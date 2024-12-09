Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Seeing the northern lights is a bucket list experience for many travellers and a cruise can be a great way to experience the atmospheric phenomenon.

Famously, orchestrating a glimpse of the elusive celestial ballet requires that a lot of factors fall into place. Clear viewing conditions, a great vantage point and a lot of patience are a must to watch the lights dance at their most visible between September and April.

To maximise your chances of a rare northern lights sighting, you’ll need to head for locations with the latitude to host nature’s best performance, and chances of a successful sighting soar on the remote Arctic region.

Forget shivering on city-side snowscapes as you are ferried to and from by coach, and instead float far from light pollution on a cruise, gliding past giant ice cubes on luxury vessels beneath the dramatic backdrop of the aurora borealis.

There may even be expert astronomers and photographers onboard to help spot and explain the solar-powered magnetic storms and some cruise lines also offer a money-back guarantee if there are no sightings on your sailing.

With cruises bound for Norway, Iceland, Canada and Greenland chasing the cosmic wisps of purple and green, here’s our guide to the sailings primed for illuminated skies.

Saga: Norway and the Northern Lights

Portsmouth - Alesund - Trondheim -Tromso - Honningsvag - Alta- Bergen - Flam - Portsmouth

open image in gallery Spirit of Discovery provides a perfect vantage point to see the northern lights ( Saga )

Departing from Portsmouth, this 16-night sailing aboard Saga’s Spirit of Discovery includes overnight stays in Tromso in the Aurora Belt, boosting your chances of seeing the northern lights.

The over-50s holiday brand includes four excursions in its cruise fares when visiting Tromso, Honningsvåg, Alta and Bergen. Cruisers can dine for free in all restaurants onboard, even the specialty ones and can enjoy premium drinks and afternoon tea at no extra cost.

There will also be representatives from conservation charity Orca onboard who will help spot marine life during the sailing.

Departs 24 February 2025. From £4,699 per person.

Read more: The best Disney cruise ships and holiday packages

P&O Cruises: Norway

Southampton - Andalsnes - Romsdalsfjord - Tromso - Alta - Stavanger - Southampton

open image in gallery Aurora is a regular visitor to Stavanger, Norway ( Getty Images )

Avoid the airport with P&O Cruises on a 12-night sailing aboard Aurora out of Southampton. You can experience the beauty of the Norwegian fjords by day and try to spot the northern lights at night.

Onboard, there are three swimming pools including an indoor one for those looking to keep warm. Passengers can also enjoy the sports court, card room or catch a film in the cinema.

The ship is adult-only, so you can take in the three full-board dining venues and evening entertainment in a more relaxed atmosphere.

Departs 12 March 2025. From £1,399pp.

Read more: The best cruise ships you should travel on in your lifetime

Holland America Line: Signature Denali

Vancouver - The Inside Passage - Juneau - Skagway - Glacier Bay - College Fjord - Whittier - Denali National Park - Fairbanks

open image in gallery Alaska is a hotspot for northern lights sightings ( Holland America Line )

Spot glaciers by day and the northern lights by night on this 10-day trip from Vancouver in Canada to Fairbanks, Alaska – well-known for aurora borealis sightings.

Highlights include Alaska’s famed Inside Passage waterways and it includes two days in the Denali National Park, a multimillion-acre wilderness set 20,310 feet above sea level.

Departs 25 May 2025. From £2,209pp.

Celebrity: Greenland & Iceland

Reykjavik, Iceland - Isafjordur, Iceland - Akureyri, Iceland - Prins Christian Sund (cruising) - Qaqortoq, Greenland - Corner Brook, Newfoundland - Sydney, Nova Scotia - Halifax, Nova Scotia - Boston, Massachusetts

open image in gallery At Reykjavik’s Northern Lights Center, you’ll learn the science behind the spectacle (Getty Images/iStockphoto) ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Departing from Reykjavik, which has its own Northern Lights Center where you can learn about the aurora borealis, this 13-night Celebrity Cruises sailing aboardCelebrity Silhouette visits Iceland, Greenland and Canada - all perfect vantage points en route to Boston, Massachusetts.

Onboard the recently refurbished ship, you can enjoy Silhouttes’ grass-filled Lawn Club deck where you can play Croquet, Bocce, golf putting, Blongo or Baggo.

Departs 15 August 2025. From £2,153pp.

Read more: How to avoid getting seasick on a cruise

Havila Voyages: Round Voyage

Bergen - Kirkenes - Bergen

open image in gallery Havila ships use batteries for four hours of silent sailing in search of the Northern Lights ( Havila Voyages )

Havila Voyages only launched in 2022 but is already making waves in the Nordic region with its eco-friendly ships that can last on battery power for up to four hours

This 12-day sailing visits 34 ports on a round voyage from Bergen. Stops include the North Cape and the Arctic Circle.

You can enjoy the views on deck or from the comfort of the observation lounge as you gaze through the glass ceiling. The ship will even alert you if there is a chance to see the northern lights and there is also a money-back guarantee if they don’t appear during sailings between October and March.

Departs 28 September 2025. From £1,780pp.

Cunard: Norway and Northern Lights

Southampton - Trondheim - Tromso - Alesund - Hamburg

open image in gallery Cunard stops in Tromsø for two nights ( iStock / Getty )

Sail with an onboard astronomer on this 10-night sailing aboard Queen Mary 2 with Cunard.

It includes overnight stays in Trondheim and Tromso, boosting the odds of seeing the northern lights.

There is also the usual luxury entertainment and activities, such as white glove afternoon teas and a chance to relax in the spa before catching an evening show.

Departs 7 November 2025. From £1,829pp.

Viking: In search of the Northern Lights

London Tilbury - Amsterdam - Norwegian Inside Passage - Narvik - Tromso - Alta - Norwegian Inside Passage - Bergen

open image in gallery Enjoy Norway’s Inside Passage by day and the northern lights by night ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Passengers can hear from a resident Viking Cruises historian onboard as they search for the northern lights during this 13-day sailing from London Tilbury. Lecture subjects include the Vikings and the history of navigation.

Viking is also currently offering reduced airfares and one complimentary shore excursion in every port of call including kayaking in Tromso or learning about the unique architecture of Bergen.

Departs 8 February 2026. From $4,799pp (£3,757pp).

Ambassador: Norway’s Land of the Northern Lights

Stavanger - Kristiansund - Trondheim - Tromso - Alta - Hammerfest - Harstad - Narvik - London Tilbury

open image in gallery Ambassador Cruise Lines dock in Alta, which is a prime spot for viewing the northern lights ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Ambassador markets itself as premium-value, providing a great way to search for the northern lights without breaking the bank.

This 16-night sailing aboard Ambience includes a stop in popular Alta an aurora borealis hotspot. There is also a visit to Tromso in the Arctic Circle.

Ambience is a mid-sized ship with capacity for 1,400 passengers, providing plenty of space on deck to get a decent view of the northern lights. Onboard, you can enjoy British-themed bars such as Raffles, card and craft rooms and West End quality entertainment in The Palladium.

The cruise line is also currently offering ‘buy one get one free’ fares and 20 per cent off drinks packages.

From £2,258; second person sails for free. Departs 18 October 2026.

Read more: The best European river cruises