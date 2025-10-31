Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Royal Caribbean brings new private beach club to the Mediterranean for the first time

Passengers will be able to beat the crowds at the exclusive spot on popular Santorini

Marc Shoffman
Friday 31 October 2025 10:03 EDT
Comments
Royal Caribbean has unveiled plans for a new private beach club in Santorini for cruise guests from 2027
Royal Caribbean has unveiled plans for a new private beach club in Santorini for cruise guests from 2027 (Royal Caribbean)

Royal Caribbean is bringing its private beach club to Santorini for Mediterranean cruises from 2027.

Passengers will be able to beat the crowds on the popular Greek island via the exclusive Royal Beach Club.

The new Legend of the Seas, plus Rhapsody of the Seas and Brilliance of the Seas, are slated to visit.

Further details of the beach club, such as pricing, are yet to be revealed. Royal Caribbean said it would be part of an “Ultimate Santorini Day”, which includes a day of exploring Oia and Fira.

Jay Schneider, chief product innovation officer at Royal Caribbean, said: “We’re excited for our next Royal Beach Club.

“Everyone’s bucket list is to visit Santorini and we’ve crafted the most amazing day.

“Santorini is a great location where we know guests are looking for gorgeous views, great pictures of the blue roofs, excellent Greek food and the spectacular service that Royal Caribbean is known for.”

The cruise line is currently preparing to launch Royal Beach Club Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, this December.

It will be the cruise line’s first private beach club and prices start at $169.99 (£125) for a day pass, which includes unlimited drinks, plus dining. It is only available to guests over age 21.

Guests can eat and drink across three beach grills and 10 bars, plus enjoy Bahamian-inspired live music, entertainment and local artisan shops.

A Royal Beach Club is also being developed in Cozumel, Mexico for 2026 and Lelepa in the South Pacific in 2027.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

