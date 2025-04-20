Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has delivered a furious Easter message, taking aim at Joe Biden, “radical left lunatics,” and “weak” judges.

Trump marked the religious holiday by posting a nearly 200-word rant on Truth Social.

“Happy Easter to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting and scheming so hard to bring Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, the Mentally Insane, and well known MS-13 Gang Members and Wife Beaters, back into our Country,” Trump began.

The president then wished a happy Easter to “the WEAK and INEFFECTIVE Judges and Law Enforcement Officials who are allowing this sinister attack on our Nation to continue.”

He then remarked how his predecessor “was, by far, our WORST and most Incompetent President, a man who had absolutely no idea what he was doing.”

open image in gallery Trump waves as he leaves the White House on Easter Sunday to travel to his golf course in Virginia ( Getty Images )

“Sleepy Joe Biden purposefully allowed Millions of CRIMINALS to enter our Country, totally unvetted and unchecked, through an Open Borders Policy that will go down in history as the single most calamitous act ever perpetrated upon America,” Trump fumed.

The president also took the opportunity to repeat false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

“But to him, and to the person that ran and manipulated the Auto Pen (perhaps our REAL President!), and to all of the people who CHEATED in the 2020 Presidential Election in order to get this highly destructive Moron Elected, I wish you, with great love, sincerity, and affection, a very Happy Easter!!!” Trump said.

The official White House account shared the message on X.

open image in gallery Trump’s Easter message was amplified by the official White House account on X. The president wished ‘radical left lunatics’ a happy Easter. ( The White House/ X )

An hour later, Trump shared another Easter message, where he vowed to make America “more religious.”

“We are, together, going to make America bigger, better, stronger, wealthier, healthier, and more religious, than it has ever been before!!!” Trump wrote.

Trump’s festive rant took a similar tone to last year’s, when he posted a capital-letter tirade about “crooked and corrupt prosecutors and judges” who he claimed were “interfering” with the 2024 presidential election.

“HAPPY EASTER TO ALL, INCLUDING CROOKED AND CORRUPT PROSECUTORS AND JUDGES THAT ARE DOING EVERYTHING POSSIBLE TO INTERFERE WITH THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2024, AND PUT ME IN PRISON,” Trump wrote on Truth Social last Easter.

The Easter festivities will continue Monday when the president and the First Lady will host the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

For more than 140 years, the president and first lady have hosted children and families on the lawn of the White House, playing egg-based games and taking part in hunts as a celebration of Easter.

On Easter Sunday Trump was pictured leaving the White House to travel to his golf club in Virginia for a second successive day.