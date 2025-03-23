White House reportedly seeking corporate sponsor for annual Easter Egg Roll

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The White House is reportedly planning to offer corporate sponsorships for its annual Easter Egg Roll in April, breaking decades of tradition that keep public office and private profits separate.

In a nine-page document, obtained by CNN, the White House and Harbinger, an event production company based in D.C., are offering sponsorships ranging from $75,000 to $200,000 with opportunities for branding and marketing for the annual event.

Prospective sponsors also have the chance to have their logos featured on event signage, “naming rights for key areas or elements,” custom-branded baskets, branded snacks or beverages, mentions in social media posts and press releases and can access an “invite-only brunch” hosted by First Lady Melania Trump, according to CNN.

open image in gallery The Trump administration is reportedly breaking from tradition and allowing corporate sponsorships for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll ( Getty Images )

The Easter Egg Roll, which began in 1878, is typically funded through private donations without taxpayer dollars. Those donations, and who they are from, are typically not disclosed. The American Egg Board largely assists in helping the White House put on the tradition, donating tens of thousands of eggs.

But this year will seemingly be different as the Trump administration seeks to create new traditions while dissolving the barrier between the private sector and the government.

The Independent has asked the White House for comment.

The decision to allow corporate sponsorships for the egg roll follows similar patterns by President Donald Trump – such as promoting Teslas in front of the White House with his senior adviser, and the CEO of the EV car maker, Elon Musk.

As president, Trump has encouraged supporters to buy merchandise branded with his likeness and most recently promoted his meme coin $Trump.

open image in gallery The American Egg Board largely assists the White House in putting on the annual event by providing tens of thousands of eggs ( Getty Images )

Many of Trump’s senior administration members have extensive experience working in the private sector or for corporations. Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessett is a billionaire who founded a hedge fund company and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick was the CEO and chairman of Cantor Fitzgerald.

While some have raised concerns about the ethical implications or potential conflicts of interest it sets up, the administration continues to push forward.

Money raised by Harbinger’s efforts will be placed into an account run by the nonprofit organization, the White House Historical Association, according to CNN.

“For many presidencies, the White House Historical Association has collaborated with White House staff to facilitate a public gathering such as the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. And as we do with other gifts to the White House collection, we receive contributions and in-kind gifts that are used on the grounds that day,” Stewart McLaurin, the president of the White House Historical Association, told CNN.