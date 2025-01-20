Best P&O Cruises holidays 2025/26: Top destinations, ships and 2025 deals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

P&O Cruises flies the flag for Great Britain when it comes to affordable family-friendly and adult-only cruises.

The seven cruise ships across the P&O Cruises fleet feature images of the union flag across the bow and many of the sailings are targeted at the British market as they provide the convenience of departing from Southampton and have plenty of home-themed food, bars and entertainment on board.

Two of the ships – Arcadia and Aurora – focus on adult-only sailings while the rest cater for all ages.

Now part of the Carnival Corporation, P&O Cruises actually dates back to the 19th century.

It combines tradition onboard with formal nights and quality entertainment as well as modern attractions such as rope courses, escape rooms and a SkyDome that hosts pools and hot tubs by day and live shows at night.

The ships visit a range of destinations such as the Norwegian fjords, northern Europe and the Mediterranean.

But passengers can also explore further afield on sailings around the Caribbean, South America and Australia.

Tips are included on all P&O Cruises ships, which can help save money on a cruise, plus many deals also include flights as part of the fare to more distant locations.

There are different types of fare to look out for, with Saver and Early Saver options coming up cheaper but they don’t provide extra perks such as choosing your cabin, port car parking, shuttle buses or onboard spend that you get with ‘Select Price’ fares.

Here is a pick of the best sailings with P&O Cruises.

Arvia: Caribbean Transatlantic

Bridgetown – Castries – Basseterre – St Maarten – Tenerife – La Coruna – Southampton

open image in gallery Arvia was launched in 2022 and offers sunny sailings to the Caribbean ( Carnival Corp )

Explore the Caribbean on P&O Cruises’ newest ship Arvia.

The 15-night sailing starts in Bridgetown where passengers can visit the neo-Gothic Barbados Parliament and the Garrison barracks that once housed 15,000 British troops. Other destinations include Castries in St Lucia, where you can try to spot the resident parrots and hummingbirds, as well as the courtyard cafes and markets of Saint Maarten.

The cruise fare includes a flight to Bridgetown and it ends in Southampton, making it convenient for UK passengers to get home.

Arvia is the largest capacity ship in the P&O Cruises fleet. It has capacity for 5,200 passengers but you can beat the crowds across its 30 restaurants and bars onboard. Its SkyDome also offers great views of land and sea from the pool or street food stalls before turning into an entertainment venue at night.

Daredevils can also try the ship’s Altitude Skywalk, set 54 metres above the ocean and there is even an onboard escape room for a more grounded challenge.

Departs 15 March 2025. From £999pp; outbound flight included.

Azura: Central Mediterranean Fly-Cruise

Valletta – Split – Dubrovnik – Corfu – Taranto – Valletta

open image in gallery Azura has space for relaxation as you visit top destinations in the Med ( Carnival Corp )

See the best of the central Med aboard Azura.

This seven-night sailing starts in the Maltese capital of Valletta. There is lots of variety, with visits to Croatian cities of Split and Dubrovnik, where you can explore the old towns and medieval history before reaching the Greek island of Corfu and Taranto, which sits on the heel of the boot of southern Italy.

Passengers should be able to relax in the sun during this sailing while watching a film in Azura’s open-air SeaScreen cinema or get active across its four pools, tennis and basketball courts.

The ship, which can fit 3,100 passengers, also hosts nine restaurants including wine expert Olly Smith’s The Glass House and The Waterside as well as the Indian-inspired Sindhu and The Epicurean specialty dining venues.

Departs 1 May 2025. From £999pp; return flights included.

Iona: Norwegian Fjords

Southampton – Stavanger – Alesund – Olden – Innvikfjorden - Nordfjord – Haugesund – Southampton

open image in gallery Enjoy scenic views and entertainment curated by Gary Barlow aboard Iona ( Carnival Corp )

Set sail for the beautiful scenery of the Norwegian fjords on a round trip from Southampton aboard Iona – the sister ship to Arvia.

This seven-day sailing takes in the spectacular scenic fjordland and glaciers across Norway and you can even enjoy panoramic views of Alesund after taking a cable car or walking the 418 steps to the top of Mount Aksla.

After enjoying a day of amazing views, the 5,200 capacity Iona has its own gin distillery in collaboration with Devon’s Salcombe Gin to explore, where you can raise a glass before enjoying live music curated by Gary Barlow at the 710 Club.

Departs 3 May 2025; from £699pp.

Britannia: 10-Year Anniversary Celebration

Southampton – South Queensferry (for Edinburgh) – Kirkwall – Stornoway – Scottish Isles – Belfast, Liverpool, Cork – Southampton

open image in gallery Britannia will take to the waves for a 10th anniversary celebration this year ( Carnival Corp )

Celebrate the 10-year anniversary of P&O Cruises’ Britannia ship on a celebration sailing across the British Isles, with talks from chef Marco Pierre White and Tom Parker-Bowles while onboard the 3,647 capacity ship.

Britannia had a multi-million refurbishment in 2024 ahead of the milestone this year and the occasion is being marked with a 14-night round trip from Southampton. Changes include new décor in its Sunset Bar and Crystal Room as well as an improved splash area for children and celebration dinner menus created by Pierre White.

It will visit much loved British locations such as the Scottish isles, Liverpool, Belfast and Cork.

Departs 6 June 2025; from £1,379pp.

Ventura: Spain and Portugal

Southampton – Vigo – Lisbon – Leixoes – St Peter Port – Guernsey – Southampton

open image in gallery Holidaymakers can celebrate the summer holidays aboard Ventura this year ( Carnival Corp )

Capture some sun on this seven-night sailing from Southampton to Spain and Portugal aboard Ventura.

The itinerary departs on 2 August from Southampton, making it convenient in terms of UK location and as a summer holiday with the kids while schools are closed.

Passengers get a sea day before reaching Vigo in northern Spain, where you can visit the beaches or even the fish market.

A visit to Lisbon gives you a chance to grab a genuine pastel de nata, while the stop in Leixoes provides access to Porto.

The family-focused Ventura ship has four pools and a sports court to appeal to young cruisers, as well as its Reef Kids Club for age two to 17. There is also an adult-only open-air spa terrace called The Retreat, where passengers can escape from the kids.

Ventura is the sister ship to Azura so features similar restaurants and bars such as The Glass House but also has its own British pub called the Exchange.

Departs 2 August 2025; from £1,129pp.

Arcadia: Christmas Spain Portugal Canary Islands

Southampton – La Coruna – Vigo – Tenerife – Arrecife de Lanzarote – Gran Canaria – Madeira – Lisbon – Southampton

open image in gallery Get ready for festive fun aboard Arcadia for Christmas 2025 ( Carnival Corp )

Enjoy Christmas at sea this year on P&O Cruises’ mid-sized ship Arcadia.

You could share the festive season with 2,094 passengers on a 16-night sailing from Southampton that should give you some winter sun on visits to destinations such as La Coruna, Lanzarote and Gran Canaria, as well as an overnight stop in Madeira.

There are seven sea days, including on Christmas Day, giving you time to sleep off all that mulled wine and turkey.

This is an adult-only ship, giving passengers ample opportunities to relax in the spa and enjoy shows in the theatre and cinema as well as chances to dine in Marco Pierre White’s onboard Ocean Grill.

Departs 21 December 2025; from £2,199pp.

Aurora: Epic South America Journey

Southampton – Gran Canaria – Mindelo – Recife – Salvador – Buzios – Rio de Janeiro – Santos (tours to Sao Paulo) – Montevideo – Port Stanley – Cape Horn (cruise-by) – Beagle Channel (cruise-by) – Magellan Straits (cruise-by) – Punta Arenas – Amalia Glacier (cruise by) – Pio X Glacier (cruise-by) – San Antonio (tours to Santiago) – Coquimbo – Arica – Callao (tours to Lima) – Manta – Fuerte Amador – Panama Canal (full transit) – Cartagena – Oranjestad – Grenada – Bridgetown – Castries – Antigua – St Maarten – Ponta Delgada - Southampton

open image in gallery Aurora is the smallest ship in the P&O Cruises fleet ( Carnival Corp )

P&O Cruises doesn’t only do short or week-long sailings. Passengers can embark on a 75-night voyage to South America aboard Aurora.

Starting from Southampton, you could escape the winter blues as you approach the beaches of Gran Canaria. There is sun and sand to enjoy on stops such as Mindelo in Cape Verde before you hit Recife in Brazil by day 14. There is the chance to tour Sao Paulo in Brazil and see a variety of scenery from glaciers in Chile to the sun-kissed Caribbean before making your way back to Southampton in time for spring towards the end of March.

Aurora is the smallest ship in the fleet, with capacity for 1,874 cruisers. But it is also adult-only, giving it a more intimate and peaceful feel where you can enjoy its spa and three pools as well as 19 restaurants and bars and seven entertainment venues.

Departs 3 January 2026; from £6,999pp.

