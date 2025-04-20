Dominik Mysterio ranks WrestleMania moments - via Netflix

The second night of WrestleMania 41 is just hours away, after night one saw plenty of twists and title changes.

On Saturday at Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium, Paul Heyman betrayed CM Punk and Roman Reigns in their main-event triple threat, siding with Seth Rollins and ensuring him victory. Elsewhere, Jey Uso finally won a world title by submitting Gunther, Jacob Fatu dethroned US Champion LA Knight, and Tiffany Stratton retained her world championship against rival Charlotte.

There were other fun matches and results, which you can check out below, but now night two looms, as (a villainous) Cena aims to win a record 17th world title against Rhodes.

Also, Randy Orton will face an unknown opponent, there’s a triple threat for the Women’s World Championship involving Rhea Ripley, and YouTuber Logan Paul faces veteran AJ Styles – plus much more action.

You can follow WrestleMania 41 live below, and you can stream it live on Netflix in most countries worldwide (Peacock pay-per-view in the US).