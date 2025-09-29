Princess Cruises takes delivery of latest ship ahead of October launch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Princess Cruises’ latest ship is a step closer to welcoming passengers after it was officially handed over to the cruise brand last week.

A ceremony was held at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, where Star Princess has been constructed over the past two years.

It is the second Sphere class ship in the Princess Cruises fleet (after Sun Princess) and the 17th across the brand.

Gus Antorcha, president of Princess Cruises, said: “This remarkable vessel is a testament to the innovation and craftsmanship of our long-standing partners at Fincantieri, and we extend our heartfelt thanks to the shipbuilding team for bringing our newest ship to life.”

The 4,300 passenger vessel features 30 dining and bar venues. Other facilities include pickleball and basketball courts, plus a jogging track, splash pad and shaded areas for relaxation.

Many of the features of Star Princess will be the same as Sun Princess, including the use of liquefied natural gas as power.

Nighttime entertainment includes Cirque Éloize in The Dome, a glass-enclosed piazza offering panoramic views of the sky and sea.

New shows including Meridian, set aboard a fictional grand ship, and a circus-themed performance called Illuminate: A Spectacle of Joy.

Pierroberto Folgiero, chief executive and general manager at Fincantieri said Star is the second largest ship built in Italy after Sun Princess.

He said: “Star Princess is a symbol of our ability to shape the future of the cruise industry, combining tradition and innovation.”

With the 1,600 crew onboard, Star Princess is now sailing to Barcelona ahead of her maiden voyage: an 11-night trip around the Mediterranean, departing on 4 October. To join the cruise, follow the link to the Princess Cruises website.

