The heroes and villains set to feature on Disney’s new $1.1 billion cruise ship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Superhero characters Spider-Man and Black Panther are set to take centre stage on Disney’s latest cruise ship.

The designs and features of Disney Destiny have been revealed ahead of its launch in November 2025.

The seventh vessel in the Disney cruise fleet – sister ship to the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure – will have a heroes and villains theme.

Passengers will also be able to enjoy exclusive onboard shows and immersive dining experiences that are unique to the ship.

Read more: Disney Treasure cruise first look

Disney Destiny will be approximately 144,000 gross tonnes and powered by liquefied natural gas with capacity for 4,000 passengers.

It is reported to have cost around $1.1 billion (£822 million) to build and will sail its maiden voyage from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on 20 November 2025, followed by an inaugural season of four- and five-night cruises to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean, including visits to Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

Here are the new features to expect on board.

Heroes and villains theme

Walt Disney Imagineering’s teams are bringing characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Disney Parks to life onboard.

A larger-than-life sculpture of Spider-Man and his Spider-Bots will decorate the stern of the Disney Destiny ship, while a statue of Black Panther will stand in the centre of the Grand Hall.

open image in gallery Disney Destiny's Grand Hall will feature a Black Panther statue ( Disney Cruise Line )

The Grand Hall will even react to the presence of certain characters through 360-degree lighting effects, taking on the signature aura of some of the biggest personalities of Disney and Marvel.

Minnie Mouse in a hero pose will be on the ship’s bow.

Read more: The cruise ships that you must travel on in your lifetime

Superhero staterooms

Each cabin will showcase custom artwork depicting popular stories such as Mulan, Hercules and Brave.

Concierge staterooms and suites will be given a Fantasia theme with watercolour-style artwork, while seven special oceanview rooms located directly above the bridge will be themed with imagery from Pixar’s The Incredibles.

The ship will have four royal suites, including Hercules-themed Hero Suites with Greco Roman architecture, colours and patterns. Fans of The Incredibles can also stay in IncrediSuites.

The 2,000 square foot Destiny Tower Suite, based in the ship’s faux funnel will have an Iron Man theme, honouring the industrial designs of Tony Stark.

Dine with Disney legends

The iconic songs and legendary moments of The Lion King will come to life at Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King, a debut dining experience celebrating the classic film.

A colourful ensemble of live musicians and storytellers will take the stage and present a retelling of Simba’s story from cub to king, along with a musical journey through the award-winning soundtrack

Passengers can also go on a Guardians of the Galaxy adventure at Marvel Super Heroes at Worlds of Marvel and celebrate the legacy of Disney animation at 1923, which features more than 1,000 drawings, props and displays of artwork from tales of heroes and villains such as Hercules, Sleeping Beauty, Big Hero 6 and Wreck-It Ralph.

open image in gallery Enjoy character-inspired cupcakes at Edna Á La Mode Sweets ( Disney Cruise Line )

Snacks will be available at Café Megara and Café Merida, two new walk-up cafes just off the Grand Hall inspired by the Hercules and Brave films.

The all-new Edna Á La Mode Sweets – inspired by The Incredibles – will offer treats such as handmade gelato, ice cream, cookies and sweets.

Bringing Disney lore to Life

open image in gallery Hercules will be Disney Destiny's headline show ( Disney Cruise Line )

Every cruise aboard Disney Destiny includes live performances of Frozen, A Musical Spectacular and Disney Seas the Adventure, and passengers can also enjoy an all-new headliner developed exclusively for the ship, Disney Hercules.

The show recounts the tale of Hercules, Megara, Hades and the larger-than-life personalities of their mythical world with music and special effects.

Just off the Grand Hall at Marvel’s Wakanda-themed Saga, the ship will also host entertainment such as Match Your Mate and the Family Time Game Show.

Read more: The best summer cruise deals

Meet and greets

You will, of course, get a chance to meet Mickey, Donald and co, plus villains such as Hades, Captain Hook and more misunderstood personalities including Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean and Bruno from Encanto.

Disney Destiny is also introducing new ways to interact with characters including an entertainment experience with Cruella de Vil, where passengers can either put their personal style to the test on Cruella’s very own wretched runway or take part in a lyrical tribute to her marvellousness.

There will be appearances from Sleeping Beauty’s Maleficent at Saga, while Marvel fan favourite Loki will appear through the voyage across the ship with surprise competitions.

Family fun

The upper decks of Disney Destiny will feature three themed districts first introduced aboard the Disney Wish which includes seven pools, a Toy Story-themed splash park and the AquaMouse water-coaster ride.

The ride will have its own villain-themed animation called Sing a Silly Song, where Mickey and Minnie lead guests on an ominous trek to the peak of Villain Mountain.

Adult escapes

Almost every bar and lounge aboard the ship will feature brand-new designs and menus inspired by Disney heroes and villains.

You could spend a evening sipping cocktails at De Vil’s piano lounge, which will have Hollywood Regency-inspired aesthetic and the signature colour palette of black, white and red.

open image in gallery Passengers will be able to try the specialty Vapors of Valtor, made of vodka, ginger beer, fresh lime juice, and butterfly pea flower syrup topped with berry-flavored bubbles ( Disney Cruise Line )

Inspired by the Pirates of the Caribbean attractions at Disney Parks around the world, Cask & Cannon will be a cosy pub furnished with “acquired” treasures.

Marvel fans can also visit The Sanctum, Disney Cruise Line’s first lounge inspired by Doctor Strange, featuring familiar icons like the Cloak of Levitation and spell books from the library of Kamar-Taj.

The venue will host a variety of activities throughout the voyage, offering guests a magical array of mocktails, cocktails, spirits and coffees, along with entrancing tableside beverage experiences and exclusive menu items that seemingly materialise from across the multiverse.

The Haunted Mansion Parlor, which made its debut aboard Disney Treasure in December 2024, will also be on Disney Destiny.

Read more: The best Disney cruise ships