WWE fans left seething at Travis Scott’s ‘lame’ Wrestlemania appearance

WWE fans have been left furious after the conclusion to the main event of WrestleMania 41 night two which saw a surprise cameo by rapper Travis Scott in the match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena.

The “Sicko Mode” singer turned up towards the end of the Undisputed WWE Championship between Rhodes and Cena, which was taking place in front of more than 60,000 people at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Scott arrived at ringside to assist Cena after recently aligning himself with the WWE legend and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the wrestling storyline - which saw the Peacemaker actor attempt to win a historic 17th world championship (although there has been no explanation as to why the trio are all on the same page).

After making a spectacular entrance, Scott initially didn’t get involved in the match but decided to intervene when it looked like Rhodes was going to win. After yanking the referee out of the ring, Rhodes invited Scott to confront which led to Scott being hit with the Cross Rhodes finishing move.

This provided enough of a distraction for Cena to capitalise, laying out Rhodes and pinning him to win a now record-breaking 17th world championship.

However, many fans were left underwhelmed by Scott’s involvement in the match due to it being only his third appearance in WWE overall. The fact that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who instigated the feud between Cena and Rhodes, didn’t show up also angered fans who felt like the whole thing was an anticlimax.

open image in gallery Rapper Travis Scott faces off against Cody Rhodes during the WWE Championship match against John Cena during WrestleMania 41 ( Getty Images )

“Honestly I think if Travis just had come out with Cena at the beginning it would have been way better But making Travis Scott the ‘big moment’ is what turned a lot of people off,” moaned one fan.

A second added: “I was enjoying that thoroughly until Travis Scott showed up.”

A third said: “I cannot believe Travis Scott will forever be a part of this storyline with Cena for legit no reason. Really a terrible idea in every way.”

Meanwhile, a fourth fan called the ending to the show “underwhelming” and that “Travis Scott’s involvement felt like we were building to something bigger that in fact didn’t happen”.

Veteran wrestling journalist, Dave Meltzer wrote: “Cena won via belt shot after Cody laid out Travis Scott. Cody refused to hit him with a belt because he was a babyface. People were happy to see the ‘17’ record but boy was that finish lame.”

open image in gallery John Cena (R) celebrates with rapper Travis Scott after defeating Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship during WrestleMania 41 ( Getty Images )

Fans were divided about Sunday’s show overall which opened with Iyo Sky’s successfully defending the WWE Women’s Championship in a thrilling triple threat, as she overcame Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. Drew McIntyre then beat rival Damian Priest, before Dom Mysterio won the Intercontinental Title and Randy Orton beat surprise opponent Joe Hendry.

Becky Lynch returned to become a tag-team champion after Logan Paul defeated AJ Styles, before Stone Cold Steve Austin emerged to deafening cheers.

Night one of the event on Saturday was more positively received with Paul Heyman betraying CM Punk and Roman Reigns in their main-event triple threat, siding with Seth Rollins and ensuring him victory. Elsewhere, Jey Uso finally won a world title by submitting Gunther, Jacob Fatu dethroned US Champion LA Knight, and Tiffany Stratton retained her world championship against rival Charlotte Flair.