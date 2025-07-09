Revealed: How much it costs to visit Royal Caribbean’s new private Bahamas beach club

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Royal Caribbean has revealed how much cruise passengers will need to pay to access its new private beach club area in the Bahamas, including a $10,000 (£7,329) private cabana.

Passengers visiting Nassau during a Royal Caribbean cruise from late December 2025 will be able to purchase all-inclusive day passes to Royal Beach Club Paradise Island.

Prices start at $169.99 (£125) for a day pass that gives you unlimited drinks, including alcohol and dining, but is only available to guests over age 21.

There is also a day pass for non-alcoholic drinks and dining from $129.99 (£96) for guests aged 13 and older.

The price drops to $109.99 (£81) for ages four to 12 and is free for passengers aged three and under.

Guests can also bundle their day pass with a beverage package on board or pair it with destination experiences at Perfect Day at CocoCay during a stop on Royal Caribbean’s private Bahamas island.

The passes give you access to two private beaches and three pools.

These include The Deep End pool for a relaxed and laid back area or you can enjoy the DJ at The Floating Flamingo, the world’s largest swim-up bar.

You can rent your own cabana on the beach, which comes with a personal attendant service, upgraded amenities, as well as day beds with dedicated beverage service, an umbrella, storage space and towels.

Cabana prices range from $2,199.99 (£1,618), which includes day passes for up to eight people.

There is also a two-storey family cabana to rent for the day at $9,999.99 (£7,361) which includes up to 12 day passes. It comes with its own whirlpool, frozen drink machine, waterslide and private bathroom.

Guests can eat and drink across three beach grills and 10 bars, and there will be Bahamian-inspired live music, entertainment and local artisan shops.

The price also covers round-trip water transportation, beach games for the whole family, wifi, umbrellas and lounge chairs, lockers and towels.

The Royal Beach Club Paradise Island will be available on sailings from December 2025 aboard ships such as Utopia of the Seas. Prices start from £623 per person.

It comes as Royal Caribbean is also developing a Royal Beach Club Cozumel in 2026, Lelepa in early 2027 and a Perfect Day Mexico private island experience to launch in 2027.

