waterslides to virtual reality arcades and rock climbing walls onboard.

Many passengers are also attracted to the variety of destinations available and the possibility to visit more than one city and even multiple countries and continents during a sailing.

Industry data released by the Cruise Lines International Association (Clia) today revealed that a record 2.4 million UK passengers went on a cruise last year.

The average age of UK and Ireland cruisers has also continued to decrease.

It is now 54.3 years - down from 55.1 in 2023 and 57 in 2019.

Andy Harmer, UK and Ireland managing director for Clia, said: “Cruising continues to capture the imagination of travellers across the UK and Ireland, as more and more people embrace the diversity, value and unique experiences a holiday at sea offers.”

Here is why more people are cruising and where they are going.

New ships

open image in gallery MSC World America is among the many new cruise ships that have launched so far this year ( Marc Shoffman )

Passengers are being attracted to the sea by an influx of new and exciting ships featuring rides and plenty of immersive activities and entertainment.

For the first time, the Clia-member cruise line fleet has exceeded 310 ocean-going vessels and the onboard facilities are attracting younger passengers and families.

In recent years, Royal Caribbean has launched the world’s largest cruise ship, Icon of The Seas, which features the largest waterslide on the ocean and even has a resident dog. It is also launching a sister ship Star of the Seas later this year.

Disney Cruise Line launched Disney Treasure last year, which has character meet-ups and bars inspired by its theme parks including the Haunted Mansion. It also has a heroes-and-villains-themed ship, Disney Destiny, coming in November.

There have been several high-profile ship launches this year to tempt passengers.

This includes MSC World America, which has its own Cliffhanger swing ride that hangs over the side of the ship, and Norwegian Aqua, where passengers can ride on its hybrid waterslide and rollercoaster, the SlideCoaster.

Princess Cruises and Celebrity Cruises also have highly-anticipated new ships launching later this year.

Many regular cruisers may also have favourite ships they enjoy revisiting and some such as Cunard have a historical and established fleet, such as Queen Mary 2, known for its Southampton to New York sailings.

The rise of river cruising

River cruising is becoming increasingly popular and Clia says it is one of the fastest growing areas of the market as passengers seek smaller ship experiences.

A river cruise can often get you closer to the centre of a destination and provide a more luxury and intimate sailing.

open image in gallery A river cruise on the Danube is an increasingly popular option among passengers ( Viking Cruises )

Harmer said itinerary on the Rhine and the Danube are increasingly popular.

River cruising is attracting new entrants as well.

Tour operator Trafalgar is set to enter the market in spring 2026 with itineraries along the Rhine and Danube rivers.

Lindblad Expeditions has announced plans to bring its exploration cruises to European rivers, while Celebrity Cruises is set to enter the river cruise market in 2027.

Viking Cruises is planning to have 109 river cruise ships by 2028, giving passengers itineraries ranging from Europe to Egypt.

Destination-focused

The most popular region last year, according to Clia data, was the Mediterranean, where you can explore major cities such as Barcelona and Rome or even discover emerging areas in Croatia or the Greek islands.

Many lines such as P&O Cruises and MSC Cruises have itineraries from Southampton, making it convenient for British passengers.

P&O Cruises has a 14-night roundtrip sailing from Southampton aboard Arvia that visits the beaches of Mallorca, urban streets of Barcelona and historical Cadiz. It departs on 8 June 2025, with prices from £1,679 per person.

If you fancy sailing straight from the sun, Royal Caribbean’s newest ship Legend of the Seas will sail from Barcelona and Rome across the Med next summer.

Northern Europe is the second most popular destination, with 26.5 per cent of British cruise passengers choosing routes towards the French coast, the fjords and northern lights of Norway or the chocolate of Bruges and tulip fields of Amsterdam.

open image in gallery A cruise can give you a front-seat to see the northern lights ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Cunard has a two-week northern Europe itinerary that visits the glacial and mountain scenery of Iceland and Norway aboard its newest ship Queen Anne. It departs Southampton on 9 August, with fares from £999 per person.

The Caribbean and the Bahamas are also popular cruise destinations, with 13 per cent of passengers choosing the clear blue seas and sandy beaches of the region.

Royal Caribbean’s largest ship Icon, excels in this area. It has regular departures from Miami that include stops in Costa Maya, San Juan and it even has its own private island CocoCay. Prices start from £1,009 per person.

The beaches of Tenerife and volcanic landscapes of Lanzarote also attracted 11.8 per cent of passengers to cruises around the Canary Islands.

Brands such as Marella offer attractive all-inclusive cruises in the Canary Islands. For some winter sun, it has a seven-night sailing aboard Marella Voyager from Malaga to Tenerife with stops in Gibraltar and Madeira on 5 December. Prices start from £845 per person.

Another popular option is transatlantic or world cruises, attracting 2.8 per cent of passengers last year.

These sailings can be ideal ways to travel from the UK across the pond to the US or across the world.

Cunard has a popular transatlantic sailing from Southampton to New York aboard Queen Mary 2.

A roundtrip from Southampton to New York with Cunard, departing on 4 August 2025, starts at £3,369 per person.

Harmer added: “With an increasingly younger demographic onboard and more ships in the global fleet, the future of cruising has never looked brighter. And the wider benefits the industry delivers to local economies, suppliers and communities highlight the positive impact cruising has on a global scale.”

