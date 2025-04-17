White House will roll out 30,000 eggs for Easter event - and no, it won’t raise your grocery store prices
The American Egg Board said it would donate 30,000 eggs to the event – a tradition it has participated in for nearly 50 years
Almost 30,000 real eggs will be used at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday - despite a national shortage and high prices.
For more than 140 years, the president and first lady have hosted children and families on the lawn of the White House, playing egg-based games and taking part in hunts as a celebration of Easter. The American Egg Board has long assisted in helping the White House put on the tradition, donating tens of thousands of eggs for the past 50 years.
This year will be no different.
Despite high egg prices and strained supply as a result of the avian flu, the American Egg Board said it would continue its tradition and donate 2,500 dozen cartons for children and families to use at the event.
“The heart of this event is about bringing joy to children and families, and in these difficult times for egg farmers, it’s important to celebrate wherever we can,” Emily Metz, President and CEO of the American Egg Board, said.
“Eggs are at the center of cherished Easter and Passover traditions and memories, and this year is no different,” she added.
President Donald Trump said he rejected other people’s suggestion to use plastic eggs this year as well.
Metz made it clear that the donation of 2,500 dozen eggs “will not create additional strain” on the nation’s egg supply or egg prices because they represent a very small percentage of eggs sold in grocery stores. The eggs used in the White House Egg Roll will also be small and medium sizes, which she said are not meant for retail.
The White House Easter Egg Roll tradition began in 1878 during Rutherford B. Hayes’s administration. A group of children showed up to the White House hoping to use the lawn for an egg role on Easter Monday, which Hayes agreed to.
Since then, the egg roll event has gotten more elaborate with a designated area for activities and games on the South Lawn, a visit from the Easter Bunny and more.
At various times in history the egg roll has been postponed – during World War I and II as well as Covid-19.
It is free to attend the White House Egg Roll, however due to demand there is a lottery process for those wishing to join.
Since the event is geared toward children and families, the White House said there must be at least one child under the age of 12 and one adult to enter the lottery.
This year, the White House is soliciting corporate sponsorship for the event with the help of Harbinger, a Washington D.C.-based production company. The money raised will go to the White House Historical Association, a nonprofit.
The egg roll has long been funded by private sponsorships.
