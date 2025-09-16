Royal Caribbean floats out its next mega cruise ship Legend of Seas
Legend of the Seas is getting closer to welcoming passengers in 2026
Royal Caribbean may have only launched Star of the Seas last month but it has already reached a major milestone for its next mega cruise ship.
The cruise line’s third Icon Class ship Legend of the Seas officially touched water for the first time earlier this week.
A float-out ceremony was held at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland, marking an important stage in the construction of Legend, which is due to launch with Mediterranean sailings in August 2026.
The ship’s dry dock was filled with water overnight on Tuesday 2 September in a process that took almost 12 hours.
Read more: The best cruise ships to travel on in your lifetime
Once the dock was filled, the Royal Caribbean ship was floated onto the water and the final touches will be added ahead of its debut next year.
The megaship will be the third in the Icon Class, joining Icon and Star of the Seas as the world’s largest cruise ships.
Similar to its sisters, it will have the largest waterpark and slides at sea, as well as a high ropes course and 40 bars and restaurants to cater for 5,610 passengers.
Legend will be the first Icon Class ship to debut from Europe in August 2026 with seven-night western Mediterranean itineraries starting from Barcelona. Prices start at £1,778 per person.
The ship will make her Caribbean debut in November 2026 with six-night western Caribbean and eight-night southern Caribbean sailings, including visits to Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay private island in the Bahamas.
Legend will also be Royal Caribbean’s fourth ship – joining Icon, Star and Utopia – that is fuelled by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and also uses waste heat recovery systems and shore power connection.
More megaships are on their way. Royal Caribbean has signed an agreement with Meyer Turku to order a fourth Icon Class ship for delivery in 2027. The agreement also includes options to build a fifth and sixth.
Read more: The best Royal Caribbean cruises
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments