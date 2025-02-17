Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

From its spacious atriums and pool decks to fancy cuisine, there are lots of reasons for passengers to fall in love with Princess Cruises.

The popular brand, which started with one ship cruising to Mexico in 1965, rose to prominence as the cruise ship used in the hit 1970s series The Love Boat, and decades later it has 17 vessels across the fleet.

Passengers can still enjoy Love Boat-themed cruises and events, and actress Hannah Waddingham was recently recruited to sing her own version of the show’s iconic theme tune as part of an advert for the brand.

You won’t find massive waterslides or climbing walls on a Princess Cruises ship but it still offers plenty to passengers of all ages.

Princess describes romance and adventure as central to its cruises, reflected in its onboard offering and variety of destinations. The brand claims to be the first to offer movies under the stars as well as 24-hour dining.

Other unique experiences on board include its white-gloved afternoon tea, poolside pizza and ice cream as well as its Catch by Rudi seafood restaurant.

You will find celebrity brands and cocktails in the bars featuring Blake Lively’s Betty Booze and Camilla and Matthew McConaughey’s Pantalones tequila.

Princess Cruises’ ships also have grand indoor piazzas where you can enjoy coffee and cake, while kids’ clubs will keep younger cruisers amused with video games and activities.

Passengers can escape to the Sanctuary Club adult areas onboard and the brand’s newest ships, Sun and Star Princess, even feature a bell you can ring to be passed champagne through a grass-covered wall.

Keeping track of your fellow passengers is also easy with the Princess Medallion, a wearable device that lets you see where your cabin mates are on board and also order food and drink to be delivered to wherever you are on the ship at the touch of a button.

Entertainment includes Broadway-style shows, cabaret and comedy as well as pool parties.

Here is our pick of the best Princess Cruises ships and sailings.

Sun Princess: 14-day Spanish Passage

Ft Lauderdale – Tenerife – Cartagena – Valencia – Barcelona

open image in gallery Sail from Florida to the Canary Islands aboard Sun Princess ( Princess Cruises )

Starting in Florida aboard the newest ship in the fleet, Sun Princess, this 14-day cruise gives you eight sunny sea days as you cross continents towards the Canary Islands.

Passengers can enjoy a beach day in Tenerife before visiting cultural and historic hotspots such as Cartagena, Valencia and Barcelona.

Boasting capacity for 4,300 passengers, Sun Princess has more than 29 restaurants and bars including its three-deck dining room and a 24-hour cafe.

The ship was also the first to offer ‘Sanctuary Collection’ suites, giving passengers access to the brand’s exclusive adult-only retreat and dining area as part of the fare.

If you are after sea views, Sun Princess has 1,500 balcony rooms – the most on any of the Princess ships.

It has also partnered with Brazilian artist Romero Britto to design the speciality Love by Britto 68-seat restaurant, featuring decor inspired by his Pop Art and cubist style.

During the day, passengers can also relax in The Dome - a 9,494sq ft space with a geodesic glass dome – and at night it turns into an entertainment venue featuring acrobatic shows created with Cirque Éloize

Departs 22 March 2025; from £459pp

Sky Princess: Spain and France

Southampton – La Coruna – Bilbao – Bordeaux – Cherbourg – Southampton

Passengers can embark easily from Southampton – making it convenient for Brits – for a seven-day cruise around Spain and France aboard Sky Princess.

The sailing includes accessible and cultural stops in La Coruna, Bilbao and Cherbourg, both easily walkable from the port.

Expect cabaret and comedy shows onboard as well as roving street performers and quaint boutiques in the Piazza, which is designed like a vibrant European square with a spiral staircase and several glass-walled lifts.

Passengers can enjoy a premium experience with a Sky Suite, offering 270-degree views of the Med.

There are four pools and eight hot tubs across the 3,660-capacity ship, so it shouldn’t be too hard to find a sunbed.

Departs 5 April 2025; from £849pp

Grand Princess: Pacific Wine Country

Los Angeles – Santa Barbara – San Francisco – Astoria – Victoria – Vancouver

open image in gallery Toast the Californian coast aboard Grand Princess ( Princess Cruises )

See the best of California and Canada on this Pacific Wine Country cruise.

Departing from Los Angeles, the seven-day sailing stops in Santa Barbara and San Francisco where you can toast the coastline’s top wines before heading towards Vancouver, Canada via Astoria and Victoria.

It is also a chance to enjoy the Grand Princess before it enters a short period in dry dock in May.

Once the largest passenger ship in the world when it was built in 1998 and the first of the brand’s Grand class, the 3,100 capacity Grand Princess was refurbished in 2019.

The ship, which has even featured on BBC show The Apprentice, has a nine-hole miniature putting course called Princess Links as well as four outdoor pools and an array of evening entertainment in its theatre.

Departs 8 April 2025; from £479pp

Majestic Princess: Greece, Turkey & Adriatic

Trieste – Dubrovnik – Santorini – Rhodes – Crete – Istanbul – Athens

open image in gallery The Hollywood Club is a unique feature aboard Majestic Princess ( Princess Cruises )

This busy 10-day itinerary sails on three seas, the Adriatic, Mediterranean and Aegean.

Passengers will visit four countries aboard Majestic Princess with stops on inspiring islands such as Santorini, Rhodes and Crete as well as the chance to explore cities such as Dubrovnik and Istanbul.

When not exploring ports, passengers can relax in the ship’s unique adult-only Hollywood Club, a glass covered indoor pool surrounded by stylish sun loungers and sculptures.

Majestic Princess is also the only ship with a Harmony Chinese restaurant. This reflects its origins back in 2017 when it first launched as a ship dedicated to the Asian market – it now sails around the world.

Departs 10 June; from £979pp

Discovery Princess: Alaska Inside Passage with Jeff Corwin

Seattle – Ketchikan – Juneau – Skagway – Victoria – Seattle

open image in gallery Tour Alaska with Discovery Princess ( Princess Cruises )

Departing from Seattle aboard Discovery Princess, this Alaska itinerary comes with its own expert. Wildlife conservationist Jeff Corwin, known for hosting the Disney Channel’s Going Wild, will be onboard to guide you through the glaciers, waterways and wildlife of the region’s Inside Passage.

Ports on this cruise include Alaskan capital Juneau and a day cruising beside the awe-inspiring Endicott Arm glacier.

Discovery Princess is a great ship to marvel at the scenery from. The Royal class ship boasts more than 1,400 balcony cabins, with its Sky Suites offering 270-degree views that are described as the largest balconies at sea.

Passengers can enjoy a specialty immersive multi-sensory dining experience that aims to feed all your senses through storytelling, visual elements, taste, smell, and music on an interactive table that comes alive with each dish.

The 3,660-capacity ship was also the first to offer the specialty The Catch by Rudi restaurant, where you can sample dishes from the catch of the day to a raw seafood bar designed by Chef Rudi Sodamin.

Departs 17 August 2025; from £1,072pp

Enchanted Princess: Caribbean Explorer

Ft Lauderdale – Princess Cays – St Thomas – St. Maarten – Antigua – St Kitts – Tortola – Ft Lauderdale – Princess Cays – St Kitts – St Lucia – Martinique – Antigua – Fort Lauderdale

open image in gallery Enjoy ship and sea views with a SkySuite aboard Enchanted Princess ( Princess Cruises )

Island hop across the Caribbean during this 20-day cruise aboard Enchanted Princess.

Departing from Fort Lauderdale, you can look forward to sun, sandy beaches and plenty of rum in destinations such as Antigua, St Kitts and San Juan.

Plus, there are two stops at Princess Cays on the island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas where passengers can enjoy a private beach party.

Enchanted Princess is a sister ship to Discovery but has its own unique areas. These include an Italian town square called Settimo Cielo that hosts the speciality Sabatini’s Trattoria restaurant, Venice-inspired cocktail bar Bellini’s and Gigi’s Pizzeria by Alfredo. Passengers can also have a drink in O'Malley's Irish Pub or dine in the Salty Dog Café American diner.

Departs 13 November 2025; from £1,419pp

Star Princess: Western Caribbean with Mexico

Ft Lauderdale – Cozumel – Belize City – Roatan – Ft Lauderdale

open image in gallery Star Princess passengers can order champagne by simply ringing a bell in the Sanctuary Club adults-only area ( Princess Cruises )

Grab some winter on the new Star Princess this December.

Launching in October 2025, you could be the first to experience the ship during the festive period on a seven-day western Caribbean cruise.

Departing from Fort Lauderdale, stops include Cozumel in Mexico and Belize City in Belize.

The 4,300-guest Star Princess is the sister ship to Sun Princess so has a similar design and features. But there will be new additions including a pickleball and basketball courts, as well as a jogging track, splash pad, and shaded areas for relaxation.

Princess has expanded the ship’s spaces with 32 more seats in its popular O’Malley’s Irish Pub and extra seating in the art-inspired specialty dining venue Expanded Love by Britto.

When not experiencing the sun and salsa in port, passengers can stay in The Sanctuary suites, getting access to their own restaurant, while other sailors can enjoy more than 29 places to eat and drink.

Departs 27 December; from £899pp

