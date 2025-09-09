6 best Croatia cruises for island-hopping excursions to ancient cities

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Croatia is growing in popularity as a cruise destination, offering everything from crystal clear waters to cities crammed full of history dating back to medieval times.

Fans of Game of Thrones flock to Dubrovnik’s Roman amphitheatres and Fort Bokar, which have appeared in the hit series, and the country also offers stunning turquoise waters and a top party scene in Hvar.

There are smaller islands to explore such as Mljet, Korcula, and Vis, while the whole country offers a unique blend of eastern and western European cooking styles.

Cruising around the Adriatic sea is a great way to experience Croatia’s ancient walled cities, island gems and modern day delights in one trip.

The country can be explored on big ships as well as more intimate and immersive smaller vessels for a luxury experience.

Beyond the destinations, the ships can also keep you busy with onboard pools, bars and entertainment, while some smaller ships may even let you swim off the back.

Whether you’re travelling as a family or want a romantic break with a loved one, we’ve rounded up some top cruise options in Croatia.

Read more: Best hotels in Dubrovnik

Best Croatia cruises

1. Best for Unesco world heritage sites

Sail Croatia: World Heritage Cruise

Split – Trogir – Sibenik – Zadar – Vodice – Vis – Hvar – Split

open image in gallery Explore ancient architecture as well as golden sands with Sail Croatia ( Sail Croatia )

Sail Croatia offers the ultimate break for culture lovers, or anyone who enjoys sightseeing as much as they like sunbathing. The seven-day Elegance Cruise starts and ends in Split, where you can tour the Unesco heritage site of Diocletian’s Palace, which is one of the best preserved monuments of Roman architecture in the world.

The route will take you north through the seaside town of Trogir, which is also Unesco-listed, before stopping in Sidenik where you can explore the Cathedral of St James. From there, you’ll be taken to Vodice to admire world-famous waterfalls before having beach days on the islands of Vis and Hvar.

There is also an opportunity in Hvar to enjoy a local village dinner and wine on the Unesco-listed Stari Grad Plain.

Passengers can choose from four Elegance ships including Esperanza, Katarina, Olimp, Queen Jelena and Romantic Star. Each is a small ship with capacity for around 36 guests.

You can meet your fellow sailors during a welcome champagne reception and go swimming off the back of the ship or relax in the onboard bars and hot tubs.

Departs 14 September 2025. From £2,689pp including all meals and drinks, daily swim stops, airport transfers and a tour manager.

Book now

2. Best for sailing

Riviera Travel: Delights of Dalmatia

Split – Bol – Vis – Hvar – Korčula – Jelsa – Milna – Split – Postira

open image in gallery The SS Mendula only has 15 guest cabins ( Riviera Travel )

Experience the romance and glamour of a sailing yacht that only holds 30 passengers and six staff. Riviera Travel’s SS Mendula can easily be anchored in tiny ports, so all you have to do is skip off and start your day without the need to queue for a charter. Every day it will pull up in a different place for a swim spot, giving you the chance to enjoy unique places for a calming dip.

This cruise docks in two different places a day, so you can spend the morning in one place, return to the ship for lunch, and then arrive at a different port for some afternoon exploring. You’ll see more islands on this cruise than with other itineraries, stopping at the golden beaches of Brač, green Hvar, remote Vis and medieval Korčula.

Departs 16 May 2026. From £2,199pp including return flights, all meals and drinks and some guided tours.

Book now

Read more: The most beautiful places in Dubrovnik

3. Best for food and wine

Cruise Croatia: Luxury Hidden Gems

Split – Sibenik – Zadar – Losinj Island – Rab Island– Krk Island – Opatija

open image in gallery Experience new flavours and unexplored islands on a hidden gems tour ( Cruise Croatia )

If trying new flavours and experiencing different dishes is what gets you excited about going on holiday, Cruise Croatia’s luxury hidden gems tour could be your ideal trip. You’ll sail on a small ship with a cruise director, captain and very talented chef who will take care of your every need. In Sibenik, you can experience local prosciutto tasting and visit a family-run winery on Krk. Not many cruises stop at Krk or Losinj on the north of the Dalmatian Coast, so this is a special trip.

This sailing will also set you up with a free expert local tour guide in every port. You don’t have to worry about working out what to do on each island, as you’ll be guided straight to each spot’s hidden gems. There’s also a hot tub on the top deck so you can chill out after a day of sightseeing.

Departs 20 June 2026. From £2,818pp including all guided tours, watersports, daily swim stops and wifi.

Book now

4. Best for old school cruise ship fans

Fred Olsen: Bays, Mountains and Islands of Croatia.

Civitavecchia – Stromboli – Messina – Kotor – St. Anthony's Channel – Sibenik – Split – Mount Biokovo – Dubrovnik

open image in gallery Fred Olsen’s Balmoral offers close-up views of Croatia ( Getty Images )

Experience the towering mountains, incredible scenery and serene bays that Croatia has to offer with Fred Olsen.

Sailing from Civitavecchia in Rome, this 10-night sailing aboard Balmoral offers sunset views of Stromboli’s active volcano and visits to lesser-known ports such as Sibenik .

Balmoral is bigger than many of the yachts that you will see around Croatia but is still small enough to reach most ports. It caters for 1,250 passengers who can eat in five restaurants, drink in its seven bars and lounges, and swim in two pools before relaxing on wide open decks while gazing at the scenery.

Balmoral’s Neptune Lounge hosts guest comedians, singers and magicians, and there is even an art studio on board for those keen to make their own painted memories of their sailing.

Prices from £1,029pp including flights, seven nights all-inclusive accommodation and entertainment. Departing 4 July 2024.

Departs 7 October 2025. From £1,549pp; Flights not included.

Book now

5. Best for beach hopping

My Croatia Cruise: Split to Dubrovnik

Split – Hvar – Vis – Biševo (Blue Cave) – Korčula – Mljet – Slano – Ston – Dubrovnik

open image in gallery Experience azure waters and unspoiled bays, guided by local experts ( My Croatia Cruise )

Some of Croatia’s best beaches are hidden from tourists who don’t have local knowledge, but you’ll get to experience these secluded bays and crystal clear waters on a cruise from Split to Dubrovnik with My Croatia Cruise. Along the way, you’ll stop at Trogir, Hvar, Brač, Vis and Elafiti where local guides will show you the best places to swim and sunbathe. In Vis, you’ll be taken into the blue cave, weather permitting, where you can take a dip in electric blue waters. Food on board features local produce, including oysters from the Pelješac peninsula and fresh fish.

Departs 27 September 2025. From £1,982pp including all meals and drinks, guided tours, historic building entry fees and wifi.

Book now

6. Best for a luxury family holiday on a budget

Adriagate: Cruise Croatian Experience

Trogir – Split – Hvar – Mljet – Dubrovnik – Korcula – Brac – Trogir

open image in gallery Adriagate offers wallet-friendly, half-board cruises suitable for all ages ( Adriagate )

While most Croatia cruises start at around £2,000 per person, Adriagate has options from around £670 per person in October.

The downside is that this is a half-board trip, rather than all-inclusive, but this frees you up to enjoy some local cuisine whenever you stop. You’ll start and finish in Trogir, with stops including the islands of Brac, Hvar and Vis as well as the historical city of Dubrovnik.

There are no tour guides so you have the freedom to explore or relax depending on how the children feel that day. It’s a convenient way to island hop, without dragging everyone’s suitcases around.

Departs 18 October 2025. From £668 per person including seven nights accommodation, all guided tours, watersports, daily swim stops and wifi.

Book now

Read more: The best cruise deals for 2025