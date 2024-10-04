8 best cruises from Southampton for 2024/2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

When it comes to historic UK ports, it’s hard to beat Southampton – the Titanic sailed from there in 1912 and the Mayflower in 1620.

Today, Southampton Cruise Terminal is a thriving port for cruise-goers. More than a dozen lines use the port, and it’s home to five dedicated cruise terminals. Not only that, it’s the largest passenger port in the UK and welcomes more than two million passengers a year.

Located approximately 80 miles from London, Southampton is well-connected, with its main railway station welcoming direct trains from major cities including Birmingham, Manchester and London, and beyond.

Embarking on a cruise from Southampton is a great idea for those looking for a no-fly holiday option. Whether you fancy some guaranteed sun in the Med, or setting sail to Scandinavia or even the Caribbean, all manner of cruises depart from Southampton, spanning as little as four nights to month-long voyages.

Here are some of the best cruises departing from Southampton for the rest of 2024 and the year ahead.

P&O Cruises: Norway

Southampton – Andalsnes – Romsdalsfjord – Tromso – Alta – Haugesund – Southampton

open image in gallery Cruise through picturesque Romsdalfjorden ( Getty Images )

P&O Cruises sails from Southampton to the likes of Northern Europe, Spain and Portugal, and even South America and the Caribbean. It’s also a key cruise operator for exploring the Norwegian Fjords, and this 12-night round-trip takes in sights including Andalsnes, Romsdalsfjord, Tromso and Alta, and there’s a good chance you may see the Northern Lights at this time of year. You’ll be setting sail aboard Aurora, an adults-only liner that holds 1,874 passengers and boasts a three-story atrium complete with an impressive waterfall.

Departs 17 October 2024; from £899pp for an inside cabin

Read more: Weird and wonderful things you can do on a cruise

MSC Cruises: Iberian Coast, Canary Islands and Madeira

Southampton – Lisbon – Funchal – Las Palmas – Arrecife – Vigo – Southampton

open image in gallery Explore the cobbled streets and vibrant tiles of Lisbon ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Kickstart your spring adventures aboard MSC Virtuosa with this 12-night exploration across the Iberian Coast, Canary Islands and Madeira. Taking you from Lisbon to Vigo, you’ll get to lap up some vitamin D while exploring Funchal’s cobbled treets and Lanzarote’s sandy beaches. You’ll find plenty to do aboard Virtuosa for the five sea days, whether that’s watching a film at the 4D cinema or taking advantage of 24-hour room service.

Departs 21 April 2025; from £1,149pp for an interior cabin

Read more: The best last-minute family cruise deals

Royal Caribbean: 3 Night Bruges Weekend Getaway Cruise

Southampton – Bruges / Zeebrugge – Southampton

open image in gallery Hours of fun guaranteed on board Independence of the Seas ( Royal Caribbean )

Saily away aboard Royal Caribbean’s Independence of the Seas for a weekend with a difference. This three-night itinerary sails from Southampton to Zeebrugge, stopping for the day so guests can make the most of historic Bruge’s canals and waterways – and next-level chocolate shops and Belgian frites. It’s a great cruise for those travelling with friends or family, with action-packed Independence of the Seas offering everything from three-storey water slides to a surf simulator.

Departs 19 September 2025; from £399pp for an interior cabin

Read more: The best solo cruise lines for single passengers

Fred Olsen Cruises: Discovering Spain and North Africa

Southampton– Cádiz – Gibraltar – Cartagena – Málaga – Ceuta – Tangier – Southampton

open image in gallery Explore the whitewashed rooftops of Tangier ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Immerse yourself in Berber-style cooking classes in Morocco and traditional flamenco dancing and tapas at tablao-tavernas in Spain with this 13-night cruise on board Balmoral. Calling at six ports, this exciting itinerary also includes six sea days, so you can make the most of entertainment on board. With its 710 cabins and 1,325 passengr capacity, Balmoral promises the comfortability and space you’d expect with a small-ship cruise.

Departs 5 January 2025; from £1,399pp for an interior cabin

Read more: The best cruises in Australia

Cunard: Eastern Caribbean

Southampton – New York – Philipsburg – Castries – St George – Bridgetown – Roseau – Basseterre – Road Town – New York – Southampton

open image in gallery Experience Castries, the capital of St Lucia ( Getty Images )

Venture to the Eastern Caribbean without even boarding a flight with this 29-night odyssey aboard Cunard’s Queen Mary 2. The cruise will first head westbound to New York, where guests can spend the day exploring the Big Apple, before heading on to St Lucia, Barbados, St Kitts and more. From black tie evenings to sipping cocktails by the pool, there’s plenty to do on the ship.

Departs 8 March 2025; from £3,199pp for an interior cabin

Read more: Top destinations for cruises across the world

Celebrity Cruises: Best of Scandinavia

Southampton – Copenhagen – Stockholm – Hesinki – Tallinn – Visby – Southampton

open image in gallery Celebrity Apex’s Magic Carpet restaurant ( Celebrity Cruises )

Tick off a host of Northern European capitals with this 11-night voyage . Calling at Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Estonia, this cruise is the perfect way to visit a number of countries all in one sailing. With an overnight stay at Copenhagen, you’ll also get the chance to spend two days discovering why Copenhagen often gets named the happiest city in the world (hint: the sublime Danish pastries may play a part). Guests will set sail on board Celebrity Apex, which features its very own rooftop garden as well as The Magic Carpet, a cantilevered, floating restaurant that reaches 13 stories above sea level.

Departs 25 May 2025; from US$2,463pp (£1,837pp)

Read more: The best ways to cruise around Croatia

Princess Cruises: 14 day Ireland, Scottish Highlands and Wales

Southampton – Falmouth – Cork – Holyhead – Liverpool – Belfast – Glasgow – Stornoway – Shetland Islands – Invergordon – Edinburgh – Southampton

open image in gallery The Shetland Islands are a haven for wildlife ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Often overlooked in favour of more distant shores, the United Kindom has a diverse coastline, from cultural cities to breathtaking Highlands, that are perfect for exploring by cruise. This 14-night cruise aboard Emerald Princess – voted best cruise line for food lovers by Food & Wine magazine – also promises a wealth of exciting shore excursions from visits to Land’s End to wildlife safaris in the Shetland Islands.

Departs 3 July 2025; from £1,599pp for an interior cabin

Read more: How to experience Africa’s wildest coastline from the comfort of your balcony

Norwegian Cruise Line: Miami via Portugal and the Azores

Southampton – Vigo – Lisbon – Ponta Delgada – Miami

open image in gallery Sete Cidades in Ponta Delgada, one of the most scenic views in the Azores ( Getty Images )

Schedule in some pre-Christmas sun with this 12-night cruise holiday to Miami via Spain and Portugal. As well as taking you to sun-filled and palm tree-lined Miami, NCL’s cruise will also sail you to the Azores archipelago, perfect for nature-spotting, hiking and water sports. Guests will set sail upon jazzy Norwegian Encore, home to the largest race track at sea as well a stunning light-filled observation lounge.

Departs 3 December 2024; from £596pp for an inside stateroom (return flight not included)

Read more: The best river cruises around the world