Given the allure of guaranteed sunshine, palm tree-lined landscapes, pristine white sand beaches and scintillating tropical waters, it’s hardly surprising an island-hopping cruise around the Caribbean is a bucket list holiday for many – and the most-searched cruise itinerary.

Cruises offer a great way of exploring the Caribbean, with guests getting the chance to experience many idyllic and off-the-beaten-track destinations in one trip, and a carefully curated selection of islands from a collection that spans more than 700.

What’s more, several cruise lines, including Disney and Royal Caribbean, offer guests access to private islands in the Caribbean, such as Disney’s Castaway Cay and Royal Caribbean’s PerfectDay at CocoCay.

When it comes to itineraries, guests have the option of booking everything from transatlantic cruises setting sail from Southampton and Tilbury to month-long voyages around the Caribbean; fly cruises that specifically focus on sections of the Caribbean such as the East or West; or long weekend tours that set sail from Florida.

Here’s our round-up of some of the best Caribbean cruises setting sail in 2024 and 2025, from adults-only holidays to family-friendly adventures.

Virgin Voyages: Western Caribbean charm

Miami – Roatán – Costa Maya – Beach Club at Bimini – Miami

open image in gallery Scarlet Lady stops at the Virgin Voyages Beach Club at Bimini ( Virgin Voyages )

When it comes to adults-only cruises, Virgin Voyages excels, offering onboard and off-shore entertainment in spades, from tattoo parlours at sea to days spent relaxing at the Virgin Voyages Beach Club at Bimini. Highlights aboard this six-night cruise on Scarlet Lady include a stop-off at Roatán, known for its vibrant coral reefs, as well as the ancient ruins of the Mexican port of Costa Maya. Optional excursions include zip-wire adventures in Roatán and kayaking in Costa Maya.

Departs 5 January 2025. From £1,615.72 per person based on two people sharing a cabin. Virginvoyages.com

MSC Cruises: Caribbean

Miami – Puerto Plata – San Juan – Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve – Miami

open image in gallery MSC Cruises has a seven-night round trip from Miami ( MSC Rights )

Calling at the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas, this seven-night round-trip from Miami – with flights included – is a great last-minute deal to experience some winter sun. Guests will set sail on MSC Seascape, complete with the Bridge of Sighs, a breathtaking glass skywalk. The itinerary includes a stop-off at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, complete with more than two miles of white sand beaches, crystal blue waters, and plenty of activities including scuba diving, paddleboarding and beachside stargazing.

Departs 23 November 2024. From £1,549 per person, flights included. Msccruises.co.uk

Disney Cruise Line: three-night Halloween on the Seas

Port Canaveral – Nassau – Disney Castaway Cay – Port Canaveral

open image in gallery For family-friendly try Disney Cruise Line ( Photo by Stephen Mease on Unsplash )

If you’re booking a cruise for you and your family, you’ll be in safe hands with Disney Cruise Line. From Broadway-quality shows to fireworks extravaganzas and the chance for children to meet their favourite characters, Disney cruises are packed with entertainment – and this itinerary coincides with Halloween. Guaranteed to be filled with spooky surprises – think Disney characters in fancy dress and spooktacular desserts – Halloween on the Seas aboard Disney Wish will call at Nassau and Disney’s private island, Disney Castaway Cay. The compact itinerary is also a great option if you’re considering booking your first family cruise.

Departs 31 October 2024. From £1,860 for a stateroom; flights not included. Disneycruise.disney.go.com

P&O: Caribbean discovery

Southampton – Tenerife – Basseterre – Bridgetown – Grenada – Castries – Antigua – Tortola, Virgin Islands – St Maarten – Tenerife – La Coruna – Southampton

open image in gallery P&O’s Iona visits a host of destinations in the Caribbean ( Getty Images )

Planning ahead? This 35-night transatlantic cruise with P&O will be something to look forward to. Calling at the Canary Islands en route to Basseterre, as well as Bridgetown, Antigua, St Maarten and more, this cruise promises a destination-packed tour of the Caribbean. You’ll be aboard Iona, a classy vessel with an impressive glass-roofed SkyDome, open-air cinema and jogging track.

Departs 3 January 2026. From £2,349 per person for an interior cabin. Pocruises.com

Ambassador Cruise Line: Cuba & treasures of the West Indies

Tilbury – Praia de Vitoria – Ponta Delgada – St John’s – Basseterre – Havana – Santiago de Cuba – Ocho Rios – Willemstad – Scarborough – St George’s – Bridgetown – Funchal – Lisbon – Leixoes (Porto) – Tilbury

open image in gallery There’s 14 ports of call on Ambassador’s Ambition in the West Indies ( Ambassador Cruise Line )

Sailing from Tilbury, this 45-night voyage will depart at the beginning of 2025 aboard Ambition. Stopping at 14 ports in 10 different countries, this cruise will take guests to the likes of Saint Kitts, Cuba, Jamaica, Curaçao and more, as well as incorporating stop-offs in the Azores and Portugal on the return trip to the Caribbean. For the 28 sea days, guests can take full advantage of live entertainment from of magicians and comedians, as well as Ambition’s Green Sea spa and the in-ship library.

Departs 9 January 2025. From £2,801 per person. Ambassadorcruiseline.com

Cunard: Eastern Caribbean

Southampton – New York – Philipsburg – Castries – St George – Bridgetown – Roseau – Basseterre – Road Town – New York – Southampton

open image in gallery Queen Mary 2 sails to and from Southampton ( Cunard )

Venture to the Eastern Caribbean without even boarding a flight with this 29-night odyssey aboard Cunard’s Queen Mary 2, setting sail from Southampton. This month-long cruise will first head west to New York, where guests can spend the day exploring the Big Apple, before going on to St Lucia, Barbados, St Kitts and more. From black-tie evenings to sipping cocktails by the pool, there’s plenty to do on the ship.

Departs 8 March 2025; from £3,199pp for an interior cabin. Cunard.com

Fred. Olsen: Discover Caribbean Rainforests, Exotic Wildlife & Mayan Culture

Puerto Limón – Cozumel – Belize City – Roatan Island – Port Royal – Hamilton – Ponta Delgada – Southampton

open image in gallery Spend 23 nights aboard Balmoral from Puerto Limón ( Fred. Olsen )

From exploring tropical rainforests in Costa Rica to sampling local dishes such as jerk chicken in Jamaica and codfish and potatoes in Bermuda, this 23-night adventure aboard Balmoral, which kicks off in Puerto Limón, promises to be a fantastic mix of action and adventure alongside cultural discovery. With just 1,325 passengers, Balmoral is a great vessel for exploring lesser-known destinations or enjoying spectacular views from its multiple open-deck areas.

Departs 9 March 2025. From £2,999 per person, flights not included. Fredolsencruises.com

Royal Caribbean: 4 night short Caribbean cruise

Miami – Labadee – Miami

open image in gallery Independence of the Seas calls at Labadee, a private destination off Haiti’s northern coast ( Royal Caribbean )

This four-night cruise is a great taster if you want to see whether a Caribbean cruise is for you. Calling at Labadee, Royal Caribbean’s private destination off Haiti’s northern coast, guests will be able to take in pristine sands alongside coral reefs and jungle-covered hilltops. Zipwire and jet ski excursions are available to book, but we wouldn’t blame you if you simply wanted to relax on the white-sand beaches – especially as you’ll be sailing aboard Independence of the Seas, which is celebrated for its exhilarating on-board facilities from water parks to a surf simulator.

Departs 5 December 2024. From £225 per person, flights not included. Royalcaribbean.com

