Disney Destiny first look: A magical cruise ship for heroes and villains

A Norse god has hijacked my cruise ship, but no one is panicking. Instead, guests are eagerly holding up their smartphones in awe as Marvel’s mythological character Loki roams the Grand Hall to inspect his prisoners.

As welcomes go, it is a bit more hostile than the clapping crew you usually get, but I love it.

This is the seventh ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet and third in the Wish series. Wish had a theme of enchantment and Treasure is dedicated to adventure, while Destiny – at 144,000 gross tonnes and with a capacity of around 3,466 passengers – is all about heroes and villains.

A bronze statue of Marvel’s Black Panther stands proudly as I embark on the ship for one of the first Caribbean sailings from Miami. Looking up, I spot a chandelier made from “vibranium”, the metal unique to the Panther’s homeland, Wakanda, lighting the statue and motifs of shields around the venue.

open image in gallery A ’vibranium’ chandelier lights up the Grand Hall on ‘Disney Destiny’ ( Marc Shoffman )

It all feels more immersive than Wish and Treasure, with the lighting changing based on the characters who are in the area.

Loki’s entrance turns the warm golden ambience of the chandelier green and the music makes it feel like the ship is trembling. It is as if the whole room breathes out as the character leaves – after posing for several selfies – and the lighting returns to normal.

This ship feels like the sweet spot for that awkward point where children may have grown out of princesses and Pixar – a giant Spider-Man clings to the stern.

That said, younger fans aren’t left out. There are chances to dance with Minnie, Mickey and Donald at the poolside sailaway and at pirate parties. Some of the gems of Treasure have been replicated, such as the spooky Haunted Mansion bar. But it is in the new venues where guests can really bring out their inner hero and villain.

I raised a glass or two to Doctor Strange in the Sanctum Bar on deck three, a treasure trove for Marvel fans. It is like walking into the Sorcerer Supreme’s own residence – I spotted the character’s cloak of levitation, a Seal of Vishanti window and floating spell books.

The barmen are also pretty magic, with creative cocktails including the fruity Mirror Dimension – made of vodka, lychee and lemon juice – that, amazingly, lights up with your finger.

I could have spent most of my time in this venue spotting the various hidden artefacts (and being entertained by live bands and trivia quizzes) but there is so much more to explore on this ship.

open image in gallery The magical drink selection at The Sanctum bar ( Marc Shoffman )

I channelled Captain Jack Sparrow in the pirate-themed Cask and Cannon pub, exploring the map-themed ceiling and spotting details such as Castaway Cay (Disney’s private Caribbean island) in the tapestry. My favourite drink in this bar was the Dead Man’s Chest rum cocktail, presented as bounty, complete with chocolate gold coins.

Disney villains are well catered for in the De Vil’s Piano Lounge, complete with a Dalmatian-spotted piano and paw prints on the ceiling. Crowds flocked to this venue each evening in the hope of catching a glimpse of Cruella herself, and also to sample devilish drinks such as an alcohol-free old fashioned called Fearless Sir Galahad, presented in a smoke-filled glass teapot.

open image in gallery De Vil’s is the perfect spot for a naughty cocktail ( Marc Shoffman )

There is also the (definitely alcoholic) Perfectly Wretched vodka cocktail that comes with its own makeup accessories, including lipstick and perfume. This is high fashion on the high seas.

It isn’t just Loki who can alter the colours of the Grand Hall. A spooky midnight meet and greet with the moody Maleficent was wrapped in green lighting, while Black Panther brought a purple hue.

I felt like a child again as Spider-Man entered the Grand Hall, turning the venue red and blue as we practised our best web shooting together.

I didn’t feel heroic enough, though, to take part in a fashion show where Cruella critiques guest outfits, and I am still baffled by a card trick performed by Dr Facilier.

Up on the pool deck, I got a must-have photo by the ship’s yellow funnels with Minnie Mouse and enjoyed my own adventure on the AquaMouse water coaster ride (that is definitely speedier than on Treasure.)

open image in gallery The AquaMouse ride transports guests around the ship and over the sea in a white tube ( Marc Shoffman )

After drying off, I spent time spotting all the familiar characters that decorate the walls of the ship. Artwork on the blue-carpeted aft stairwells is dedicated to the good guys from films such as Toy Story, Black Panther and The Incredibles, while Thor and Scar dominate the green-carpeted forward stairwells.

The carpet also gets a thematic touch, with a giant Maleficent outside the lifts on the bad side and Mickey on the good side of the ship. These features make it a lot easier to navigate the vessel, and you can always follow the hidden Mickeys in the carpet to reach the Destiny’s bow.

The decor continues in the cabins and I felt suitably heroic with a Hercules-themed mural behind my bed, while other guests are treated to images from Mulan, the Big Hero 6 comic superheroes and The Incredibles.

It is all about the little and sometimes hidden details with Disney. I only noticed the Mickey ears in the lampshades when turning off the lights one evening and, unlike in many other cruise line cabins, the switches are labelled so you know which you are turning on or off.

open image in gallery Each cabin has its own character headboard with themes including Hercules and Mulan ( Disney Cruise Line )

We discuss the many hidden nuggets of the ship over dinner, including at a new Lion King-themed “Pride Lands” experience where you are transported to a decorated savannah, full of wooden carvings and acacia tree artwork. It was as if I was sitting beside Simba as entertainers performed classics from the film such as “Circle of Life”.

This continues in the Walt Disney Theatre, where a stage show of Hercules features a score that even the most villainous would struggle to avoid singing along to.

The set design and effects also felt Broadway standard: multi-headed hydra filled the stage and clever lighting was used to alter the chorus’s clothing. The mythical antics of Hercules were a welcome juxtaposition to the vexatious Loki, but as the god of mischief departed on the final night, he left by asking: “Hero, villain, good, evil – is it always as clear as that?”

Whether a hero, a villain or something in between, there will be something for you on this cruise ship.

How to do it

A four-night cruise on Disney Destiny with Virgin Atlantic Holidays, including Virgin Atlantic economy class flights from London Heathrow to Miami, plus accommodation the night before sailing, costs from £5,384 for a family of four.

Prices are based on a departure on 30 September 2026.

Book now

This piece was first published in November 2025 and has been revised and updated.