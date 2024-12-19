Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

When it comes to a cruise holiday, Royal Caribbean is one of the best brands for family fun and entertainment.

There are 28 Royal Caribbean ships in operation for people to choose from, with one more – Star of the Seas – set to launch next year.

Many of the brand’s vessels are like floating cities or theme parks. Its ships are home to a range of features, from skydiving and surfing simulators to rock climbing walls, ice rinks, roller discos and waterparks. Passengers are also treated to a variety of restaurants and quality entertainment.

The fleet is divided into six classes, reflecting the size of the ship and the services on offer.

The vessels range from small Vision-class and medium-sized Radiance-class ships, which offer a more relaxed and destination-focused sailing, to the megaship-style Quantum-, Oasis- and the latest Icon-class, which provide larger capacities and more entertainment and activities onboard.

In the middle are Freedom- and Voyager- class ships, which feature popular facilities such as mini-golf, rock climbing walls and ice skating rinks but can be quieter as they have a slightly smaller capacity than the larger ships.

The activities on board may make it hard to get off but there are also plenty of top destinations that you can experience with Royal Caribbean. It is a great brand for exploring the Caribbean itself and even has its own private island in the Bahamas for a popular port stop called Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Here is our pick of the top Royal Caribbean cruises to choose from in 2025 and 2026.

Anthem of the Seas: Tokyo to Seattle

Tokyo - Aomori - Hakodate - Akita - Seattle

open image in gallery Anthem of the Seas will visit Tokyo in 2025 ( Royal Caribbean )

Experience a transpacific cruise with Royal Caribbean. Step aboard Anthem of the Seas for a 15-night sailing from Tokyo that visits the picturesque city of Aomori and should get you to Hakodate in time to see the famous cherry blossoms bloom. It finishes in Seattle.

Anthem is one of Royal Caribbean’s most popular ships. The Quantum-class vessel carries 4,180 passengers and has plenty to do on board including its RipCord by iFLY skydiving simulator and the North Star pod ride that provides views over the sea.

Departs 25 April 2025; from £787pp.

Allure of the Seas: Eurovision-themed cruise

Barcelona - Palma De Mallorca - Marseille - Florence - Rome - Naples - Barcelona

open image in gallery Eurovision fans can celebrate the contest aboard Allure of the Seas ( Royal Caribbean )

Pack your glitter and most glam outfits for a dedicated Eurovision sailing with Royal Caribbean aboard Allure of the Seas.

Meet fellow Eurovision superfans as you sail from Barcelona on a round-trip around Mediterranean hotspots such as Marseille, Rome, Florence and Naples.

Back on the Oasis-class ship, passengers can enjoy Eurovision themed shows, quizzes and cocktails worth more than 12 points. The final will also be screened on the ship on 17 May, providing thousands of other people to singalong and dance with even if you don’t know the words.

If you get bored of singing ABBA songs on repeat, Allure also its own attractions such as a zip line ride 10 decks above the Boardwalk.

Departs 11 May 2025; £809pp.

Radiance of the Seas: Southbound Alaska and Hubbard Glacier

Seward, Alaska - Hubbard Glacier - Juneau - Skagway - Icy Strait Point -Ketchikan - Inside Passage, Canada - Vancouver

open image in gallery Discover Alaska with Radiance of the Seas ( Royal Caribbean )

Royal Caribbean may be mainly known for visiting warmer destinations but its Alaska itineraries are worth considering.

Departing from Seward on Radiance of the Seas, passengers can enjoy a seven-night sailing beside the mountain views and glaciers of Alaska on its popular Inside Passage that takes in Skagway and the capital Juneau as well as the famous Hubbard Glacier before finishing in Vancouver, British Columbia.

With a capacity of 2,112, Radiance is classed as a mid-sized ship but its floor-to-glass windows and outward-facing lifts ensure you never miss a view of the epic sights.

Departs 23 May 2025; from £546pp.

Independence of the Seas: Spanish Flair

Southampton - Lisbon - Vigo - Seville - La Coruna - Bilbao - Southampton

open image in gallery Freedom of the Seas has features such as the FlowRider surfing simulator ( Royal Caribbean )

Experience a Royal Caribbean cruise without the hassle of a flight.

Cruisers can enjoy a nine-night Spanish Flair roundtrip sailing from Southampton aboard Independence of the Seas.

The itinerary focuses on northern Spain, providing the chance to see the architecture of Bilbao as well as its Guggenheim Museum and the historic squares and beautiful beaches of Vigo. There will also be chance to feast on genuine pastéis de natas in Lisbon.

There is plenty to keep the kids entertained on the Freedom-class ship including a waterpark, racing waterslides Typhoon and Cyclone and its FlowRider surfing simulator.

Don’t miss the onboard Sugar Beach sweet shop and there is plenty of entertainment in the bars including performances of Grease.

Departs 3 August 2025; from £1,199pp.

Wonder of the Seas: Eastern Caribbean and Perfect Day

open image in gallery Wonder of the Seas is one of Royal Caribbean’s largest ships ( Â©2022 Michel Verdure )

Port Canaveral - Perfect Day at CocoCay - St Thomas - St Kitts & Nevis - Port Canaveral

Experience the best of the eastern Caribbean on a seven night sailing aboard the Oasis-class Wonder of the Seas.

It starts in Port Canaveral and the first stop will give you a chance to relax on the private CocoCay island before visiting St Thomas and St Kitts & Nevis.

There is plenty to keep you entertained aboard Wonder including its 10-storey Ultimate Abyss waterslide and there are also amazing water-filled shows in its AquaTheater, which features 30-foot diving platforms.

It is one of the largest ships in the fleet, with space for 5,734 guests at double occupancy and is 1,188 feet long.

Departs 17 August 2025; from £731pp.

Icon of the Seas: Western Caribbean and Perfect Day

Miami - Puerto Costa Maya - Roatan - Cozumel - Perfect Day at CocoCay - Miami

open image in gallery Icon of the Seas is Royal Caribbean’s largest ship and a great way to visit CocoCay ( Royal Caribbean )

Passengers can island hop around the Caribbean on this seven-night sailing from Miami on the world’s largest cruise ship, Icon of The Seas.

It its the brand’s first Icon-class ship at 1,196 feet long.

The itinerary offers plenty of beach days such as in the Bahamas as well as a chance to enjoy the clear waters and Mayan ruins of Costa Maya.

You will also get to experience Royal Caribbean’s private island takeover on a Perfect Day at CocoCay stop, where cruisers can enjoy the party atmosphere amid the pools, bars and a waterpark.

There is plenty of things to do aboard Icon of the Seas. It can fit 5,610 passengers across 18 decks and also boasts the biggest waterpark and waterslides at sea as well as seven pools, its own Central Park and more than 40 bars and restaurants – providing lots for people of all ages.

Departs 5 September 2026; from £1,151pp.

Star of the Seas: Eastern Caribbean and Perfect Day

Port Canaveral - Perfect Day at CocoCay - Puerto Rico - St Marteen - Port Canaveral

open image in gallery Star of the Seas launches in 2025 and will sail around the eastern Caribbean until the end of 2026 ( Royal Caribbean )

Sail aboard Royal Caribbean’s newest ship, Star of the Seas, and explore the eastern Caribbean.

This seven-day sailing from Port Canaveral visits scenic destinations such as Puerto Rico and St Maarten and includes a stop on the brand’s private CocoCay island.

It is the sister ship to Icon, so you can expect mammoth waterparks and slides onboard.

But there are some extra facilities on this ship compared with Icon.

Royal Caribbean will refresh its specialty Empire Supper Club onboard, serving intimate meals with live entertainment on a 1930s Chicago-inspired theme.

New onboard technology will also be rolled out including a waterproof bracelet for parents to track where their kids are on the cruise line’s app.

Departs 13 September 2026; from £1,207pp.

